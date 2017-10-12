FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

TOP NEWS:

* One in 10 city school children were homeless during the school year that ended in June, representing a 6 percent increase over the year before, new statistics show, according to The Daily News.

* Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul accused of sexual harassment and assault in recent days, quit the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, the New York-based anti-poverty charity where he rubbed shoulders with Wall Street and media elite, Bloomberg reports.

* Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell spoke to CBS New York about implementing reforms since taking over the job in March, such as hiring hundreds of new caseworkers.

* Merryl Tisch is taking part in the debate over certification of charter school teachers as a member of the SUNY Charter Schools Committee, which is scheduled to vote on allowing charters to create their own teacher certification programs, Politico New York writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commission to decide the fate of controversial monuments held its first meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday, sparking outrage from those on all sides of the debate, the New York Post writes.

* The New Museum may have a relatively modest budget for its expansion - 85 million dollars - but the institution has selected big-name architect Rem Koolhaas to design it, the New York Times reports.

* New York State is rated as one of the best places to start a nonprofit and find a job at a nonprofit, Zippia writes.

* Advocates and mothers say that one-to-one outreach like the Food for Women, Infants and Children peer counselor program can overcome social alienation, cultural assumptions and workplace obstacles that prevent women from nursing their infants, City Limits writes.

* Over 100 countries recognized World Mental Health Day, a day designated to increase mental health education and awareness, however, homeless women's struggles with mental health issues are out of the spotlight, even though research shows they're more likely to struggle with depression, Bustle writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Overall, black students of all genders are disproportionately disciplined in school, though they actually do not misbehave more than their peers– leading to various negative outcomes for students, according to Teen Vogue.

* Jezebel shares another story as part of its five-part series drawn from Rise, a magazine that shares the stories of parents who have been involved with the child welfare system over the past several years.

* Fraudsters are using false donations on nonprofit’s donation pages to verify whether stolen or illegally acquired credit card numbers work - with smaller nonprofits sometimes more susceptible, The NonProfit Times writes.

* A new report doesn’t assess whether the de Blasio administration’s community schools are improving outcomes for students, but the report, which offers a mostly positive view of the effort, provides a glimpse into the ways in which the city’s massive investment is spurring change in schools, Chalkbeat writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The attorney general of Washington state has filed a lawsuit challenging last week’s move by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow businesses or nonprofit organizations to deny insurance coverage of women’s birth control, according to Reuters.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

KICKER: “In the end what it comes down to is that human interaction between our child protective worker, the parents and the child that they’re working with.” - Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell, via CBS New York.