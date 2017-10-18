FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on Brooklyn Community Foundation, SCO Family of Services and more, click here.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he regrets how his administration has handled the homeless crisis, as shelter census numbers were topping 60,000 before he began rethinking his approach and broadening his outreach,the Daily News writes.

* A rabbi who was one of four men who stole millions of dollars meant for special needs kids at a Queens pre-school center has been jailed for up to three years, Patch writes.

* New York City’s Tenant Support Unit has resolved 4,500 cases, helping more than 14,000 tenants in changing neighborhoods stay in their homes by getting health and safety code violations corrected and connecting tenants to legal services groups, the Mayor’s Office announced.

* When a $100 million effort to revitalize Syracuse's Near Westside began 10 years ago, it seemed like a Syracuse University project, but the group is now figuring out if it can go it alone, Syracuse.com writes.

* A religious organization that's been trying to boot tenants from its dormitory-style building for nearly a year is now making the property "unlivable" in an effort to get them out, according to residents and their attorney, DNAinfo reports.

* More news below...

************

The therapist-patient relationship is recognized as an important crucible for clinical work and a significant determinant of treatment outcomes. NYU Silver School of Social Work invites social workers and mental health counselors to a 6-CEU workshop on Improving Therapy Outcomes by Using the Clinical Relationship on October 27th. Participants will learn to contextualize relational work in both analytic and cognitive behavioral traditions and apply relational interventions in their own practice. Learn more and register here.

************

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer threw his support behind a push to close Rikers Island in three years, far faster than the decade de Blasio has proposed, during a debate with Republican challenger Michel Faulkner, the Daily News writes.

* New York state is getting nearly $150 million in federal funding from the Office of Community Planning and Development for affordable housing and economic development, the Associated Press reports.

* A landlord with buildings all throughout New York City flouted housing discrimination laws and made it extra tough for families with small kids to find places in their properties, according to a lawsuit filed by the Fair Housing Justice Center, the Daily News writes.

* Breaking Ground, one of New York’s largest supportive housing developers, has celebrated the opening of Park House, the agency’s first ground-up, all-affordable residence for families with children, New York Real Estate Journal writes.

* After 34 years of protecting an iconic Schoharie County mountain and its hiking trail, the nonprofit Vroman's Nose Preservation Corp. has decided to donate it to the state, the Times Union reports.

************

Enhance Your Leadership Abilities

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education offers nonprofit managers training in strategic management skills including using financial data, planning and implementing changing, negotiation and self-awareness.

************

IN DEPTH:

* A demographic wave could soon funnel unprecedented dollars into philanthropy, but few nonprofits are poised to take advantage of the largest wealth transfer in human history, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* Across the city, people with unlimited MetroCards are giving away swipes as part of a campaign called #SwipeItForward, which was launched in May 2016 by a coalition of police accountability organizations, Yes Magazine writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager and Democratic political donor, has given the bulk of his wealth to the Open Society Foundations, the philanthropy he founded to promote democracy and human rights around the world, according to the New York Times.

* As the Trump administration continues to restrict access and services, and abortion clinics close across rural America, urban areas have a crucial role to play in protecting reproductive rights, Fast Company writes.

* Attorneys general for nine states and the District of Columbia demanded that Homeland Security respond to requests for records about the detention and deportation of immigrants in each of the states, Courthouse News Service.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 18 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation Honors Award-Winning Actor and New York Sports Legend at 2017 Gala

Oct. 19 -- Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Empower Gala

Oct. 19 -- Asian American Arts Alliance 35th Anniversary Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23zxwp/101036990 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit TechCon on December 5th at the Convene for a day of roundtable sessions and technology showcases. We have technology, information, security and other executive leaders sitting on panels ranging from: technology toolkits, cloud commuting, digital opportunities, the role of IT and MIS and streamlining processes for nonprofits. We also have an exhibit rooms with technology companies who cater to the needs of nonprofits. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

KICKER: "On homelessness, I think we're talking about a long war and people should be honest about that." - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, via The Daily News