NY Gives Day raises 3.2 million dollars: New York’s first statewide giving day raised more than three million dollars for 357 organizations statewide. The groups which earned the most money in donations were the Brooklyn Free School, Boyce Thompson Institute and Girls Inc. of NYC.

The big problem in charity that Giving Tuesday can’t fix: Slate writes that beneath the success of Giving Tuesday is an uncomfortable reality, which is that while Americans are giving more money to charity than ever before, a little-noticed report released last month by the left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies finds that the money is coming from fewer people. The research group says that has troubling implications for our democracy, not to mention our nation’s traditional reliance on charity as a mechanism for smoothing gaps in the social safety net.

Shrinking government contracts put nonprofits in a bind: Crain’s writes that FPWA scored a policy achievement earlier this year when Mayor de Blasio raised the minimum wage for the 30,000 employees at social services contractors and agreed to have taxpayers foot the bill, but what happens when those subsidies end? Or when tax revenue drops? The city comptroller has already noted a steep slowdown in income-tax revenue, and with the city’s bill for homelessness reaching 1.6 billion dollars, there will be less money left over for everything else.

Mom’s boyfriend charged after 3-year-old boy is found with skull fracture, covered in feces in Brooklyn home: A man was charged with multiple counts late Tuesday after his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son was found with severe head injuries, CBS New York reports. The Administration for Children’s Services responded to a call to the same address Saturday after they received an anonymous report claiming that a female child was being kept in a dog cage there, police came to learn.The tipster gave the boyfriend’s name, but accidentally gave the wrong address, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Domestic abuse killings climb as murders drop, frustrating New York officials: As murders in New York City have declined significantly over the last 25 years, one category has remained stubbornly high: domestic violence homicides, the New York Times writes. The persistence of such killings, now a larger share of the shrinking homicide total, has frustrated police officers, prosecutors, social service providers and policy makers struggling to prevent intimate tensions that play out behind closed doors from turning deadly.

Sunset Park residents and officials denounce anti-immigrant rhetoric: Elected officials from South Brooklyn and representatives from the Legal Aid Society assailed anti-immigrant rhetoric at a community forum at IS 236, two weeks after reports of harassment at PS 169 in Sunset Park, Gothamist reports.

New city unit to connect crime victims with vital resources: The Office of Crime Victims Services will point victims to groups that can offer housing, lawyers, trauma counseling, mental health treatment and other benefits, the Daily News reports. The city also announced a 650,000 dollar grant from the Justice Department for a pilot program to improve services for domestic violence victims who have suffered from multiple forms of trauma.

Millions in city taxes are wasted on unused public school spaces: A report from a pro-charter school group shows that New York City’s reluctance to give charter schools space in public buildings is costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in needless rental costs, the Post writes.

Study shows NYC girls from low-income backgrounds face early poor health outcomes: A study by the New York Women’s Foundation found that by age 8, a “solid segment” of black and Latina girls start to struggle with malnutrition, obesity or asthma, according to The Daily News. Researchers said low-income families - especially those headed by single mothers - are not getting the support they need.

Governor Cuomo’s flawed 421a proposal: The 421-a tax exemption program for real estate developers is an extraordinarily wasteful giveaway, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to revive the tax break makes it even worse, Tom Waters of the Community Service Society of New York writes in NY Slant.

Ex-Rep. Reynolds lobbies for funding for developmentally disabled: Former Rep. Tom Reed, who has a developmentally disabled son, joined with advocates and state legislators from both sides of the aisle in Buffalo to call for living wage pay for workers who care for developmentally disabled people, The Buffalo News writes.

This is what it looks like when LGBTQ teens tell their own stories: Young love is difficult for any teen to navigate, from decoding flirty texts to stealing kisses in high school hallways, Mashable writes. The new PSA, titled "Love," supports Brooklyn-based nonprofit Mythic Bridge, which empowers at-risk youth with filmmaking skills so they can tell their own stories.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

De Blasio responds to CUNY budget ask with 'No': Mayor de Blasio said that the city will not pay "any more than we’re paying" for the City University of New York, Politico writes. In a budget request released last month, the university asked for a 179.6 percent increase in the city's operating support for the system's four-year colleges, which it said has been "stagnant" for decades.

Dowling becomes rare nonprofit college to file for bankruptcy: Dowling College became a rare nonprofit college to file for bankruptcy on Tuesday after the liberal arts school near New York lost its academic accreditation in August and closed its doors after 48 years, Reuters writes. The college has suffered from sinking enrollment and defaulted last year on 54 million dollars in debt that was issued through local government agencies.

New York City Mission Society welcomes Tommie Pegues to board of directors:

The New York City Mission Society named Tommie Pegues, founder of Metropolis Risk Management LLC & Goodscout, to its board of directors. Pegues has worked successfully for more than 18 years with significant Fortune 500 accounts, gathering extensive experience in global corporate risk management, brokerage, claims, and underwriting. He has been associated with many prominent businesses, such as Marsh USA, Inc., Loews Corporation, Reliance National, J.M. Huber Corporation and Dun & Bradstreet, where he also serves as leader, Risk Management and Insurance Globally. The New York City Mission Society has been on the frontlines of the war on poverty for more than 200 years.

Bottomless Closet receives $5,000 grant from Wells Fargo:

Bottomless Closet announced that it has been awarded a grant by Wells Fargo to support the organization’s mission to be the connection that inspires and guides disadvantaged New York City women to enter the workforce and achieve success. Bottomless Closet offers an innovative approach to workforce preparation for disadvantaged New York City women transitioning from unemployment and public assistance to work. Comprehensive services include the selection of high quality interview attire; one-on-one resume review and preparation, and interview coaching as well as a broad workshop curriculum that promotes professional development, financial management and personal enrichment.

Variety Child Learning draws over 1,000 people to see Temple Grandin:

Variety Child Learning Center, a nonprofit organization providing special education programs and support services for families across Nassau and Suffolk Counties, presented a soldout event on Nov. 1, featuring renowned educator and longtime autism advocate, Dr. Temple Grandin. More than 1,000 parents, educators and healthcare professionals attended Grandin’s lecture held at the Hilton Long Island in Melville. The talk touched upon various thought patterns of children of autism and how many on the spectrum have achieved success and productivity. Grandin, an author, biologist and one of the leading speakers on autism in the world, signed copies of her books and relayed her own experiences growing up with autism.

Substance Abuse Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking Substance Abuse Specialists to provide counseling and running AOD groups; provide individual and group substance abuse counseling to ensure sobriety and relapse prevention; coordinate MICA services with outside agencies; provide case management and crisis intervention; and all related documentation and record-keeping.

Family Foster Care Caseworker, MercyFirst

This position involves frequent contact with foster children, birth to 21. Manage a caseload of approximately 10-12 cases in our Angel Guardian Group Home/Family Foster Care program. Make visits to foster homes, help children navigate their world of school, medical needs, psychological needs, family needs, etc. Input progress notes into computer. Appear in court to testify and be a voice on behalf of your client. Participate in “Family Night” once a week where our foster children meet with birth family members and/or foster family members and have a chance to visit, play, and celebrate milestones such as birthdays. Communicate effectively with internal staff, state and governmental agencies regarding cases through established agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgement approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.

Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist Openings, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. Andrus provides annually a broad network of supports to over 2,500 vulnerable children and families of all backgrounds and means. Our mental health division extends individualized child and family interventions, supports parents, caregivers, and helps children and their families build on their unique strengths while managing their particular challenges. With Clinics in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill, we are able to provide services to families in northern, southern, and central Westchester.

* Thousands of pages of emails released last week by de Blasio’s office show he often relies on the counsel of outside advisers, posing potential conflicts of interest because some of the advisers represent clients with business before the city, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* In a rare move, the Post is defending de Blasio, writing that New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer failed to show that the mayor is failing on issues at city jails in his scathing, but misleading, report released early this week.

* Early results in de Blasio’s Vision Zero program may be nothing yet to celebrate, but the NYPD’s spirit of openness in tackling a scourge of the city will make all New Yorkers powerfully more aware of the life-and-death stakes on the streets, the Daily News writes.

Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Nov. 30 -- Bronx Jewish Community Council hosts annual "Breakfast for Champions” fundraiser

Dec. 1 -- The Workmen's Circle hosts its Annual Winter Benefit

Dec. 3 -- Anderson Center for Autism celebrates retiring CEO Neil J. Pollack at 15th annual gala

Dec. 5 -- United Nations Development Programme hosts their Inaugural Global Goals Gala

Dec. 8 -- The Asian American / Asian Research Institute's 15th Annual Gala

Dec. 12 -- Volunteers of America Hosts 21st Annual Winter’s Eve Gala

Dec. 12 -- American Friends of Magen David Adom hosts NY gala

Another piece in the access-to-justice puzzle: Forbes interviews the founders of Upsolve, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that improves consumer access to Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

Huge East Harlem development will have 400 affordable apartments: Lexington Gardens II will offer 20 percent of its units at 30 percent of AMI, 30 percent to families making 50 percent of AMI, another 30 percent to families making 80 percent of AMI, and the remaining units be offered to families making 130 percent of AMI, according to Curbed. About 35,000-square-feet will be devoted to the nonprofit, Northside Center for Child Development and 3,000-square-feet will go to another nonprofit, Union Settlement.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

12 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announces expansion of video visitation program for incarcerated people along with Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer, other members of the council, officials at the Department of Corrections and representatives of the New York, Brooklyn and Queens Public libraries, 125th St. Branch, 224 East 125th St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James hosts “State of NYC Renewal Schools” forum, CUNY Graduate Center, Skylight Room, 365 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Cuomo makes announcement, The Community Place of Greater Rochester, 145 Parsells Ave., Rochester.

1 p.m – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer hosts information session for nonprofits on capital funding, 1 Centre St., 19th Floor, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – The SUNY Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee holds a public meeting, SUNY Global Center, 116 E. 55th St., boardroom, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City Councilman Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn community groups release “Profits Before Safety” report documenting environmental violations by a privately owned waste transfer station and call for action against North Brooklyn’s environmental issues, Light Space Studios, 130 Thames St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers main address at the Citizens Schools’ annual benefit, Waldorf-Astoria, 301 Park Ave., Manhattan.

