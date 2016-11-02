Editor’s Note: For Giving Tuesday, win a promotional spot for your donation page: New York Nonprofit Media wants to spotlight your nonprofit’s donation page for #GivingTuesday. Beginning Tuesday Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, subscribe to our NYN Daily e-newsletter for a chance to have your organization’s donation page spotlighted on our home page and in every daily newsletter we publish from November 21 through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. You must enter at least five new and valid email addresses with your nonprofit’s name in the company field to qualify. Use this subscribe link or sign up on our homepage to participate. The winning nonprofit will be selected at random from among all eligible organizations. New York-based nonprofits of all sizes are encouraged to enter.

TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - Hold ACS accountable, but recognize it saves lives: Jess Dannhauser, president and CEO of Graham Windham, Jeremy Kohomban, president and CEO of The Children’s Village, and Bill Baccaglini, president and CEO of The New York Foundling, write that while ACS should be held accountable for any mistakes and misjudgments made and the city must commit to additional investments that build on the lesson learned. But we must also recognize that today’s child welfare system overall is far different and much improved from the child welfare system of 20 years ago when ACS was created.

NYN Media Perspectives - Leverage nonprofits’ experience for Sandy recovery efforts: Kimberly George, the executive director of Rebuilding Together NYC, writes that while many of the massive construction firms that were hired to repair some of the 8,500 homes throughout the city are unaccustomed to smaller projects, nonprofits are nimble enough to get the job done on schedule and at a fraction of the cost.

Albany pastor, wife understated income by more than $100,000, records show: The longtime pastor of a historic Albany church listed his and his wife's annual income at $5,000 to qualify for Medicaid benefits, but records indicate the couple controlled numerous bank accounts from multiple charity and nonprofit organizations - including their church - that paid them more than $150,000 a year, according to information compiled during a criminal investigation of their personal finances, the Times Union reports.

Conan O’Brien invites New York Foundling staffer to appear on his show: Conan O’Brien, who was filming his hit TV show at The Apollo Theater in Harlem this week, met Viviane, a therapist and supervisor for the Foundling’s Strengthening Our Families program, the organization wrote. Viviane caught Conan’s attention with her beautiful voice and found herself spending the afternoon with Conan shopping for gifts to send back to her family in Burkina Faso in West Africa. She was then invited to appear on Conan’s show which aired on Oct. 31.

N.Y. to fund more 'Youth Clubhouses' to fight heroin abuse: The state will fund four more Youth Clubhouses to support adolescents working to stay clean and sober after addiction treatment, according to the Times Union. The new facilities complement the seven clubhouses announced earlier this year in Western New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island.

Five myths that perpetuate burnout across nonprofits: There is a pervasive fear in the nonprofit field that focusing inwardly - on staff, leadership, even salaries - will take away from achieving our organizational missions, writes the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Six ideas that ensure your message is heard: Wendy Marinaccio Husman, account director at Donordigital and Whitney Broadwell, senior resource development officer at International Medical Corps, led a session that addressed ideas to help your organization be prepared when it is in the spotlight, The NonProfit Times writes.

De Blasio’s CCRB pick hosted fundraisers for his campaign: The mayor on Tuesday named lawyer John Siegal to the CCRB, a 13-member board that investigates complaints against members of the Police Department, including use of force and abuse of authority, the New York Post reports.

************

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. AMS will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Accounting Meetup on November 16th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub Come network with us for Career Advancement. Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation. All are welcome. Your first drink is on AMS. Register today.





Environmental Policy and Sustainability Management at The New School

Looking to advance your career and to lead and manage sustainable organizations? Join us online for a webinar information session Tuesday, November 15, at 5-6pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Environmental Policy and Sustainability Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. We'll also discuss the graduate certificate in Sustainability Strategies. Register now for the online info session.

************

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

BrooklynONE to celebrate 10 years with festive fundraiser:

BrooklynONE productions, founded in 2006 as a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating bold and exciting artistic content in Brooklyn is holding a celebration entitled “And Away We Go: A 10 Year Anniversary Fundraiser,” the Brooklyn Reporter writes. The evening will help raise money for the company to use in mounting its productions with attendees treated to food, drinks, entertainment and an award ceremony.

************

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Research Alliance for New York City Schools selected to evaluate Computer Science for All: The CS4All Founders Committee - which includes representatives from the New York City Department of Education, City Hall, the Fund for Public Schools, CSNYC, the Robin Hood Foundation, the Robin Hood Education and Technology Fund, and Math for America - selected the Research Alliance for New York City Schools at New York University to evaluate the initiative, according to a press release. The Research Alliance for New York City Schools – founded in 2008 at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development – conducts studies on topics that matter to the city’s public schools.

************

NYN BUZZ





Publisher and director honored at Goddard Riverside gala:

Goddard Riverside Community Center honored the publishing community and outgoing Executive Director Stephan Russo at its Annual Book Fair Gala last night at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event raised 930,000 dollars to fund the programs of Goddard Riverside Publishers and booksellers have partnered closely with Goddard Riverside for three decades, after organizing a book fair to fight homelessness in 1987. The annual book fair is an Upper West Side tradition, while publishers sit on the agency’s board and play a major role in shaping its future. The Book Fair Gala leads into the annual Book Fair, which will take place Nov. 19-20 at Goddard Riverside’s headquarters at 593 Columbus Avenue.

Community Preservation Corporation and Goldman Sachs announce $70 million loan facility to support affordable homeownership in New York City:

The Community Preservation Corporation, a leading nonprofit affordable housing and community revitalization finance company, and Goldman Sachs announced the creation of a $70 million loan facility to finance affordable homeownership for moderate- and middle-income households in New York City. The facility will finance construction loans for developers that receive subsidies from the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development for the construction and rehabilitation of up to 350 affordable homeownership units over the next 18 months throughout New York City. The majority of the homes are located in the Bronx and Brooklyn, which have the second and fourth lowest rates for homeownership of any county in the United States, respectively, and includes a mix of one- to three-family homes and small apartment buildings.

The New York Bar Foundation and NYSBA Committee announce scholarship for students aging out of foster care:

The New York Bar Foundation announced the establishment of the 2017 Honorable Judith S. Kaye and Children and the Law Committee Scholarship, which has been created through a special project of the Committee on Children and the Law of the New York State Bar Association. The scholarship, valued up to $2,500, will be awarded to three students enrolled on a full-time or part-time basis during the 2016-2017 academic year in an accredited undergraduate or post high school certificate program. The scholarship is open to students who will age out or have aged out of foster care in New York state with a permanency goal of Another Planned Permanent Living Arrangement and are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or post high school certificate program during the 2016-2017 academic year.

************

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Assistant Vice President for Programs, Comunilife

With the support and supervision of the Vice President for Programs, the AVP is responsible for the overall management and operation of several HASA and OMH-funded congregate and scatter site supportive housing programs, which serve adults with HIV/AIDS and/or serious mental illness in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. The AVP’s duties include: Assisting Senior Management with the development of policies and procedures in accordance with regulatory and agency requirements and ensuring their effective implementation and execution; Supervising program directors and administrative staff and working with the Human Resources department on all staffing/personnel issues; Focusing on quality improvement, the AVP monitors, evaluates and reports on program outcomes; Ensuring that programs maintain successful Comunilife standards and regulatory compliance; Developing collaborative professional relationships with other agency staff, community-based providers and regulatory/funding sources and representing the agency at community meetings.

Coordinator of Rikers Island Reentry Services, Getting Out and Staying Out

Getting Out and Staying Out is an innovative reentry program serving young men during and after their incarceration in New York prisons and jails. We believe that our focus on career and education is the key to helping young men overcome obstacles in reentry and become productive members of society. Primary responsibilities include providing recruitment, assessment of needs, re-entry planning, referral, and individual and group counseling services, to young men, ages 16 to 24, currently incarcerated/detained at Rikers Island; working closely with Department of Corrections and Department of Education staff, as well as community partners to ensure participant access to educational, vocational, and mental health services while incarcerated; and managing and supervise volunteers and Social Work Intern staff assigned to Rikers Island; conducting follow-up outreach for clients, post-release, encouraging them to visit our program office and continue to access reentry services while working towards their professional, academic, and personal goals; and maintaining detailed records and documentation of client cases.

CSE Coordinator / Curriculum Coordinator, Transition Coordinator, SCO Family of Services

Coordinate CSE meetings; assist in goal development for IEP’s; manage and maintain IEP records; oversee progress note reporting of all IEP’s; monitor and review that testing for Re-Evaluation meetings are completed; ensure that students receive mandated services, ensure that required prescriptions are updates annually or as necessary and arrange for related service providers, if required; Work with classroom teachers in implementation of school-wide curriculum to ensure compliance with Common Core Learning Standards; Assist teachers with service delivery utilizing Applied Behavior Analysis techniques; facilitate communications and working relationships with parents, outside school district and agencies, and community stakeholders; and assist the students, parents, school staff and any other agencies the student may be working with to ensure the student has a smooth transition from school to postsecondary adult life including postsecondary education, vocational training, employment, adult education services, independent living, and community participation.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The New York City Council plans to consider legislation aimed at regulating political nonprofits, a move that comes months after Mayor Bill de Blasio disbanded his nonprofit amid criticism from ethics groups, The Wall Street Journal writes.

* The New York City Council may finally be moving to fix some of the worst problems in the city’s campaign finance laws, which were revealed in the 2013 elections, but are including changes that would benefit individual council members, The New York Times reports.

* While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo continue their well-publicized feud, the two Democrats have been giving very similar reasons as to why they want to see the state Senate flip to Democratic control, Gotham Gazette writes.

************

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE FOR FREE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events (view photos):

Breaking Ground; Action Against Hunger; ICL; Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow

A Gala’s starry mix of artists and arias: The Richard Tucker Music Foundation, which provides crucial support to young American singers, always promises a cavalcade of stars for its annual gala concert and on Sundayevening at Carnegie Hall, the foundation delivered, the New York Times writes.

Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 2 -- The GO Project Young Leadership Council will host its annual Fall Cocktail Party at The Bowery Hotel

Nov. 2 -- New York Landmarks Conservancy presents 2016 Living Landmarks Celebration

Nov. 3 -- CAMBA hosts its 2016 gala

Nov. 3 -- Change for Kids hosts fourth annual Super Chefs event at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in NYC

Nov. 4 -- ANDRUS hosts its annual gala

Nov. 4 -- Parent-Child Home Program hosts Literacy Champions Gala

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

City's YWCA CEO on empowering women of all walks: Crain’s interviews Danielle Moss Lee, who heads up the nation's first YWCA that serves 2,500 families in the five boroughs.

New York’s biggest annual coat drive now lets donors contribute via text: New York Cares, the group running the 28th annual drive, hopes to collect and distribute 125,000 coats, according to the Daily News. That would be a record number but it would still cover just a fraction of those in need, the nonprofit said.

************

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – New York City Council members Jumaane Williams and Brad Lander and others announce citywide forums and public engagement to provide communities affected by stop-and-frisk to discuss reforms through a court-ordered reform process, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James calls for a chief diversity officer at the New York City Department of Education, in front of Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Boys & Girls Club of Harlem hosts “Autumn in New York,” an annual celebration of providing great futures to Harlem youth, and honors Shola Olatoye of the New York City Housing Authority, The Riverside Church South Hall, 490 Riverside Drive, Claremont Avenue entrance, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Untapped Cities, the Museum of the City of New York and the New York Transit Museum host a discussion as part of Penn Station: 1963 to 2023, examining America's busiest transit hub, Cooper Union Great Hall, 7 E. 7th St., Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – Brewer attends New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Living Landmarks celebration, Plaza Hotel, Fifth Avenue at Central Park South, Manhattan.

************