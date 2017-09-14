Editor’s Note: Tomorrow, NYN Media is presenting its third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Learn more here.

* City & State recaps New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s primary victory, acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s win and the results of nearly two dozen competitive New York City Council primaries in a rundown of the city’s biggest primary races.

* If you missed the latest news from The New York Women’s Foundation, The New York State Independent Living Council, Inc. and SCO Family of Services here’s a recap of all of the NYN Buzz announcements NYN Media has shared over the past week (September 6 -12).

* Maurice Jones of the Local Initiative Support Corporation talks with the Chronicle of Philanthropy during a podcast about joining forces with nonprofits, for-profits, and governments to build housing, provide social services, and more.

* On the first official night of New York Fashion Week, a show put on by homeless youth demonstrated the power of design, the New York Times writes.

* GuideStar’s annual compensation study discusses the challenges of setting compensation amid complexity and shows which nonprofit fields’ CEOs get paid the most and the least, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. Also, see our guide to how much nonprofit CEO’s are earning across New York.

* The JustFix.nyc. app, funded by the Robin Hood Foundation and the Fast Forward Accelerator, is essentially a way to pool together evidence of just how shoddy your living situation is, New York Business Journal writes.

* The state’s top education policy makers are lowering the score needed for prospective teachers to enter the classroom, a move that could open the door to more teachers of color, who have failed the exam in disproportionate numbers since the state began requiring it in 2014, Chalkbeat writes.

* Recently fired undocumented employees of Tom Cat Bakery are joining with worker advocates to urge the food industry to better protect immigrant workers under the Trump administration, Civil Eats writes.

* Edith Windsor, the gay-rights activist whose landmark case led the Supreme Court to grant same-sex married couples federal recognition for the first time and rights to a host of federal benefits that until then only married heterosexuals had enjoyed, died on Tuesday, the Times writes.

* With today marking the 46th anniversary of the Attica prison uprising, a group of prison reform advocates have completed a walk from Harlem to the state Capitol where they are urging a slate of changes including a renewed call to close the notorious western New York prison, the Times Union writes.

* Liberals and conservatives in Congress were planning today to set forth two radically different proposals for health care: a huge expansion of Medicare, which would open the program to all Americans, and a rollback of the Affordable Care Act, which would give each state a lump sum of federal money with sweeping new discretion over how to use it, the New York Times writes.

* Reps. Chris Collins and Tom Reed have both signed on to legislation that would essentially revive the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with Collins’ support being especially important, given that he was the first House member to endorse Donald Trump last year, The Buffalo News writes.

* Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program could reduce the number of workers available to the senior living industry during an already worrying labor shortage, industry experts agree, Senior Housing News writes.

* Bloomberg Philanthropies is set to arrive at Global Goals Week and refocus an already packed schedule in New York, a new event set to aim to shift the focus toward the role of the private sector in driving a transparent, sustainable global economy forward, Devex writes.

* The Bronx Council on the Arts, a nonprofit focusing on locally-based arts, artists and programing, appointed Viviana Bianchi as its new executive director after a six-month search, The Bronx Times writes.

* Eyebeam, the nonprofit organization that provides residencies to artists working with technology, will move to a ground-floor space in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood this fall, Artnews writes.

* For this school year, New York Road Runners has launched a new program based on the latest research in physical education, amNY writes.

* City Health Works and Mount Sinai St. Luke’s are collaborating on a one-year pilot to reduce hospital readmissions for patients with congestive heart failure – a central goal of the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP), according to a press release.

* The Institute for Community Living is one of three national recipients of the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ’s 2017 Recognition of Excellence in Wellness awards. Winners of the award were selected by a committee of national experts for their exemplary wellness efforts and meaningful work to improve cardiovascular health outcomes for individuals with mental and/or substance use disorders. The three winners will present on their outcomes and innovations and be formally recognized on a webinar on Sept. 13, from 2 to 3 pm. ICL is proud to be recognized for its commitment to whole person wellness and selected as an organization that is “effectively working to address the increased rates of chronic illness and premature death experienced by people in recovery from behavioral health disorders.”

* Math for America announced that it has awarded over 300 four-year fellowships to mathematics and science teachers across New York City. These teachers join a community of more than 1,000 MƒA fellows, who are highly accomplished, full-time classroom teachers in a New York City public school. Each year, MƒA awards stipends to its teachers totaling over $15 million and $600,000 toward travel to conferences and purchases of classroom materials. MƒA is privately funded, with most of its support provided by the Simons Foundation. During 2013-2017, MƒA invested approximately $110 million in its NYC fellowships as well as advocating for similar fellowship programs across the country. MƒA plans to invest even more in NYC over the next five years – an investment of more than $225 million in math and science teachers over a decade.

* Community Resource Exchange welcomed Ed Henry, president and CEO of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, to the CRE Board of Directors. Henry has led the DDCF, which supports programs in child well-being, medical research, environment and performing arts, since 2009. He also serves as the head of several operating foundations under DDCF’s umbrella. Prior to his role leading DDCF, he was an associate dean at Columbia Business School and has held senior administrative positions with a number of nonprofit institutions. Henry was a David Rockefeller fellow with the Partnership for New York City and started his career in NYC as a dancer, performing across the United States and abroad and serving in the Artists-in-Schools program.

* If voters sent any discernible messages in the contested Democratic primaries for New York City Council, they were that local issues and name recognition are important, and a staunchly liberal vision is less important than a strong neighborhood constituency, the Times writes.

* New York City Council candidate Hiram Monserrate failed to retake the council seat he once held before doing prison time for fraud, losing out to Assemblyman Francisco Moya in one of the city’s most bitterly fought Democratic Party primary contests, the New York Post writes.

* Alfonse D’Amato, a former Republican U.S. senator from New York and now a lobbyist, has been hired as a senior adviser by the Marijuana Policy Project, despite being previously opposed to marijuana use as a lawmaker, the Daily News reports.

POINT OF INTEREST: “Quite simply, most CEO salaries rise with the budget size of the organization. But, for women, there is a catch: The gap between the salaries of female and male CEOs is quite a bit wider at those nonprofits with larger budgets than at those with less deep pockets,” via Nonprofit Quarterly.