NYN Media Front-Line Hero - Carmen Maria Rey, Immigration Intervention Project: Rey, deputy director of the IIP, has extensive experience helping people to escape safely from forced marriages, female genital mutilation and other abusive circumstances. In addition to its pro bono support, IIP runs the Anti-Trafficking Initiative to offer rescue to the 4,000 underage victims of trafficking in New York state. Many clients do not speak English fluently so language skills are a plus for their attorneys.

Mayoral task force recommends new direction for supportive housing: A task force convened by Mayor Bill de Blasio has recommended an overhaul in the city's approach to selecting applicants for supportive housing, Politico New York reports. The recommendations were submitted to the administration on June 30 and will be used, in part, to create a request for proposals to develop new congregate supportive housing.

Lawsuit alleges firm overcharged rent-stabilized tenants: A lawsuit alleges that Douglas Eisenberg, whose firm plays a pivotal role in the city’s affordable housing plan and got a 100 million dollar tax break to preserve affordable housing, has overcharged rent-stabilized tenants across the city, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Best places to work in the nonprofit sector in the U.S.: Several New York-based groups made Indeed.com’s national list of the highest-rated companies that had the highest aggregate ranking by users as drawn from a five-star ranking system.

How much less do nonprofit CEOs get paid than for-profit CEOs?: Fast Co-Exist writes that nonprofit CEOs may play an invaluable role in changing the world, but they still make less than their for-profit counterparts, while the average nonprofit CEO makes a little more than 120,000 dollars a year, according to the 2016 Charity CEO Compensation Study by Charity Navigator.

United Hospital Fund report examines impact of ACA on New York's insurance markets: Philanthropy New York writes that enrollment in individual health insurance coverage increased sharply in 2014, but overall net income for New York health plans dropped by more than 1 billion dollars compared to 2013, according to a new report from the United Hospital Fund.

IRS work plan for nonprofits focuses on hospitals, social welfare: Nonprofit Quarterly writes about elements that relate specifically to how the IRS proposes to interact with nonprofits and charities in its “Tax Exempt and Government Entities FY 2017 Work Plan.”

Can affordable housing activists save New York?: In the working-class Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood, community organizers who beat back plans for a high-rise luxury apartment building are taking their affordable housing campaign city-wide, writes The American Prospect.

A plan to teach every child computer science: The Atlantic writes that a group of nonprofits and educators wants all students, even kindergartners, to know the fundamentals. Leigh Ann DeLyser, the co-chair of the national CS for All consortium and the director of education and research at the New York City Foundation for Computer Science Education said in the past six months the city has prepared some 600 teachers to teach the basics of computer science.

2 ECIDA members question plan to buy mansion, become landlord for nonprofits: At least two influential members of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency's board are expressing serious reservations about a proposal for the public agency to buy a Buffalo mansion and become a landlord for a campus of nonprofit agencies, the Buffalo News reports. The two board members are questioning whether it's appropriate for the ECIDA to buy and own property solely for the purpose of leasing it out to others.

Catching a tune, and then the bus, at the Port Authority: An artist was chosen to paint the baby grand in the south wing of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, according to the New York Times. The piano is on loan from the nonprofit Sing for Hope.

102 Latin American artworks, and a new institute, will go to MoMA: Two collectors, who have donated 40 of these pieces to the Museum of Modern Art, are giving 102 more and establishing a research institute at the museum for the study of Latin American art, the New York Times writes.

Queens arts organization relocating from Astoria to base of LIC building: Queens Council on the Arts, a nonprofit organization established in 1966 to support individual artists and arts organizations, has signed a lease to occupy the roughly 5,000-square-foot community facility space at The Maximilian, a residential rental building in Long Island City, Commercial Observer reports.

New York Deaf Theatre to launch 37th season with TITUS Shakespeare adaptation: Fresh from their performance in the Public Works "Shakespeare in the Park" production of Twelfth Night, and their viral-video "Ham4Ham" collaboration with the Broadway production of Hamilton, NYDT will present a groundbreaking visual-physical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus from Oct. 30, through Nov. 13, according to Broadway World . NYDT is the premiere nonprofit Deaf theatre organization for the New York City metropolitan area, championing the inclusion of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing artists in its productions since 1979.

College of New Rochelle president quits amid probe: College of New Rochelle President Judith Huntington has resigned in the face of an ongoing probe into the school's finances, the Journal News reports. Cuts to the budget, faculty and staff are expected and the Catholic college is considering making a "Declaration of Exigency," stating it's facing an imminent financial crisis that could threaten its survival.

FPWA launches “Lift Up NYC” campaign:

FPWA, formerly the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, launched an inaugural campaign, “Lift Up NYC” at the elegant Cube at Riverpark by the East River. The campaign seeks to harnesses New York City’s community spirit during the giving season and to encourage New Yorkers to lend a helping hand to give their neighbors the opportunity to rise. Each year, FPWA impacts the lives of 1.5 million low income children and families living in New York City by advocating for just public policies and strengthening human service organizations. Lift Up NYC is an invitation for New Yorkers to create a city where children and youth are well educated, families are adequately housed and fed, workers are employed at a living wage, seniors have the means to live comfortably and stay engaged with their community, quality health care is accessible to all and neighborhoods are thriving.





New senior director of medical joins Animal Care Centers of NYC:

Animal Care Centers of NYC announced the appointment of Robin Brennen, DVM as its Senior Director of Medical. Dr. Brennen will be responsible for overseeing veterinary medical and surgical functions across the three full-service care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island as well as the two admissions centers in Bronx and Queens. She is the National Commander of the National Veterinary response Team and Team Commander of the Veterinary Medical Assistance Team. These response teams spent weeks at Ground Zero caring for the search dogs and in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina where Dr. Brennen served as Veterinary Director at Lamar Dixon, the largest evacuation shelter.





Special Citizens Futures Unlimited welcomes new board member:

Special Citizens Futures Unlimited, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Driscoll to its board of directors as a trustee. Special Citizens is a New York-based nonprofit organization that has been supporting people with Autism for over 40 years. Driscoll is an attorney at Marin/Goodman, LLP. He represents both individual and corporate clients in the prosecution and defense of a variety of the firm’s matters, including products liability, premises liability, real estate disputes (with a focus on cooperatives and condominiums), and breach of contract, discrimination, construction defect, civil rights violations and toxic torts.

Associate Vice-President - Family Foster Care + Adoption + Preventive, Graham Windham

Graham Windham is one of the first organizations in the New York City to implement Solution – Based Casework. Solution – Based casework helps children and families to be the solution to the seemingly insurmountable problems in their lives, from generational cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect to unemployment, domestic violence, and severe health problems. By recognizing and reinforcing their innate strengths and ability to cope, we at Graham Windham empower them to take the lead in making change in their lives. The Associate Vice President oversees the provision of quality care and services for children, youth and families in Graham Windham city based Foster Care, Adoption and Preventive programs.





Residence Manager, Saint Dominic's Home

The Residence Manager coordinates, organizes and manages the residence; conveys clear understanding of program and agency philosophy to staff and promotes appropriate working/living atmosphere within the home; serves as a role model and advocate; ensures consumer safety; oversees proper maintenance and cleanliness of the residence; develops and implements Individual Habilitation Plans; Person Centered plans, ensures training of living skills in a dignified and respectful manner. The candidate should have an Associate’s Degree. BA Preferred. A valid, non-restricted driver’s license is required. One year of work experience with the developmentally disabled population and two years of supervisory experience in Human Services is required.





Assistant Director, University Settlement

University Settlement’s Neighborhood Center, serving Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a robust menu of services to a diverse population of older people aged 60 and older at three locations in the neighborhood. The multi-service program provides case assistance, meals, health and wellness activities, recreational and educational activities, and non-traditional mental health supports. The Assistant Director will be located at our newest location (the Max Meltzer development) to provide daily planning, support, and monitoring of all programming at the new location and to support the Program Director and overall integration of older person services across sites.





* People with knowledge of the federal investigation into New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign fundraising said it has zeroed in on whether donations were exchanged for beneficial city action in about a half-dozen cases, The New York Times reports.

* Cuomo announced plans to revamp how parole boards decide whether to grant release to inmates by using a formal scoring process and making the results of this process public, the Daily News reports.

* The Daily News writes that the New York City Council must take exceeding care to balance civil rights and civic order while looking to reform the police department’s overzealous use of using nuisance abatement laws to shutter homes and businesses.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Brooklyn nonprofit helps city girls dress, feel like princesses at prom: With a dedicated group of volunteers and donations, Princess Chambers provides high-quality dresses, shoes and accessories to about 150 girls each prom season, the Daily News reports.

Air-quality study will show need for park over BQE, campaigners hope: A group of teens is studying air quality along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in an effort to get a new park built on top of the road, according to DNAinfo. El Puente, a local nonprofit organization with deep roots in Williamsburg's south side, received a 5,000 dollar grant from the New School's Tishman Environment and Design Center and will start testing air quality next week with youth in its afterschool program.

NYC nonprofit breaks ground on affordable housing project in Buffalo: A New York City-based nonprofit housing development firm broke ground Tuesday morning on a 47-unit affordable housing facility on Buffalo’s East Side, Buffalo Business First writes. The 13 million dollar project by HELP USA, first announced in 2014, calls for converting 366 Broadway into a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for low-income families and veterans.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

11 a.m. - New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, The Community Service Society, the Riders Alliance and others announce support for half-price MetroCards for New York City’s lowest-income residents, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – De Blasio visits a College Access for All high school participating in College Application Week and hosts a press conference, Frederick Douglas Academy III, 3630 Third Ave., Bronx.

1 p.m. - The New York City Council Committee on Education holds a public oversight hearing on bullying, harassment and discrimination in New York City schools and protecting LGBT and other vulnerable students, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

3:30 p.m. - New York City teachers rally to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to support growing the charter sector to 200,000 students by 2020, Foley Square, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. - GVSHP, union and labor groups, preservationists and neighbors hold protest against New York City officials’ approval of demolition of five 19th century tenements which had housed long-term tenants in affordable housing, 112-120 E. 11th St., Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. - The Queens Borough Board, chaired by Borough President Melinda Katz, hears presentation on homelessness in Queens from Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks, Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Queens.

7:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer receives award at the New York Communities for Change 7th Annual Gala, The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn.

