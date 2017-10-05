FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* The city began renting dozens of rooms to homeless people inside a 20-story hotel and apartment tower near Queens Borough Hall, alarming both residents and local leaders, DNAinfo reports.

* Before Thursday’s deadline for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children to renew applications under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said applicants should be on alert for scams, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Public Advocate Letitia James has lost another lawsuit against a city agency, as her 2015 suit against the city Department of Education that demanded air-conditioned school buses for disabled kids was tossed, the New York Post writes.

* U.S. Rep. Grace Meng announced that a total of 450,000 dollars in federal funding for security improvements has been awarded to several Jewish facilities throughout Queens, the Queens Gazette writes.

* Heritage Centers, a 60-year-old organization that works with people with developmental disabilities, is restructuring and downsizing its physical presence in Buffalo and its suburbs, even as it tries to serve a growing clientele of individuals and families in Erie County, The Buffalo News reports.

* JustTellOne.org – a public awareness campaign focused on the prevention and early intervention of mental health and substance abuse challenges facing teens and young people in Western New York – unveiled new features of a multiyear program it launched last year, the Buffalo News writes.

* In 2016, 4,000 people in New York signed up in one day to donate their organs, a national record, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organ-procurement organization, the Daily News writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The interim CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals is demanding to know why 380 million dollars in disproportionate share hospital payments that were expected a month ago haven't been disbursed, Healthcare Finance writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that state lawmakers may need to return to Albany before the end of the year for a special session to address deep cuts to the federal Disproportionate Share Hospital payments and the expiration of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Times Union writes.

* Mount Sinai partnered with the Liberian Ministry of Health and the Carter Center and donated nine laptops and nine hotspots to the country, though the internet connection is a persistent problem, Politico New York writes.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Ever since President Donald Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule blocking funding to any international nonprofits that provide, promote, or counsel on abortions, a global movement to support eproductive health rights has been gathering steam, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Billionaire Warren Buffett says America will continue to prosper overall, but government and philanthropists should do more to ensure that poverty doesn't remain a barrier to success, the Associated Press writes.

* Increasingly tense exchanges between Bill de Blasio and some housing advocates are not just a case of pressure groups moving the goalposts, or of wonks wrestling over the minutiae of policy, it reflects deeper disagreements over the responsibilities of government during a crisis and the role of the market in solving a problem it created, The Nation writes.

* It is not news that nonprofits face financial challenges, but the challenges have been gradually exacerbating, attorney Douglas E. Singer writes in NonProfit Pro.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* An affordable housing development in the the Bronx - completed through a partnership between COOKFOX Architects and the nonprofit Breaking Ground, the city’s largest housing provider for the homeless - will hold its long-anticipated ribbon-cutting, The Architects Newspaper writes.

* New York State is making 1 million dollars available to school districts to start Farm-to-School Programs, which helps connect districts with local farmers and increase the use of locally grown food on school menus, WENY reports.

* International nonprofit DKMS is holding a casting call for heroes at New York Comic Con, October 5-8 at the Jacob Javits Center, Broadway World reports.

************

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Republican congressional leaders are backing away from a proposal to fully repeal a tax break used by more than 40 million tax filers to deduct state and local taxes amid pushback from lawmakers whose residents rely on the popular provision, including Rep. Chris Collins, The New York Times writes.

* Weapon seizures skyrocketed in New York City schools for the three-month period ending Oct. 1, police said Tuesday, with the police recovering 328 weapons at public schools during that time, a 48 percent increase from last year, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Council candidate Christopher Marte, who came within a couple hundred votes of scoring an upset against City Councilwoman Margaret Chin in the primary, will face her in the general election after unexpectedly winning the Independence Party line, the Daily News writes.

************

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 10 -- Join Move Forward Staten Island for a panel discussion featuring both proponents and opponents to the upcoming ballot referendum on the New York State Constitutional Convention.

POINT OF INTEREST: As the federal government plans to step up deportations of immigrants, the Fund for New Citizens in The New York Community Trust recently announced $974,000 in grants to 15 groups to help New York City's immigrants understand their rights and protect their families, via NYN Media Buzz.