NYN Media Perspectives - To reduce child abuse and neglect, support caseworkers: Jack Krauskopf, a Distinguished Lecturer and Director of the Center for Nonprofit Strategy and Management, writes that while details are still emerging about the recent death of Zymere Perkins, a six-year old boy in Harlem, a long-term determined focus to support the protective services caseworkers who investigate child abuse and neglect is necessary.



Head of ACS breaks silence on death of abused 6-year-old boy: The head of the city’s Administration for Children’s Services tearfully admitted Tuesday that her embattled agency “can’t keep every child safe” while discussing the fatal beating of Zymere Perkins, according to the New York Post.

Clinton Foundation amends its filing with New York: Officials at the foundation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said they filed information with the New York attorney general’s office that was missing from previous disclosures, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move comes a day after Republican rival Donald Trump’s charitable foundation was told to suspend its fundraising in the state because it violated registration requirements.

New affordable housing in every neighborhood, including mine: Margaret Chin, the City Council member representing Lower Manhattan, writes in Gotham Gazette that the decision to pursue a 100 percent affordable housing project has not been an easy one, but worth defending because leadership isn’t about always doing what is popular, but what is right.

Short on cash, cities and states consider taxing nonprofits: City and state officials in other parts of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are questioning whether they can continue to allow wealthy schools like Yale, or big nonprofit hospitals, to remain off tax rolls while they scramble for money to pay for police, fire, streets and other infrastructure and services, Stateline reports.

Nonprofit boards offer career boosts for executives: Nonprofit board experience can help senior managers strengthen their leadership skills and connections with high-powered players, the Wall Street Journal reports. They may get to “display abilities they don’t demonstrate at their employer, such as strategic planning or fundraising,” says an executive recruiter who works only with nonprofits.

NYC makes affordable housing lottery process easier for homeless after lowering bar: The Daily News reports that the city has revamped its affordable housing lottery process to help give homeless applicants a leg up, and also added new rules that ban denying any application over credit scores.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Documentary “Class Divide” shows two worlds colliding on a West Chelsea corner: For independent film director Marc Levin, the contrast between wealthy new arrivals and longstanding, much poorer residents in the Chelsea neighborhood where he works and lives provided the perfect ingredients for his latest documentary, Class Divide, Crain’s writes.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Stanford hangs up on telemarketing - will others follow?: The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes that while it’s probably far too soon to start writing obituaries for phone-athons, Stanford’s recent decision to end its telemarketing highlights an open secret in the fundraising world: that many fundraising call centers simply don’t bring in as much revenue as they used to.

NYN BUZZ





NAF announces new senior vice president of institutional advancement:

NAF, a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready, announced that Maryanne Greenfield has joined the organization as senior vice president of institutional advancement. Bringing 19 years of experience managing Development efforts at major New York City nonprofits, Greenfield will now lead NAF’s fund development activities and help diversify philanthropic giving to support the education nonprofits growth and expansion.

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and Berkshire United Way present Collective Impact Seminar with John Kania:

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and Berkshire United Way invite nonprofit, business, government and civic leaders to attend “Collaboration for Results: The Principles and Practices of Collective Impact,” a capacity-building workshop with John Kania on Thursday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, Mass. Collective impact is a methodology that brings people together from different sectors to develop a shared agenda for achieving social change. Kania and Mark Kramer, of nationally recognized consulting firm FSG, were first to articulate this powerful approach to tackling complex social problems in a 2011 article in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

EAC Network raises over $47,000 for local children in need:

EAC Network’s Pajama Party to Protect Children successfully raised over 47,000 dollars Sept. 24th at the Long Island Children’s Museum for its Children & Youth programs, which provide essential human services to local children in need. Kids and parents dressed in their favorite pajamas and enjoyed the museum after hours at EAC Network’s 11th annual children’s fundraiser. The nonprofit has been an advocate for children since its inception in 1969 and has since created programs that reduce the trauma of physically abused children, secure homes and mentors for kids in foster care, and promote child passenger safety.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.

ESL Instructor - B2W (Brooklyn), Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey

Goodwill Industries is currently seeking an ESL Instructor to join the Back To Work Program in Brooklyn. In this role, the successful candidate will teach English as a Second Language with a focus on immigrants and their pathway to citizenship in a classroom setting.Work cooperatively with program case managers to monitor participants’ attendance and progress. Conduct student evaluations as appropriate.

Social Worker-Bilingual, Saint Dominic's Home

The Family Treatment/Rehabilitation Social Worker is responsible for providing all aspects of the casework method, and in consultation with both the families and the Program Supervisor, will assess needs; formulate service planning, treatment strategies, goals and objectives. The Social Worker participates in on-going assessments, offers casework counseling, writes progress reports, and maintains all job-related records. The Social Worker is the first person responsible to note safety concerns and ensure risk elements are addressed.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A state ethics panel investigating Mayor Bill de Blasio’s political nonprofit organization has served a sweeping subpoena on City Hall seeking communications among the mayor, his aides, the nonprofit, its donors and consulting firms that worked for it, The New York Times reports.

* Keeping up a six-year tradition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state Budget Division has asked state agencies to submit "zero-growth" budget plans for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which are due to be submitted to the administration by Oct. 18, the Times Union writes.

* After state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Donald J. Trump Foundation, he opened himself up to criticism for not holding the Clinton Foundation to the same standards and he should resign from any role he has with the Clinton campaign, the Times Union writes.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





RECAP, Helen Keller Services

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

GMHC offering housing for the first time ever: Gay Men's Health Crisis announced yesterday that for the first time, the agency will directly be offering housing with wraparound supportive services. GMHC has partnered with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS program to take over a contract held for 25 units of scatter site housing in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx beginning October 1, 2016. The units are currently fully occupied with residents who will automatically become GMHC clients.

Trader Joe’s set to take space in city-sponsored development project: Essex Crossing will include 1,000 new apartments along with open space, retail and commercial square footage including a movie theater and a NYU Langone medical facility, Crain’s reports. A nonprofit called Grand Street Settlement is also a partner on the project and will operate a community center there.

NYC libraries to offer free hotspots for low-income students, families: Three branches of New York City's library system will offer year-long hotspot rentals to students and their families who do not have access to the internet at home, Edscoop writes.

NYN EVENTS

Stay tuned for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. Winners will be honored in a special print edition of the publication and at an awards breakfast on Nov. 2. Click here to learn more about the event.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. - New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito hosts press conference to announce launch of domestic violence awareness campaign, Times Square, 47th St. and Broadway, Manhattan.

11:15 a.m. - The New York Immigration Coalition, in partnership with the New York City Council, NYC Votes, and the New York City Department of Education, hold a press conference to announce plans for Student Voter Registration Day to be held in high schools across New York’s five boroughs on October 6th, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. - The New York City Council Committee on Public Housing holds a public hearing, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. - The Black Institute and the New York City Council Black, Latino and Asian caucus host a forum on access to credit and capital for M/WBE’s, The Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Road, Bronx.

6:30 p.m. - AARP and Siena Research Institute unveil “Countdown: New York’s Vanishing Middle Class,” a statewide survey of the financial condition and retirement prospects of Generation Xers and Baby Boomers, including their preferences between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Renaissance Hotel, 144 State Street, Albany.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - “Inside City Hall” features U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, Curtis Sliwa and Gerson Borrero, Time Warner Cable News NY1.

7:30 p.m. - New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is a panelist on “Cops & Community: Innovations Around Policing Town Hall,” BRIC, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

