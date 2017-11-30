FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz section highlights a report by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on how much certain New York nonprofits spend on professional fundraising, and new appointments at Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Russell Sage Foundation.

* Preliminary reports indicate that online giving on Giving Tuesday increased by 30 percent in 2017 compared to last year, with nearly one out of five donations coming from mobile devices like cell phones, The Nonprofit Times reports.

* The National Restaurant Association and the affiliated Restaurant Center sued New York City over a new law that requires fast-food restaurants to forward voluntary deductions from workers’ pay to nonprofits like Fight for $15, National Restaurant News reports.

* Religious leaders in New York City criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio’s free school lunch program for lacking kosher and halal options for Jewish and Muslim students who make up more than one-third of students in the city’s public schools, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Council speaker candidates slammed the city Housing Authority at a forum over its lead paint scandal, with two calling on the city Housing Preservation and Development Department to start overseeing the agency the way it does private landlords, the Post reports.

* The Brooklyn Hospital Center improperly billed sexual assault survivors for the costs of their rape examinations, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced, Politico New York reports.

* An anonymous donor in Ithaca has donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Tompkins County to create a new endowment to support local nonprofit organizations, the Ithaca Journal reports.

* Chapel House, a nonprofit that serves homeless people in Auburn, celebrated its 10th anniversary but faces new challenges as the upstate homeless population becomes more diverse, reports The Auburn Citizen.

* Breaking Ground CEO Brenda Rosen and Matt Hutchinson, director of roommate-matching service SpareRoom, discuss a new partnership to combat record levels of homelessness in New York City in an interview with 6sqft.

* For-profit companies have a role to play in increasing diversity at boards of nonprofits, especially since encouraging minority executives to serve on boards can increase loyalty to their employer, according to Fast Company.

* Ongoing efforts to abolish the death penalty should concentrate on highlighting its effects on widening racial disparities rather than on its failure to deter crime, Fatimah Lorean Muhammad of Equal Justice USA writes in Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Cities need to do more to encourage donations that benefit their citizens beyond large “signature” projects such as New York City’s High Line park that benefit more affluent areas, former Washington D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams writes in CityLab.

* A $178 donation to buy a laptop was just one way that Brooklyn Community Services helped a homeless woman rebuild her life after suffering a devastating stroke on a New York City subway, The New York Times reports.

* The nonprofit eligibility of Project Veritas – best known for targeting Planned Parenthood with an undercover sting – came into question on Giving Tuesdayafter reports that it was receiving donations via Amazon Smile, reports GeekWire.

* A new survey conducted by Wells Fargo suggests that Americans would give more to nonprofits that provide food to the needy if they received more information about how and where to contribute, reports the Observer.

* First came Giving Tuesday and now comes Giving NewsDay, an effort by the MacArthur Foundation, the Knight Foundation and the Democracy Fund to raise money for more than 100 journalism outlets, Variety reports.

* A new survey by WalletHub ranked Utah as the most charitable state in the nation, followed by Maryland, Minnesota and Wyoming, based on rates of volunteerism and donation giving, while Hawaii ranked last, USA Today reports.

Nov. 29 – 2017 National Philanthropy Day

