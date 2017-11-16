FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* To see what’s happening across New York nonprofits - including the Alliance for Positive Change, the Chinese-American Planning Council, and a state grant opportunity - click here.

* Candidates for New York City Council speaker shared their plans Tuesdaynight for how to reform the city’s criminal justice system, but drama surrounding the three candidates not in attendance threatened to overshadow the night’s substantial policy discussion, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* A day after a mentally ill man stabbed two security guards in his building before being shot and killed by the police, investigators and building staff members were working to understand what had set him off, the New York Times reports.

* New York City may scrap plans to build condos as part of a controversial development plan for Brooklyn’s Bedford Union Armory, as the plan has drawn protests in the neighborhood and struggled to gain support from the City Council, the Daily News reports.

* Health officials announced changes at one of the city's early education programs, less than two weeks after a 3-year-old child died from an allergic reaction at an Administration for Children's Services-sponsored program in Harlem, NY1 reports.

* The five candidates present for a New York City Council speaker debate supported the controversial Right to Know Act, which has been blocked from a vote by Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and opposed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Daily News writes.

* Members of Prosperity Together, a nonpartisan coalition of 29 public women’s foundations dedicated to empowering low-income women and their families, are joining together for a #GivingTuesday campaign, Philanthropy New York writes.

* De Blasio writes in the Daily News that New York City can reach its initial goal of 200,000 affordable homes two years ahead of schedule and preserve or build an additional 100,000 homes in the following four years.

* The Vera Institute for Justice, a nonprofit committed to fairness and safety in our justice systems, has launched a new program that will expand the availability of legal counsel to people facing deportation, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* In a new analysis of recently released blood tests, Reuters found that children in many city neighborhoods have dangerously high blood lead levels, some as high or higher than those of kids in Flint, Michigan, WNYC reports.

* Recently built apartments and a senior housing complex have added to quality, affordable housing in the city of Oneonta, supporting efforts to develop the local economy and enhance the community, The Daily Star writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Despite the increasing proportion of mobile visitors, 80 percent of gifts to the Humane Society of the United States still come via desktop users compared with 20 percent via mobile, the NonProfit Times reports.

* The next up-and-coming trend in giving might be giving circles, with tens of millions of dollars per year potentially in play, the NonProfit Times writes.

* Donors of all sizes are looking at new vehicles for their donations, such as limited liability corporations and donor-advised funds, which will allow them greater control and less oversight, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Housing advocates are pressing Senate Republicans to expand the low-income housing tax credit program while pushing back against a House GOP plan that would eliminate financing for half of all affordable housing units, American Banker writes.

* A year after a Massachusetts charter ballot question failed, New York’s best-funded charter school advocates, Families For Excellent Schools has put its national ambitions on hold and is searching for a fresh political identity at home, Politico New York writes.

* Senate Republicans have decided to include the repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that most people have health insurance into the sprawling tax rewrite, merging the fight over health care with the effort to cut taxes, the Times reports.

KICKER: “The face of poverty in the United States belongs to women and children. Women’s foundations around the country are dedicated to changing this.” -- Ana Oliveira, president and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation, via Philanthropy New York