* In an attempt to reduce recidivism among young offenders, New York City is looking to bolster a program for young people re-entering their communities by building and strengthening partnerships with family members, community-based organizations and the city’s Department of Probation.

* What’s going on in the world of New York nonprofits? Visit today’s buzz to see about the Northside Center for Child Development’s groundbreaking and United Hospital Fund’s partnership with the state.

* The money from the sales of items belonging to David Rockefeller will fund pledges he made more than a decade ago to a dozen institutions including two universities and the Museum of Modern Art, according to the New York Times.

* New York's right-to-shelter policy succeeds in getting most of the homeless off the street each night – making them far less visible than in other cities - but it also comes with a cost, the Associated Press reports.

* An annual bonus at 13 of the city’s elite high schools, where students are wealthier than the city average and alumni foundations can raise millions of dollars for extras, means that they are getting almost 18 million dollars more this year than they would have without the bonus, The Hechinger Report writes.

* As part of its Neediest Cases Fund, the New York Times profiles Precious Colón who through Green City Force and the Community Service Society was able to help provide training for a job.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave the slip to a hundred or so Close Rikers activists on yesterday morning, when he used a back door to enter and leave his Park Slope polling site, Politico New York reports.

* The Holiday Inn at 150 Delancey Street in Manhattan is housing a small number of homeless individuals, the city confirmed with some rooms earmarked as temporary “emergency shelters,” Bowery Boogie writes.

* Over 4,000 volunteers in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania and California have been trained by Community Security Service, to keep synagogues, day schools and other Jewish institutions across the country safe, The Jerusalem Post reports.

* Clinton Hill residents are fighting to stop a seven-story charter school from going up on a Brooklyn block they say is already overdeveloped, Patch reports.

* The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce granted 15,000 dollars in loans to five small businesses all owned by minorities, women or immigrants, and were made available by Brooklyn Alliance, the nonprofit arm of the chamber, BK Reader writes.

* Donations using Bitcoin and digital currency are rising because it can be tax advantageous, and the technology the currency is built on could make it easier to see how a donation is being used, forcing charities to become more transparent, the New York Times reports.

* Nonprofit Quarterly explores how Donor-Advised Funds, a rapidly growing staple in the giving of individual donors, may affect the charitable money flows in our modern giving landscape.

* If President Donald Trump and Congress want to tackle America’s opioid epidemic, the Trump administration also needs a consistent, coordinated approach to both criminal justice and health care, Tracie Gardner of the Legal Action Center and Diane Goldstein of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership write in The Hill.

* FEMA is rethinking its policies to deny aid to houses of worship in the face of a federal lawsuit, heard in court, by three Texas churches hit by Hurricane Harvey, the Associated Press writes.

KICKER: “Because juveniles are by nature particularly vulnerable to stress and peer pressure, unless they’re equipped with adequate support networks, it is relatively easy for them to lapse back into old habits.” -- New York City Councilman Fernando Cabrera on the importance of the aftercare program, via NYN Media