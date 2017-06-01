TOP NEWS:

* More than 30 Queens residents tried to stop federal immigration agents from arresting a neighborhood construction worker accused of burglary and illegally re-entering the country as he was on his way to Queens County Criminal Court for a scheduled appearance, the Daily News reports.

* Eighty immigrants rights groups have signed on to city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s proposal for a public-private fund to cover the hefty fee of applying to become a U.S. citizenship, the Daily News writes.

* For decades, the city’s Department of Correction leadership has been complicit in maintaining the deplorable conditions at Rikers Island, which is why the department’s next commissioner should be an outsider, Glenn E. Martin, president of JustLeadershipUSA, writes in NY Slant.

* Street stops by New York City police officers have plunged since 2011 and a new statistical analysis by a federal monitor concludes that the racial disparity in stops is narrowing, however Hispanics are still more likely to be searched, the Times reports.

* A growing list of elected officials have come out against the New York City Housing Authority's plan to build high-end housing on public land by a developer who donated lots of money to Mayor Bill de Blasio, with U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney possibly filing legislation to stop it, the Daily News reports.

* Rasmia Kirmani-Frye, President of the Fund for Public Housing and Director of the Office of Public/Private Partnerships at NYCHA, spoke with Urban Omnibus about public housing’s unique role in the city and the challenges NYCHA must face. Also, listen to our podcast with Kirmani-Frye on the fund’s work getting donors to support public housing.

* Fordham Law School's Feerick Center for Social Justice provides administrative and programmatic support for a program to close the justice gap for low-income New Yorkers, with help from the state court system and large law firms, according to the New York Law Journal.

* Fourteen more individuals and families have promised to give at least half of their wealth to charity, the Giving Pledge organization announced, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* Nervous municipal hospital workers at New York City Health + Hospitals are bracing for a difficult Friday as word circulates that hundreds of layoff notices are coming as the huge system struggles to close a projected 1.1 billion dollar deficit next year, the Post reports.

* Eleven leaders from health and human-service organizations across Central New York are among the latest graduates of a health-leadership fellows program, the Business Journal News Network writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The budget that the president has proposed for the coming fiscal year would expand a work requirement for “able-bodied” people receiving help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, slicing 192 billion dollars over 10 years, the New York Times writes.

* Federal officials, following through on a pledge by President Trump, have drafted a rule to roll back a federal requirement that many religious employers provide birth control coverage in health insurance plans, the Times writes.

* The arrest and disappearance of three labor activists working with a U.S. nonprofit to investigate a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-branded shoes in China prompted a call for her brand to cease working with the supplier and raised questions about whether the first family’s commercial interests would muddy U.S. leadership on human rights, the Associated Press reports.

IN DEPTH:

* More people now die from noncommunicable diseases than from causes like malaria and polio and policy makers need to catch up, Michael Bloomberg writes in Bloomberg View.

* The Stanford Social Innovation Review offers six strategies for nonprofit leadership transition.

* In the wake of “reflective and sometimes emotional” conversations about Trayvon Martin’s death and Zimmerman’s acquittal, Living Cities, a 25-year-old collaborative of foundations and financial institutions working together to improve the economic well-being of low-income people in American cities, set itself on a course to radically reconfigure the way the organization works around race. Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Syracuse–based United Way of Central New York has hired Nancy Kern Eaton as its new president, Business Journal News Network writes.

* GrowNYC has been running a farmers market at a waterfront park in Astoria on Saturdays during the summer since 2011, but was forced to shutter the site this year due to lack of sales, DNAinfo reports.

* Dr. Thelma Dye, executive director at Northside Center for Child Development, writes in Gotham Gazette that addressing mental health issues at an early age leads to better learning outcomes, stronger family relationships and improved life outcomes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Hundreds of volunteers will descend upon Times Square on June 1 to sort and pack thousands of pounds of donated canned food products for distribution to New Yorkers in need through Food Bank For New York City’s food pantries, soup kitchens and schools citywide. Food Bank For New York City, Morgan Stanley and Feeding America have partnered on the repack event to launch a Summer Hunger Awareness Campaign through a 24-hour, global volunteer day to fight childhood hunger during the summer months. The campaign called “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” is a one-day-only Morgan Stanley initiative that will take place in nearly all time zones from Australia to Hawaii, with the New York kickoff in the heart of Times Square. Visitors to Times Square will have an opportunity to take a pledge to give back to their communities by signing up to volunteer with their local food bank.

* The Mental Health Association of Westchester announced the appointment of Charlotte Ostman, MHA’s Chief Strategy Officer, to the position of Chief Executive Office effective June 5. Ostman will take over the role from Dr. Amy Kohn, who will retire in June after leading the mental health agency through a decade of innovation, expansion and collaboration. Ostman joined MHA in May 2015 in the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, a role designed to assist the organization to develop its capacity for responding to evolving environmental pressures and a rapidly changing world of healthcare. In her time at MHA, Ostman has played a key role in developing relationships and business partnerships that will continue to be instrumental during ongoing healthcare transformations.

* Samuel Norich, New York-based nonprofit publication The Forward’s long-time chief executive, will be retiring effective June 30, according to an announcement by Jake Morowitz, Chair of the Forward’s Board of Directors. While Norich will soon be stepping down from his staff position, he has agreed to stay on as president of the Forward and join its board. The Forward is one of the world’s leading independent news organizations with must-read views on politics, culture, food, and more through a Jewish lens. The Forward’s award-winning journalism builds on a heritage of progressive thinking that started in 1897 when its Yiddish news and fiction provided a beacon for new immigrants.

NYC spends $25 million or more per year on children in foster care due to homelessness, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/vcd9j/73365563

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Associate Executive Director of Programs NEW ALTERNATIVES FOR CHILDREN New York, New York

Housing Development Project Manager BROOKLYN COMMUNITY SERVICES Brooklyn, New York Foster Parent Recruiter GRAHAM WINDHAM Bronx, New York

Controller MERCY HOME FOR CHILDREN Brooklyn, New York

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Cuomo announced funding to replace Staten Island’s East Coast boardwalk with a new seawall and promenade as a bulwark against flooding, which will run from Fort Wadsworth to Oakwood Beach and protect nearby homes from coastal surge in the event of a storm, the New York Post reports.

* Amtrak announced that during several weeks of disruptive repair work at New York Penn Station this summer, it will cancel three daily trains in each direction from New York to Union Station in Washington and reroute four daily Pennsylvania trains, The New York Times writes.

* Now that Democrats hold a slim majority in the state Senate, they must all work together – including the Independent Democratic Conference – to finally call a vote on several issues stalled by Republicans regarding women’s rights and the DREAM Act, the Times Union writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 1 - 17th Annual New York State Supportive Housing Conference

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez and the Chinese-American Planning Council host the ribbon-cutting for the remodeling of Hong Ning Housing to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Hong Ning Building, 50 Norfolk St., Manhattan.

2 p.m. – New York City mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. announces a plan to combat opioid abuse, Carl's House, 585 Veterans Road W., Staten Island.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer tours the Big Six Towers Selfhelp Community Services Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities Program, Big Six Towers, 59-55 47th Ave., Queens.

6 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and others discuss the possibility of achieving quality health care for all Americans, independent of partisan politics at the annual Pegalis & Erickson lecture, New York Law School, 185 W. Broadway, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at Tech:NYC’s City Council 101 event, Warby Parker, 161 Sixth Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – State Sens. Velmanette Montgomery, Martin Malavé Dilan and Daniel Squadron, Assembly members Joseph Lentol, Walter Mosley and Jo Anne Simon and others host a neighborhood transportation forum, New York University Tandon School of Engineering, Pfizer Auditorium, Dibner Library Building, 5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray hosts the second of five community conversations on mental health, Staten Island Mental Health Society, Building B, 669 Castleton Ave., Staten Island.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features City & State Editor-at-Large Gerson Borrero, Curtis Sliwa and Roland Lewis of the Waterfront Alliance, NY1.

POINT OF INTEREST: Only 1 percent of global health funding is aimed toward preventing non-communicable diseases in low- and middle-income countries, even though they make up 67 percent of deaths, via Bloomberg View.