Giving Tuesday: For 127 years Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement has been dedicated to helping disadvantaged New Yorkers achieve social and economic self-sufficiency. From its proud origins on the Lower East Side as one of the city’s earliest settlement houses to its home for the last 65 years in the nation's largest public housing development, Queensbridge Houses; the agency has helped thousands of the city’s most vulnerable residents thrive. Today, it serves over 2,000 low-income youth, seniors, immigrants and families from nine sites across western Queens, and ensure the provision of essential services that meet the needs of the community. From gun violence prevention to immigrant legal services, your donation on this Giving Tuesday will help further our vital work.

NYN Media Reports - Global giving day lands in New York: What started in 2012 as an online, charity-driven follow-up to turkey, malls and holiday travel, Giving Tuesday has grown exponentially from to $116.7 million in 2015. As nonprofits around the country embrace the online fundraising initiative, some New York organizations are thinking outside the box in order to engage new donors this Nov. 29 and make their appeals stand out amid congested social media channels and cluttered email inboxes.

Nonprofit pre-k head expensed luxe car using taxpayer money: The New York Post writes that the executive director of a Brooklyn pre-K school improperly drew more than 300,000 dollars in annual salary and expensed a new Acura SUV for personal use on the taxpayers’ dime, according to state comptroller’s report. Noah Brickman, head of the Hebrew Institute for the Deaf and Exceptional Children, was paid between 310,000 and 350,000 dollars annually for three fiscal years, even though state rules say directors should be paid from 267,000 to 281,000 dollars, an audit by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found.

Judge blocks Obama rule extending overtime pay to 4.2 million workers: A federal judge blocked an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers from taking effect, imperiling one of the outgoing president's signature achievements for boosting wages, Reuters reports. The rule, controversial in the nonprofit sector, was to take effect Dec. 1. It would have doubled to 47,500 dollars the maximum salary a worker can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay.

De Blasio slowed pace of new homeless shelters after opposition: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s increasing use of hotels to house homeless New Yorkers, a policy that has drawn angry protests in neighborhoods across the five boroughs, has its roots in a decision the mayor made early in his mayoralty, Politico reports.

Apple Pay rolls out instant donation technology for nonprofit organizations: Apple has extended its Apple Pay online transaction system to include instant donations, which lets online donors give to select charities directly without needing to go to a separate web form in Safari or needing to re-enter their billing or payment information, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. Apple had formerly prohibited iOS apps from collecting funds for charities and fundraisers via Apple Pay.

Five best practices for seizing #GivingTuesday: BDO has updated its Giving Tuesday infographic with the newest figures and insights to help organizations make the most of the day. For nonprofits, the day can serve as a springboard in the race toward the end-of-year finish line. In fact, in 2014, participating organizations out-fundraised their peers in December by almost 2:1 in both online and offline donations.

A permanent housing crisis begs for permanently affordable homeownership: Karen Haycox, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of New York City, writes in NY Slant that while she lauds the scope and ambition of the mayor’s efforts, residents must mitigate the impact of gentrification and prevent the displacement of low-income families resulting from the tide of more affluent newcomers.

Cuomo’s commitment to clemency tested in three murder cases: Cuomo’s clemency project, started about a year ago, has been slow to take off, as the governor’s staff has run into a number of hurdles and concerns in considering which prisoners might be eligible for pardons or commutations, the New York Times writes.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Harlem kids will strut in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade: About 140 youngsters from Harlem’s National Dance Institute will twist and shout down the parade route to a mishmash of hip-hop, swing and jazz in a rousing routine that pays homage to their neighborhood, DNAinfo reports. NDI is an arts education nonprofit, located on W. 147th Street, that does in-school music and dance programs in 41 schools around the city.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

In defense of DACA: Amid uncertainty over Trump presidency, college leaders signed on to a statement calling for the continuation of a program that has benefited undocumented college students, Inside Higher Ed reports.

James Simons’s Foundation starts new institute for computing, big data: A new private research institute financed by the billionaire James H. Simons in New York will develop software tools and apply cutting edge computing techniques to science often not possible in academia and industry, the New York Times reports. Researchers this week will start moving into the Flatiron Institute, across the street from the downtown offices of the Simons Foundation, a nonprofit that finances basic science research.

NYN BUZZ





Macquarie Group Foundation awards 2016 Social Innovation Fellowship to Older Adults Technology Services

The Macquarie Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Macquarie Group, announced that it has selected Thomas Kamber, Ph.D., founder and executive director of OATS, as the U.S. winner of its 2016 David Clarke Social Innovation Fellowship. Founded in 2004, OATS is the country’s leading nonprofit in designing and delivering technology programs that improve the lives of older Americans. Kamber’s focus, with the help of the fellowship grant, will be tohelp improve and expand upon existing learning models in the OATS program, by embarking on an international tour to study innovative practices, engage in research, and create articles, staff training and capacity building resources to disseminate his learning. OATS operates 25 no cost technology centers for senior citizens in New York State, including two flagship Senior Planet Exploration Centers, the nation’s first technology-themed community centers for older people.





Reporter and news anchor Bill Ritter teams up with FPWA to serve as media ambassador for Lift Up NYC:

Emmy-winning Eyewitness News and WABC reporter and news anchor Bill Ritter has joined FPWA’s inaugural “Lift Up NYC” campaign as the official media ambassador. In his role Ritter will lend his support to the campaign by participating in key events and helping to distribute 25,000 gifts this holiday season to children across the five boroughs. FPWA impacts the lives of 1.5 million low income individuals and families living in New York City by advocating for just policies and strengthening human services. Lift Up NYC is an inaugural campaign to harness NYC’s community spirit to lend a helping hand and give all New Yorkers the opportunity to rise.





Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need:

On Friday, Nov. 18, Brooklyn residents gathered at Bishop Mugavaro Senior Apartments where representatives of Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens were joined by members of the NYPD Emerald Society and the NYPD Holy Name Society to hand out Thanksgiving birds and all the sides. In what has become an annual tradition, those in need can pick up their Turkeys along with collard greens, stuffing, squash, potatoes, onions, apple sauce and more for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Similarly, Queens residents flocked to CCBQ’s Queens Community Center on Nov. 21 to receive their donated turkey and traditional sides from the helping hands of volunteers. Officers of the NYPD Emerald Society and NYPD Holy Name Society were on hand to help carry bags and hand out food to those in attendance.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The state Department of Health officially filed amendments and proposed rules for New York's medical marijuana program that will allow it to authorize nurse practitioners and physician assistants to certify patients, the Times Union reports.

* After a yearlong debate that exposed the difficulty of taking even small steps toward integrating New York City’s schools, an elected parent council voted to approve a major redrawing of school zones on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the Times writes.

* Airbnb is dropping a lawsuit against New York state and focusing its efforts instead on New York City, where a recent law will be enforced that fines hosts as much as 7,500 dollars for advertising many common short-term rentals, the Journal reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Ivanka Trump volunteers with children at Jewish pre-Thanksgiving homeless event: While her father spent last weekend interviewing cabinet hopefuls at his golf club in New Jersey, Ivanka Trump headed downtown with her kids to volunteer for a Jewish charity, The Forward reports. In posts on Instagram and Twitter, the first daughter thanked the UJA-Federation of New York and Project ORE for allowing her to volunteer at a pre-Thanksgiving meal for the homeless with her two children.

NBC owned stations, foundation award $1.2M in grants: The NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced awarding 1.2 million dollars in grants to 30 nonprofits across the country, Broadcasting & Cable writes. Stations in ten of the group’s markets helped select the company’s annual 21st Century Solutions grant challenge winners. One winning organization and two runners-up are being awarded grants in each region. The winners include the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, which will receive 100,000 dollars for its program providing preschoolers fresh fruits and vegetables from the region’s farmers.

On #GivingTuesday, BCF will match donations for 20 local nonprofits: On Giving Tuesday, Brooklyn Community Foundation has committed to match total donations up to $5,000 to twenty local nonprofit organizations - finalists of the Foundation’s inaugural Spark Prize, BK Reader writes. After a rigorous judging and survey process, the Spark Prize finalists were chosen because of their the diversity, scope and excellence in either serving immigrant communities, promoting criminal justice reforms, strengthening neighborhoods, tackling food insecurity, protecting the environment or advancing the arts.

Kids Helping Kids gives the gift of warmth to EAC Network Kids: EAC Network received a donation of coats and winter apparel from Kids Helping Kids, By Kids Way, LongIsland.com writes. These essential items will be distributed amongst the children in EAC Network’s programs. Kids Helping Kids is led by Executive Director Bob Eslick, and was founded by his sons Robert AJ Eslick and Philip M. Eslick in 1997. Their mission is to engage youth in philanthropy and teach the value of helping others. The organization’s 13th annual “Making a Warmth of Difference” winter apparel drive in which brand new winter coats, jackets, and fleeces are collected by local youth and donated to nonprofits that help Long Island kids and families in need.

