* The New York City Council speaker candidates all want to close Rikers Island, while half of the eight candidates for the leadership post specifically said during a WNET and City & State forum that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 10-year timeline for closing the jail complex is too long, City & State reports.

* A new report by the New York City Department of Investigation found that five years after revisions were made to the NYPD’s manual to provide officers with new guidance for dealing with transgender people, many police officers have not been trained on the revised rules, The New York Times reports.

* Amid the growing opioid crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a public awareness campaign on Tuesday, and New York City is set to announce on Wednesday it’s allocating 3 million dollars more in 2018 to expand an existing 1.3 million dollar anti-opioid public education campaign, the Daily News writes.



* Philanthropy News Digest reports that Grants awarded from donor-advised funds in the United States totaled a record 15.75 billion dollars in fiscal year 2016, a 10.4 percent increase from the previous year, a report from the National Philanthropic Trust finds.

* Dan Loeb, one of the city’s most prominent supporters of charter schools scolded Richard Buery, one of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s most senior black officials, for alleged ignorance of obstacles faced by black children, Politico.com reports.



* CUNY Chancellor James Milliken is leaving his job running the nation’s largest public urban university system eight months after he announced he was diagnosed with throat cancer, the Daily News reports.

*In New York, numerous private activity bonds are sold through the state Dormitory Authority but that tax exemption, would be taken away under the House of Representatives tax reform bill, the Times Union reports.



* Capital Impact Partners, a nonprofit community development financial institution, is offering 100 million dollars of fixed-income investment notes to help finance “nationwide efforts to create social impact for underserved communities,” Nonprofit Quarterly reports.



* The Food Bank for New York City released a new study that shows Brooklyn has the highest rate of food security of all five boroughs following 2013 cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Bklyner reports.

* The city’s Department of Homeless Services, nonprofits and volunteers have come together this week to offer shelter residents a variety of events, dinners and accommodations to make their holiday as memorable as possible, am New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Fear of running afoul of your organization’s tax-exempt status, or losing the support of important donors by being seen as “too partisan or political,” may be preventing nonprofit organizations from speaking out, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would support repealing the Affordable Care Act’s individual insurance mandate, giving a potential boost to the Republican effort to pass a massive tax cut package next week, The Washington Post reports.



* The Trump administration is threatening to sue Harvard University to force it to turn over student and applicant records, as the Justice Department pursues an investigation into practices that may amount to unlawful discrimination, The New York Times writes.

