City forced to nix plan to convert Queens hotel into homeless shelter after owner gives in to public resistance: Mayor de Blasio’s homeless czar said the city was forced to drop a homeless shelter plan at a Queens hotel because the owner pulled out, but will rent out as many rooms as it can get there to house homeless men, the Daily News writes.

Bill’s blame game on the homeless crisis: The Daily News writes in an editorial that Mayor de Blasio needs to spend more time reckoning with his role in exacerbating record homelessness. The DHS on Monday beat a retreat from a Maspeth, Queens, Holiday Inn it had intended to convert to shelter, after infuriated neighbors protested for weeks, including on the Brooklyn stoop of city homelessness czar Steve Banks.

Man cashes check stolen from Staten Island Jewish nonprofit: Police saida man cashed a check stolen from a Staten Island Jewish organization, DNAinfo writes. The suspect stole a blank check from the nonprofit Staten Island Jewish Heritage Network, made it out to cash and deposited it at a bank on the NYPD said.

Podcast - Tailoring your fundraising to reach Generation X: Dara Royer, chief development and marketing officer for aid charity Mercy Corps, tells the Chronicle of Philanthropy about how her organization is shaping its appeals to reach this overlooked demographic. She offers advice on producing content that balances narrative with the news, facts, and figures that demonstrate the impact Xers prize.

Solitary confinement ends for 21 and under in New York City jail system:The New York City jail system no longer holds inmates ages 21 and under in solitary confinement, the Wall Street Journal reports. The department ended the practice for 16- and 17-year-olds in December 2014 and for 18-years-olds this past June.

I left my six-figure job to start a nonprofit: Two years ago, Jessica Santana left her six-figure, management track job at a top global accounting firm to teach New York City teenagers how to code, CNNMoney writes.

Herbert Irving, Sysco Co-Founder and hospital donor, dies at 98: Herbert Irving, a co-founder of the food services giant Sysco Corporation and a philanthropist who donated more than 300 million dollars to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, died at his home in Manhattan, the New York Times reports.

Housing group says developers are still planning rentals after 421a, just not as many: The Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, a group representing nonprofit developers who focus on below-market-rate housing, is calling “liar, liar” on those who say rental development will stop dead in its tracks without 421a, according to The Real Deal.

Goats got the job done in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park: According to the Prospect Park Alliance, a nonprofit that runs the Brooklyn park in partnership with the city, goats were hired back in May to alleviate damage caused by superstorm Sandy, the Wall Street Journal writes. Some 500 trees were felled in the storm, and invasive species, including poison ivy, took advantage of the newly open space to flourish.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum is set to open annex: The new outpost of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, called Spark by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, is set to open this week on the ground floor of a luxury condominium building in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Wall Street Journal writes.

SUNY Polytechnic president, Cuomo adviser, resigns after charges: The leader of a New York state research institute has resigned after being charged in a bribery and bid-rigging case that has shaken the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Associated Press reports. SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros announced his decision in a letter to SUNY officials Monday. His attorney, Mike Miller, said Tuesday that Kaloyeros left his position because he didn't want his criminal charges to become a distraction to his colleagues.

Half-million dollars in grants made to help NYC arts groups build cultural sector for all:

As NYC prepares its first comprehensive cultural plan, the New York City Cultural Agenda Fund in The New York Community Trust is making more than half a million dollars in grants to support efforts to increase cultural and racial equity in the City's cultural landscape. In addition to The Trust, contributors to the Fund include the Booth Ferris, Lambent, Stavros Niarchos, and Robert Rauschenberg foundations and the David Rockefeller and Rockefeller Brothers funds. Funding includes 400,000 dollars to Race Forward to conduct an 18-month training series and technical assistance program. The agency will guide representatives from 60 arts groups through its racial justice curriculum and provide coaching for participants to create plans to advance racial equity at their organizations. Participating groups will receive participant stipends, and a select number of them will be awarded bonus stipends of 10,000 dollars to put into action their racial equity work plans. See the full list here.

Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York welcomes new CEO Phil Lussier:

Phil Lussier has been involved with Make-A-Wish since September 2001 when his oldest son had his wish granted to sing the National Anthem at Fenway Park before a Red Sox game. In addition to managing the operations of the organization, Lussier will work closely with volunteer leaders, donors, and supporters throughout the chapter to achieve the organization’s vision of reaching Every Eligible Child. His previous corporate experience as the Principal of Crow Point Partners and as Chairman and CEO of CitiStreet underscores his proficiency with strategy and planning as well as managing teams. He brings deep experience as a non-profit leader having served on the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island board from 2003-2009, and the Make-A-Wish National Board from 2009-2015, including two years as national board chair.

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation launches resident survey to assess community needs:

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation is conducting an online survey to deepen its understanding of the needs and priorities of residents in its four-county region. Full-time, part-time and seasonal residents of Columbia County are encouraged to participate in the survey, which will be open October 11 through 28 at www.BTCFsurvey.com. Berkshire Taconic aims to reach as many residents as possible so that a wide variety of voices and opinions are considered. Respondents over 18 who complete the survey will be eligible to enter a drawing for an iPad Pro.

Program Coordinator (LMSW), Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Safe Space is seeking a Program Coordinator who will be responsible for the overall management and day to day operations of the Far Rockaway Youth Center, the supervision of center staff and will ensure that quality service delivery is provided, assisting youth and families, access appropriate services and resources, as well as providing case management and counseling services.

Executive Director, Camp Venture, Inc.

Camp Venture, Inc. is a not-for-profit provider of family-like care and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A cornerstone of the Rockland County, NY community since 1969, today Camp Venture offers a range of programs and services to meet nearly any need or preference across the developmental disability spectrum. The Executive Director is responsible for all areas of agency operations and policy compliance and implementation. In partnership with the Board of Directors, this dynamic and innovative leader will develop and implement strategies to promote Camp Venture’s mission.

Client Care Worker, Henry Street Settlement

The Transitional and Supportive Housing Cluster is a division which provides Transitional Housing and Supportive Housing to Homeless individuals and Families, victims of Domestic Violence and Formerly Homeless Individuals. Services include four shelters; two family shelters, a domestic violence shelter, a shelter for Single Women with Mental Health Issue as well as a NYNY Supportive Housing building for formerly homeless individuals with Mental Health issues. Services are provided by culturally competent staff and include case management, housing, employment, and children’s programs. This position is within the Third Street Women’s Residence which is a 79 bed shelter for homeless women with Mental Health issues.

* New York City is undergoing a rare explosion in city government: More people now work for the city – 287,002 full-time employees as of July – than at any other point in its modern history, with thousands more scheduled to join them, The New York Times writes.

* The NYPD is stepping up its presence in city parks after the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx’s Claremont Park and an uptick in robberies and an attempted rape in Central Park, though crime is still down overall, the Journal writes.

* The death of former Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson is a big blow to the recognition by law enforcement leaders of pervasive racial disparities across the criminal justice system and ends a successful and brave, albeit short, career, the Times writes.

NYC’s sacrifice zones and the environmental legacy of racial injustice:Peggy M. Shepard, the executive director and co-founder of West Harlem Environmental Action, writes in City Limits that segregation has fueled environmental racism that has scarred this country and this city.

Absentee voting off to bumpy start in New York City: WNYC details the issues in voting faced by Joel Berg, the CEO of a nonprofit group called Hunger Free America, who tried to take care of voting via absentee ballot at the Board of Elections.

Binghamton launches housing project for homeless vets: The Press & Sun Bulletin writes that construction of a 10-unit homeless veterans housing project is underway and expected to be completed by February 2017, Binghamton Mayor Richard David announced. The project is a response to the White House's challenge to mayors across the country to end veteran homelessness in their cities, and is a continuation of the city's efforts on that issue.

Here’s how we can build consensus for affordable housing on Long Island: Theresa A. Regnante, president & chief executive officer of the United Way of Long Island, writes in Long Island Press how “home rule” fragments decision-making on the Island, but it has the advantage of having two counties, which makes coordination relatively easy. LI also have region-wide nonprofit organizations, which can play a prominent role in building the consensus that we now need.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

11 a.m. – New York City Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland and Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott announce over 400k in funding for new security cameras at community libraries, Corona Community Library, 38-23 104th St., Queens.

11 a.m. – Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, New York City Councilman Barry Grodenchik and the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit kickoff a SCRIE and DRIE outreach canvass, Queens Library, Fresh Meadows, 193-20 Horace Harding Expressway, Queens.

11 a.m. – The Capitol Pressroom replays an episode from August 24 on the Constitutional Convention featuring Blair Horner of NYPIRG, Prof. Hank Dullea from the SUNY Board of Trustees, Barbara Bartoletti from the League of Women Voters NYS, and Bob Bellafiore and Steve Greenberg. Listen here.

