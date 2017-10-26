FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on ANDRUS, information about pro bono consulting support and more, click here.

TOP NEWS:

* Two weeks ahead of his reelection, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out sweeping changes to one of his signature initiatives, a 41 billion dollar plan to finance 200,000 units of rent-regulated housing over 10 years, Politico New York writes.

* Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo took the step of including the New York Police Department in his regularly scheduled fulmination against de Blasio, specifically for failing to assist a sleeping homeless man in the city’s subways, the New York Times writes.

* In a bid to maintain the pace of reforms that have seen New York City’s foster care population plummet, the Administration for Children’s Services is seeking local nonprofits to submit applications for its Community Partnership Program, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* De Blasio unlocked a door between homeless shelters and public housing that his predecessor had closed, but some advocates want him to open it event wider, according to City Limits.

* JPMorgan Chase Global Philanthropy, the charity arm of the multinational banking and financial services holding company, is spending more than 500,000 dollars on two new programs targeting workers and small businesses in Brooklyn and the Bronx, The Daily News writes.

* More news below...

************

Last chance to register. Don’t let your board miss out.

Looking to reenergize your board or get new members up to speed? The On Board conference on November 3 in NYC is a great opportunity for nonprofit staff and board members to learn the best in board strategy and governance. Use discount code “FirstRead” to receive $25 off your ticket price. Register:www.chicagobooth.edu/onboard-nyc

************

* De Blasio’s administration is spending 3.5 million dollars a year to spare repeat offenders a trip back to Rikers Island in a new program that lets recidivists avoid jail time by attending group counseling and job readiness workshops, the New York Post writes.

* Say Yes Buffalo will receive a 250,000 dollar grant from the Citi Foundation's Youth Workforce Fund, which supports opportunities for young people to develop skills and prepare for the workforce, WBFO reports.

* The “I Have A Dream” Foundation has announced the appointment of Eugena Oh as President and CEO, effective immediately and will succeed Donna Lawrence, who began as the organization’s CEO in July 2014, according to a press release.

* De Blasio’s housing goals are being stymied by the New York City Council, as Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito allows each member a veto over projects proposed in their districts, no matter how urgent the need or how foul the objection, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

* Older people at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center in Bay Ridge will soon have a kitchen that looks brand new, thanks to the hard work of more than 100 volunteers Led by the nonprofit organization Bay Ridge Cares, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* As it becomes harder and harder to spare money for nonprofits, it means the pool of money being given to organizations is increasingly controlled by a small group of wealthy donors, Fast Company writes.

* Nonprofit Hub recommends three of its favorite social media tools to make nonprofits’ jobs easier, but to spice up their feed as well.

* Activating the entrepreneurial mindset in young people is critical to their future success and breaking down structural inequities in communities, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

************

Critical Business Skills for Nonprofit Leaders

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education prepares nonprofit managers to support their organization’s mission by exposing them to key management concepts and providing tools to better navigate their position within the organization. Offering formal training in fundamental elements of strategic management, the program covers such critical skills as the planning and implementing of organizational change, negotiating effectively, and increasing one’s self-awareness.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A federal appeals court sided with an undocumented teenager who wants an abortion, sending the case back to a lower court, which ordered the Trump administration to allow the girl to obtain an abortion “promptly and without delay,” the New York Times writes.

* At some schools educators aren’t battling against trans students or their needs and are altering their policies to include transgender kids and, more broadly, to make gender a deliberate part of the curriculum, the New York Times writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Supervisor, Preventive – Family Treatment Rehabilitation GRAHAM WINDHAM New York, New York Project Coordinator NEW YORK CITY ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN'S SERVICES New York, New York Senior Program Manager NEW YORK CITY ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN'S SERVICES New York, New York Coach NEW YORK CITY ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN'S SERVICES New York, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Madeleine Freidson, Grant Writer at Good Shepherd Services

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 25 -- Project Renewal's Third Street Fall Festival

Oct. 25 -- 2017 Queens Community House Strengthening Neighborhoods Inspiring Change Gala

Oct. 26 -- Together We Rise Leake & Watts Annual Awards Gala

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/244jk2/102426513 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit TechCon on December 5th at the Convene for a day of roundtable sessions and technology showcases. We have technology, information, security and other executive leaders sitting on panels ranging from: technology toolkits, cloud commuting, digital opportunities, the role of IT and MIS and streamlining processes for nonprofits. We also have an exhibit rooms with technology companies who cater to the needs of nonprofits. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

KICKER: “Nothing like this has happened in the history of this city, where people in every kind of neighborhood are struggling to make ends meet. We're in a whole new era now. I think we're still taking stock of the totality of it." -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on the affordable housing crisis, via Politico New York