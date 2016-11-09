Editor’s Note: How do you think today’s election results will affect your organization, the cause you serve and your delivery of services? Share your thoughts with us via an email to editor@nynmedia.com using the subject line “NY Nonprofits-Election 2016.”

The Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York announces winners of 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards: The NPCC announced the three winners of the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards -- Jewish Board for Family and Children's Services, Neighbors Link and Per Scholas -- which include a total of 60,000 dollars and scholarships for the Columbia Business School Executive Education Programs in Social Enterprise. will be honored for their management excellence at the Awards Presentation to be held on Dec. 2 at the New York Academy of Medicine. Celebrating their 10th year, the Nonprofit Excellence Awards, created and managed by NPCC, are the only awards of their kind recognizing and inspiring excellence in nonprofit management among nonprofits in the five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester. Listen to our interviews with Lewis Miller of Per Scholas and David Rivel, CEO of The Jewish Board.

ACS renews contract with agency that sent foster kids to live with accused Long Island pedophile: The Administration for Children’s Services says it needs to renew the contract with SCO Family Services to prevent a disruption of services for close to 1,000 kids who were being served by the provider prior to the abuse allegations that surfaced earlier this year, the Daily News writes.

Thief steals six computers from domestic violence nonprofit: DNAinfo reports that a thief stole six computers from, Sanctuary For Families, a Financial District nonprofit known for its work with domestic violence victims, police said.

City must get serious about aiding severely mentally ill: The Daily News writes that nobody intervened to help a Queens woman, who told officers she heard voices, before she pushed a New Yorker in front of an oncoming subway train, which is a powerful rebuke of de Blasio and his wife’s mental health campaign.

How to fix a retirement plan at a school or nonprofit: If you work for a school or nonprofit of any sort, there is a decent chance that your workplace retirement savings plan is not as good as it could be, if you are lucky enough to have one at all, according to the New York Times.

Prophesying to the nonprofit sector still a lucrative living: Nonprofit work already comprises the bold and the visionary, work that changes how people think and act with one another, but vision and boldness are nothing without humility and an understanding and observation of the ethics of trust, the precious contract at the core of our relationships with donors and stakeholders in general, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Purpose over profit: Westchester Magazine convened seven of the county’s top nonprofit leaders for a candid discussion on the current state of the sector in Westchester

A miniature living redwood forest springs up in Brooklyn: Artist Spencer Finch built a recreation of a 790-acre portion of Redwood National Park in the heart of Brooklyn, according to Smithsonian Magazine. In a video about "Lost Man Creek," curator Emma Enderby of Public Art Fund, the nonprofit presenting the work, says that visitors will first be struck by the undulating wooden retaining wall surrounding the installation.

Smart microphones are recording city sounds to help create a quieter New York: Researchers at New York University and Ohio State University are installing microphones at points throughout the city that will learn to recognize the pneumatic drills, bizarrely noisy Fresh Direct trucks and other street sounds that form our familiar daily cacophony, 6Sqft reports.

Chhaya’s board of directors announced the appointment of Annetta Seecharran as Executive Director of Chhaya CDC. Seecharran is no stranger to Chhaya, having served as a board member for three years and then as Interim Executive Director for the past six months. Seecharran brings over 20 years of leadership and management experience to Chhaya. She led South Asian Youth Action for eight years during its foundational growth period and later served as Director of Policy and Advocacy at United Neighborhood Houses, a preeminent policy and advocacy organization working on poverty and community development issues. These related experiences have given her extensive knowledge of the issues and programs that drive Chhaya’s work. In addition, she serves on several citywide and national nonprofit boards that address many issues core to Chhaya’s work.

The Children’s Aid Society hosted its sixth annual Keeping the Promise Benefit to celebrate the organization’s 163 years of service to New York City’s children and families, on Nov. 3, at Guastavino’s. The organization honored Wade Davis, the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Viacom, and Hugh F. Johnston, the vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo, for their corporate leadership and commitment to creating opportunities for young people. The event raised more than 1.8 million dollars to create opportunities for achievement for New York City youth. Throughout the evening, Children’s Aid highlighted its continuum of services that support kids and their families every step of the way through childhood. Mahil Sumbundu, 17, a senior at New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science II, and Julio Reyes, 21, a business student at Binghamton University, served as the masters of ceremonies.

Rebuilding Together NYC and over 50 volunteers from AECOM and its Tishman Construction operation gathered to renovate the Cornerstone Center located at Woodside Houses in Queens, a public housing development. The community center is managed by Sunnyside Community Services, a nonprofit organization. Volunteers worked with Rebuilding Together NYC staff to renovate the housing development’s community facility, a space that hundreds of people use daily. Throughout the day, volunteers painted and installed new flooring in the facility’s bathrooms, art room, exercise room, library, and computer lab. By renovating the space, volunteers improved a community center that serves as a safe haven for children from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade and provides enrichment activities for people.

* District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido writes in the Daily News that de Blasio continues to move forward on a true path to economic justice, and he does not share other union leaders’ discontent with the mayor’s leadership.

* The Times writes that the Community Education Council’s plan to rezone a Manhattan school district is worth pursuing – with caveats – because it seems to offer a realistic chance to unravel an inequitable status quo.

* U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer easily beat his Republican challenger, Wendy Long, and was re-elected to a fourth term, which clears the way for him to succeed U.S. Harry Reid, of Nevada, as Democratic leader in the Senate, the Times reports.

How to avoid a nonprofit branding nightmare: Give A Brand! offers high-end design services to nonprofits who might have foregone time and money on their logo in their quest to do good, Fast Company writes. The results offer some important lesson in nonprofit branding.

