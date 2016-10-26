TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - On Supporting child protective services workers: We need and rely on child protective service workers who do this job, writes Dr. Mary L. Pulido, president of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children New York and executive director of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. But we should also make a pledge to get involved by learning the signs and symptoms of child abuse and neglect and how to make a report.

Steven Banks was hired to stem New York’s homelessness crisis; It didn’t happen: Banks was seen as the person who could head off a crisis that was becoming emblematic of the mayor’s struggle to address income inequality, according to the New York Times. But since the shake-up that put him at the helm of the city’s efforts to combat a rise in homelessness, the shelter population has continued to climb. He has been criticized not only by those predictably opposed to plans for new shelters, but also by onetime colleagues whom he still courts as allies.

The Robin Hood Foundation board of directors announces transition plan: The board of directors of Robin Hood announced that after more than 27 years of service, David Saltzman, its co-founder and executive director, resigned effective Dec. 31, 2016 and will join Robin Hood's board of directors the following day. Under Saltzman's leadership, Robin Hood has grown from a start-up idea with five partners that made 52,000 dollars of grants to two poverty-fighting organizations into New York City's most highly regarded poverty-fighting institution that has raised more than 2.5 billion dollars from more than 360,000 donors and supports over 250 poverty-fighting efforts each year.

A new way to finance equitable economic development?: Big companies discovered the long-stagnant Immigrant Investor Program EB-5 after the 2008 financial crisis, Shelterforce writes. It just so happens that a corner of the Rockaways is also ground zero for what could become the next hot trend among foreign real estate investors: financing community-led, equitable economic development.

Opinion - Stop turning kids into UNICEF fundraisers: The New York Post piece asks why public schools are involved in pushing any charity, much less one that is associated with a “mismanaged and corrupt organization” like the United Nations?

‘Turning a kid’s lights back on doesn’t make their test scores go up’ - one principal on social services in schools: One Washington Heights principal firmly believes in the idea that students can only learn if their basic needs outside the building are met - a key element of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s approach to struggling schools, Chalkbeat writes. But he is also wary of the argument that infusing schools with social services will immediately lead to academic payoffs.

Nonprofits see the promise of next-generation technology: From networked point of sale systems to mobile apps, emerging technologies give nonprofits the tools they need to reach customers and improve the bottom line, according to BizTech. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for example, offers a mobile app that lists museum events, allows visitors to purchase tickets in advance, provides users with an “Artwork of the Day” feature and identifies “must see” works.

ACS workers accused of ignoring signs that twins were forced to give oral sex to foster mom’s father: According to the Daily News, city social workers "ignored" evidence two twins endured forced oral sex in the same Brooklyn foster family where a preteen girl and her sisters also suffered years of abuse, new court papers claim.

Kalief Browder’s brother rips Mayor de Blasio’s Justice Reboot program for failing to speed up cases of Rikers inmates awaiting trial: The number of people stuck on Rikers Island for more than a year has barely budged since Mayor de Blasio launched reforms in 2015, drawing criticism from the family of a man who killed himself after three years there, the Daily News reports.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

New York’s Mohonk Preserve goes green: New York’s largest nonprofit nature preserve is growing greener thanks to a new partnership with electricity provider Green Mountain Energy Company, according to a press release. The 8,000-acre Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, NY has signed an agreement with Green Mountain to provide clean electricity to power the site’s facilities. In partnership with its members, supporters, and volunteers, Mohonk Preserve protects and manages over 8,000 acres of mountain ridges, forests, fields, streams, ponds, and other unique and beautiful places.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Jeremy Travis to step down as president of John Jay College in 2017: The New York Times reports that Jeremy Travis, the president of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a prominent academic voice for police reform, will step down next year after 13 years, the college announced.

Columbia Mailman School awards Public Health Prize to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett: Dr. Mary T. Bassett, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, was awarded the Frank A. Calderone Prize by the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The Calderone Prize, the most prestigious award in public health, is awarded every two years to an individual who has made a transformational contribution in the field, with selection by an international committee of public health leaders. Watch the video here.

EPIC Long Island CEO honored for three decades in the human services field:

EPIC Long Island President and CEO Tom Hopkins was among a distinguished group of honorees at the Friends of Asha Niketan Annual Luncheon, held this past September at Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Brooklyn. The Connecticut-based Friends of Asha Niketan Inc. is a not-for-profit organization providing residential services to developmentally disabled individuals in India. Approximately 150 guests attended the annual fundraiser, which showcases the agency’s quality service and the deep impact made by human services professionals in the field. Hopkins was honored for his 30+ years of service in the field, including high-level positions with the New York State Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities (now known as OPWDD), as well as the Center for Family Support, where he served as Chief Operating Officer before becoming President and CEO of EPIC Long Island.

Pro bono consulting support for NYC nonprofits:

NYC nonprofits are invited to apply for PennPAC pro bono consulting support valued at approximately 60,000 dollars. Applications are due on Nov. 23. Accepted applicants will be awarded the support of a team of six University of Pennsylvania alumni-volunteers for an 8-10 week consulting engagement. Consulting Engagements will begin in March 2017 and end by mid-May 2017. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply if they meet eligibility criteria and seek support to address a strategic issue. Eligibility criteria includes having 501(c)(3) status, three or more paid, full-time staff and an operating budget of 350,000 dollars or more. Strategic issues addressed in past PennPAC projects include growth planning, marketing strategy, communication strategy, funding strategy and financial analysis.

Hector Batista, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, honored at inaugural Crain’s Hispanic Executive & Entrepreneur luncheon:

Hector Batista, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, received the Community Leader Award at the inaugural Crain’s Hispanic Executive and Entrepreneur Awards Luncheon on Oct. 14. Batista was recognized for his impact on young people across the five boroughs. Batista was appointed as CEO of BBBS of NYC in 2010, and as the first Hispanic CEO in the nonprofit’s 112-year history, he has taken the organization to entirely new heights. Under his leadership, the number of children the organization serves has doubled to over 5,200 at risk-youth across New York City annually. Batista led the charge to expand BBBS of NYC’s footprint in all five boroughs with the opening of state-of-the-art offices..

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Bridge

The Bridge, Inc., a leading New York mental health agency, is seeking a dynamic full-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work on an Assertive Community Team and our Residential Programs. The Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides community based psychiatric services to clients on the team and will also be responsible for treatment planning, medication evaluation, education, prescriptions and monitoring, ordering and follow-up of laboratory tests, documentation in Electronic Health Record; and collaboration with others involved in the treatment of clients. This is not an office based position so the successful candidate must be enthusiastic about providing services in the field.

Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, HeartShare Human Services

The requirements of this position include an MS/MA in Speech-Language Pathology, NYS Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped or NYS Teacher of the Speech and Language Disorder, NYS Licensure and a current. Bilingual Extension in Spanish. The candidate will provide speech therapy to children (3-5 years old) with developmental disabilities in a classroom setting; Will participate in meetings with teachers, children and their families; Will assess current level of communication functioning, and preparation of written reports; Will provide therapy as mandated on the IEP; Will design and implement goals for individuals, group and classroom therapy; and will participate in annual and graduate review process.

Senior Accountant, The Door

Founded in 1972, The Door empowers educationally and economically disadvantaged youth to reach their potential by providing a complete range of services all under one roof. Each year over 11,000 young people from all five New York City boroughs come to The Door for primary health care, reproductive care and health education, mental health counseling, legal services, supportive housing, High School Equivalency, ESL, tutoring and homework help, college preparation and computer classes, career & education services, job placement, daily meals, cultural arts and services. The Senior Accountant, reporting directly to the Controller/Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for maintaining timely and accurate agency financial records in accordance with standard fiscal practices and requirements of funders.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The NYPD sergeant who fatally shot emotionally disturbed Bronx woman Deborah Danner last week may have been in a position where he could have retreated when she attacked him with a baseball bat, the Journal reports.

* Cuomo raised eyebrows at a fundraiser for state Senate Democrats in Manhattan on Tuesday by saying he would oppose fellow Democrats who aren’t on board with his socially progressive, fiscally conservative agenda, the Daily News reports.

* The Justice Department replacing the team investigating the death of Eric Garner was the strongest signal yet that federal officials would seek an indictment, but it also pushed the long-stalled inquiry into uncharted legal waters, The New York Times reports.

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 26 -- Goddard Riverside Goddard Riverside Book Fair Gala

Oct. 26 -- Comunilife 27th Anniversary Breakfast

Oct. 26 -- National Center for Law and Economic Justice Benefit Awards Dinner

Oct. 26 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation hosts first gala.

Oct. 27 -- The Doe Fund hosts annual gala

Oct. 27 – St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation’s 2nd Annual Wine Tasting

Oct. 27 -- Leake & Watts will be honoring its long-time board member and educator Joyce Coppin Mondesire at its Annual Gala at The Pierre.

Oct. 27 -- Breaking Ground hosts Celebrating Home & Community Gala

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Hunger nonprofit moves forward on goals: Kris Asleson is more than halfway to his goal of funding 50 "Farms in a Barrel" for his nonprofit corporation, thanks to a little help from the Albany Kiwanis Club, the Albany Democrat-Herald writes. With an overall goal of fighting poverty and hunger worldwide, Truth x Vision concentrates on two main projects: Farm in a Barrel, which debuted in Ghana three years ago, and Village Drill, which started last year.

Hell’s Kitchen will get 98 affordable apartments: The Clinton Housing Development Company is developing an 18-story mixed-use building that will offer 98 affordable residential units is the latest project slated to take shape in the Hudson Yards Special District, according to Curbed.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11:30 a.m. – AARP presents petitions to 23rd Congressional District candidates John Plumb and Tom Reed calling on each to commit to strengthening Social Security for the 21st Century, Chemung Street and East Tioga Avenue, and 46 Market St., Corning.

12:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts press conference to release new investigation into child care services in the city’s homeless shelters., David M. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre St., 5th Floor South, Room 530, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The City Council Committee on Higher Education holds an oversight hearing on CUNY Pathways, Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – the City Council Committee on Courts and Legal Services holds an oversight hearing evaluating the progression of Justice Reboot, 250 Broadway, Committee Room, 14th floor, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Van Bramer delivers remarks at Queens Library Foundation autumn gala, Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd St., Queens.

6:30 p.m. – Mark-Viverito participates in live interview on “LatinoRebels with Julio Ricardo Varela,” Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Road, Bronx.

8 p.m. – Van Bramer delivers remarks at Urban Upbound’s 12th annual gala, City Winery, 155 Varick St., Manhattan.

