* A City Council bill passed yesterday requires shelters, which have been racked by drug overdoses, to have at least one employee on duty at all times who can use a naloxone kit, the Daily News writes.

* A fiercely fought Brooklyn development plan that stirred up charges of racism and anti-Semitism got final approval from the New York City Council, but the plan for 1,146 new apartments in Broadway Triangle is still likely to spur litigation, the Daily News writes.

* Code/Interactive, a New York City-based nonprofit that trains coders and teaches professional development, announced its merger with Mouse, a youth technology and engineering nonprofit, popular for its middle school makerspaces, EdSurge writes.

* The number of public schools with on-site health centers has nearly doubled in the past two decades, with data showing benefits to both student health and academics, but Medicaid changes could cause them to scale back services or close, the Times Union writes.

* The city education department unveiled a suite of new anti-bullying initiatives, just over a month after a student who claimed to have been the victim of bullying stabbed a 15-year-old classmate to death inside their Bronx school, Chalkbeat reports.

* The Stanford Social Innovation Review writes how Goddard Riverside Community Center is training college advisors, school counselors, volunteers, and members of community-based organizations to provide high-quality college advising.

* As part of the city’s efforts to stem the tide of opioid addiction, Maimonides Medical Center is debuting the Relay program, part of HealingNYC, a New York City Department of Health initiative, the Brooklyn Reporter writes.

* Expanded services for youth, mental illness and addiction are part of a proposed 2018 Dutchess County budget that would reduce property taxes, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

* The 5th annual Fall Rebuilding Day organized by Rebuilding Together NYC, a nonprofit housing organization saw more than 200 volunteers pitching in to help with the projects across Brownsville, BKLYNER writes.

* A new mixed-use affordable housing complex will be built in Cypress Hills, Queens, with hundreds of apartments and an array of community facilities including a performing arts center and an incubator for local food entrepreneurs, DNAinfo writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund again claimed the top spot on the Philanthropy 400, The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of charities that raise the most from individuals, foundations and companies, beating out United Way for the second year in a row.

* Starrett City, an affordable housing development which sits on 145 acres just off of the Belt Parkway is being sold by its longtime owners, including President Trump, but the shareholders are fighting over the deal, according to the New York Times.

* For the last 15 years, the Fortune Academy has hosted a haunted house to ensure that not only its residents feel comfortable outside of prison, but that the community of Harlem feels safe living among the formerly incarcerated, BuzzFeed reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* As the fifth open enrollment period of Obamacare starts, the law is reeling from continued attacks by President Donald Trump that have sown confusion and anxiety among the Americans with coverage through its insurance marketplaces and millions more who remain uninsured, the New York Times writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

KICKER: “One need not be a doctor to administer naloxone, and one need not be an emergency responder to save a life on a moment’s notice.” -- Councilman Ritchie Torres on legislation requiring homeless shelters to have employees who can administer a naloxone kit, via The Daily News