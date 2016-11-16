TOP NEWS



NYN Media Reports - Staten Islanders battling opioid epidemic face limited funding, outdated statistics: Despite national attention, nonprofit community service providers say they may still lack the resources to stop Staten Island’s opioid epidemic – a problem compounded by a “data lag” in the city’s health department overdose statistics, which can mean even the most recent statistics are more than a year old.

At most immediate risk are executive orders and regulations that affect the work of nonprofits: Every nonprofit organization and nonprofit cause or mission that relies on federal regulation, executive orders, or other non-legislative approaches to implementation is at risk of profound change or elimination when Donald Trump takes office in January, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NYC will be exempt from new federal housing subsidy rules meant to combat income segregation: The Obama administration Tuesday unveiled new rules to combat income segregation by encouraging landlords in upper income neighborhoods to rent to lower income tenants by hiking subsidies there, the Daily News writes. But because the supply of affordable apartments in New York City is so tight, local officials warned the well-intentioned plan would actually backfire and cut subsidies for more than 55,000 city renters.

HSC to evaluate value-based payments: The Human Services Council will lead an initiative to identify the policy, funding, and other changes necessary to ensure that the human services sector successfully adapts to a value-based payment model. It is forming a commission - chaired by former Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, Lilliam Barrios-Paoli - comprised of leaders with extensive experience in the nonprofit sector, government, philanthropy, and academia who will work together to unpack the implications of VBP for nonprofit human services providers, construct a viable model for them to operate successfully, and develop a roadmap designed to support this shift. See NYN Media’s coverage of related Medicaid reforms here.

Gov. Cuomo urged to boost funding for hospitals with financial struggles: Advocates and elected officials urged Gov. Cuomo to sign a bill expanding the safety net for cash-strapped hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured and Medicaid patients, the Daily News reports. The legislation that passed both chambers in Albany clarifies which hospitals across the state should receive funding and raises reimbursement rates for qualifying facilities.

U.S. hate crimes surge 6 percent, fueled by attacks on Muslims: The FBI’s data, which is the most comprehensive look at hate crime nationwide, expanded on previous findings by researchers and outside monitors, who have noted an alarming rise in some types of crimes tied to the vitriol of this year’s presidential campaign and the aftermath of terrorist attacks at home and abroad since 2015, according to the New York Times.

NYC could destroy immigrant ID card data if Trump goes after it: Since Donald Trump was elected president, city officials are fielding questions about whether the nation's biggest municipal ID card program could put people living in the U.S. illegally at greater risk of being deported, according to the Associated Press. The city has vowed to protect cardholders' personal records and might even delete them using a kind of self-destruct provision that allows for the information to be destroyed at the end of the year.

Trump’s possible choices for Education Secretary include charter boss Eva Moskowitz, but reveal little about his plan for schools: Trump was considering Success Academy founder and former City Councilwoman Eva Moskowitz and former Washington, D.C. schools Chancellor Michelle Rhee for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to the Daily News.

************

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. AMS will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Accounting Meetup on November 16th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub Come network with us for Career Advancement. Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation. All are welcome. Your first drink is on AMS. Register today.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

NYC Taxi Drivers 2017 Calendar heats things up for a good cause: The 2017 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar features sexy poses from good-humored drivers and props ranging from rose petals to squeegees, and even an appearance from actress Elizabeth Ann Berg and puppet Lucy, from Broadway’s “Avenue Q,” amNewYork writes. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the nonprofit University Settlement, which provides services including housing, recreation and literacy programs to more than 30,000 immigrants and their families.

************

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Lapses by CUNY officials made system ‘ripe for abuse,’ report says: A report from the state inspector general found that shoddy oversight and ineffective management at CUNY have created a system “ripe for abuse” that has potentially siphoned money away from needy students and crucial campus projects, the Times reports. The report said that because nonprofit foundations associated with CUNY maintain 1 billion dollars in funds, “it is imperative that significant steps are immediately taken to strengthen the fiscal integrity and oversight of this system.”

************

NYN BUZZ





New York State Council on the Arts awards Salvadori with grants for Programs and Annual Student Design Charrette:

The Salvadori Center, a New York based educational nonprofit organization, has been helping students answer the question, “Why do I need to know this?” for over 40 years. Since 2000, the New York State Council on the Arts has awarded Salvadori with grants to help them integrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math into the school day, with programs that promote STEAM careers, link to grade-specific math and science goals, and reinforce state and national educational standards. NYSCA has recently awarded Salvadori with 32,000 dollars a year for three years for general operating support. NYSCA is also providing Salvadori with 10,000 dollars for its Annual Student Design Charrette, which brings together 100 students from schools all over the city to participate in an all-day design challenge.





PIMCO awards New York City Mission Society money for College Readiness Program

The PIMCO Foundation has awarded the New York City Mission Society, a two-century-old nonprofit based in Harlem, 25,000 dollars to support its college-readiness program, Learning to Work. Since its inception, LTW has served thousands of high school students in New York City’s most underserved communities by providing paid internships, academic support, as well as career and college counseling services. Learning to Work serves students who are either returning after dropping out or are struggling to finish high school, helps them navigate the college application process, provides social and emotional support, places students in internships, and serves as general advisors. The PIMCO Foundation grant will allow the Mission Society to standardize all of its college preparation activities – and provide for additional support staff – at the organization’s five LTW sites.





Hudson Valley CASH Coalition seeks volunteers for the 2016 tax season:

The Hudson Valley CASH Coalition and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide along with 15 partners, including United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region and Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County once again will offer no cost tax preparation for those in need from February through April 15, 2017, assisting low to moderate income households, individuals and seniors with tax preparation in order to increase their financial stability. In order to offer this service, volunteers are needed. To become a volunteer tax preparer, a comprehensive free training will be offered in January. For more information about becoming a volunteer, in Dutchess County contact Linda Eddy (845-475-7500 or leddy@dutchesscap.org) or, in Orange County, contact Dave Weaving at hvcash@uwdor.org.

************

Earn Your Master’s in Nonprofit Management at The New School

Ready to lead out new social innovation initiatives and evolve the nonprofit sector? Join us online for a webinar information session Monday, November 21, at 5-6pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Nonprofit Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. We'll also discuss the Master’s in Organizational Change Management and graduate certificates in Organization Development and Leadership and Change. Register now for the online info session.





SCAN New York to be highlighted in WNET'S "Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses"

This Sunday, November 20th at 7:00pm on THIRTEEN, a new documentary about the work of settlement houses in New York City, will feature SCAN New York, the largest youth service provider in East Harlem and the South Bronx. The film introduces viewers to 11-year old program participant and beat composer/performer, “AJ,” and SCAN alum – now SCAN board member – Jamel Oeser-Sweat, whose youth was impacted by foster care, homelessness and shelters before the agency’s programs helped him. To see a preview of the broadcast, click here.

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Development and Communications Coordinator, Stonewall Community Foundation

Stonewall Community Foundation seeks a talented Development and Communications Coordinator to help advance donor engagement and fundraising, with key duties in data administration, event planning, and communications management. This position presents a great opportunity to develop your skills and expertise in public philanthropy. The Development and Communications Coordinator is a central player on the SCF team, which includes three highly effective staff colleagues, a growing Board of Directors, and a host of volunteer committees. Relationship building, creative thinking and writing, and diligent project management are all crucial to the role.





Educational/Disabilities Coordinator, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Sheltering Arms is looking to hire an Educational Coordinator I for our Early Childhood Education program. The Educational Coordinator works in conjunction with the Educational Director to use reflective supervision to support staff in their interactions with children and families in general Day Care Classrooms. By utilizing best practices and through comprehensive support, the Coordinator supports staff in their efforts to provide an education-rich and developmentally appropriate classroom. Essential functions include conducting classroom observations of teachers and provides ongoing feedback, reviewing all child case records and lesson plans, and ensuring that lesson plans reflect goals as defined within each child’s individual developmental profiles.





Junior Level Communications & Public Relations Professional, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Anat Gerstein Inc., a boutique communications firm serving the nonprofit sector is seeking a communications and public relations professional with two to five years of experience. We are looking for a creative, high-energy individual who excels at writing, has experience with traditional and social media, is interested in various public policy issues, and easily multitasks. This opportunity will provide broad exposure to New York City nonprofits and a chance to help clients address some of the most pressing public policy issues facing the city. Salary commensurate with experience.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* For New York City to grow a 21st century middle class, policymakers need to target the barriers that keep small businesses from growing and give companies new tools to help them level up, the Center for Urban Future’s Charles Euchner and Winston C. Fisher write in NY Slant.

* The Department of Correction and the board that oversees New York City jails have clashed since September over how to manage violent or vulnerable inmates and in what conditions it is permissible to house those who pose a threat, the Journal writes.

* More than 100 people attended an emergency meeting on Staten Island for Spanish-speaking immigrants where they prepared for possible immigration crackdowns President-elect Donald Trump promised during his campaign, The New York Times writes.

************

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

New York Foundling; Harlem School of the Arts; GO Project; Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York





Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 16 -- Grand St. Settlement Centennial Gala

Nov. 18 -- Junior League of Central Westchester hosts annual Holiday Boutique

Nov. 21 -- Center for an Urban Future 20th Anniversary Gala

Nov. 21 -- Lupus Research Alliance Inaugural Gala 2016

Nov. 21 -- Volunteers of America Hosts 21st Annual Winter’s Eve Gala

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

West Indian Parade group to move Headquarters to armory, developer says: The organizers of Brooklyn’s famous West Indian Day Parade will move their headquarters to a city-owned former military building on Bedford Avenue, set to be repurposed by developers at BFC Partners, DNAinfo reports. If completed, eight to ten community organizations will use 25,000 square feet of space in the building set aside for “locally based nonprofits,” they said.

Nonprofit sues Peekskill schools, Spring Valley: A Manhattan-based nonprofit is suing the Peekskill school district, the village of Spring Valley, the Beacon school district and two other Hudson Valley governments, alleging they failed to comply with Freedom of Information Law requests seeking expenditure information, Lohud.com writes. The conservative watchdog group Reclaim New York is also suing the town of Deerpark and the Chester school district.

************

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Barry Grodenchik, Assemblyman David Weprin, Public Advocate James hold a press conference against the recent spike in hate crimes, Martin Van Buren High School, 230-17 Hillside Ave., Queens.

12 p.m. – City Councilwoman Inez Barron, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams announce passage of Intro 1138-A creating a task force studying CUNY tuition, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The Housing Not Handcuffs Campaign calls for an end to practices that criminalize homelessness in New York City and access to affordable housing and other cost-effective solutions, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

3 p.m. – Brewer speaks at Foundation Center Open House, Foundation Center, 32 Old Slip, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – Lunch 4 Learning advocates, Public Advocate James, New York City Council members Margaret Chin, Andy Cohen, Daniel Dromm, Rafael Espinal, Mathieu Eugene, Ben Kallos, Peter Koo, Mark Levine, Alan Maisel, Carlos Menchaca, Antonio Reynoso, Helen Rosenthal, Jumaane Williams gather to call on de Blasio to provide universal school lunch to all New York City public school students, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – De Blasio, Public Advocate James, Brewer and more attend Make the Road's annual Dignity Community and Power Awards Gala, Tribeca Rooftop, 2 Desbrosses St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, civil rights lawyer Norman Siegel, The Black Institute’s Bertha Lewis and others attend a Civil & Human Rights Speak Out, St. Francis De Sales School for the Deaf, 260 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer hosts Community Speak Out so residents can exchange ideas and connect with organizations working with populations most clearly under assault in the current climate, Sunnyside Community Services, 43-31 39th St., Queens.

8 p.m. – The Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC holds a meeting on the future of LGBT equality after the 2016 election, The LGBT Community Center, 208 W. 13th St., Manhattan.

************