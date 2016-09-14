Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to submit your nomination for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. If a colleague, client or employer has had a major impact on one of this year's top causes though good work or philanthropy, nominate them for this great honor today by clicking here. The opportunity to submit your nominations will officially close Friday, September 30th at 6 pm.

NYN Media Reports - Supporting the Justice Committee’s work with victims of police violence: NYN Media profiled the Justice Committee, a grassroots organization of three employees whose primary goal is helping families who have lost loved ones to police violence. They believe that family members can be the most effective agents for making an impact and fighting for change. In January 2015, The Justice Committee received $60,000 in general program funding from the New York Women’s Foundation.

Cuomo announces providers that will use $150M to build 1,200 housing units for the homeless: The Cuomo administration announced funding was awarded to 84 community providers to build a total of 1,200 units of supportive housing to tackle homelessness, the Daily News reports. The money will cover 42 projects in New York City and 79 upstate.

Homeless shelter hosted prostitution ring, police say: NBC New York reports that two women ran a prostitution ring out of apartments throughout the city that trafficked in girls as young as 13, federal prosecutors said. One alleged madam lived on 145th Street and ran the business out of a homeless shelter. The Department of Homeless Services said it would immediately replace landlord-provided security with DHS peace officers and contracted security officers.

New York City’s homelessness conundrum: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Social Services Commissioner Steve Banks are experts on homelessness, but it’s time to crowdsource innovative ideas in order to solve New York’s homelessness crisis, former City Hall press secretary Karen Hinton writes in NY Slant.

New York Attorney General to investigate Donald Trump’s nonprofit: New York’s attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, announced that his office was looking into Donald J. Trump’s nonprofit foundation, which is facing intense criticism in light of a political donation it made in support of the Florida attorney general, according to the New York Times. Schneiderman said his office was seeking to determine whether the charity had been in compliance with state laws.

Ford Foundation adds people with disabilities to focus on inequality: In its ongoing efforts to refocus its grantmaking on addressing inequality, the Ford Foundation has announced that it plans to include people with all types of disabilities into its work, Philanthropy News Digest writes. The foundation's president, Darren Walker, noted that after the foundation announced its new focus on inequality last summer, several colleagues called attention to its lack of any acknowledgment of the inequities faced by people with disabilities.

Council bill would boost land trusts as way to keep housing affordable:Councilman Donovan Richards will introduce local law 7380, a bill that would enter the phrase “community land trust” into the city’s administrative code, raising the public profile of an alternative housing model that has already gained traction in other cities, City Limits reports. It’s also intended to cut some red tape for community land trusts seeking property tax relief.

What the New FASB Accounting Standards will mean for your nonprofit:With the new emphases and expectations on transparency, nonprofits must learn how to present their financials in a way that will make sense to stakeholders, and these new guidelines will likely help, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. But, the most significant value will be in the clarity that can be reached internally among those who must make sense of financial information for management and governance purposes.

End the NIMBY veto of affordable housing: The Observer writes that increasing the supply of “affordable” housing in New York City has long been a very real challenge, and particularly disheartening, to see supposedly liberal/progressive City Council members echo the call for affordable housing - except in their own districts.

Aid formula might be reassessed: State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia recommended the state change how it measures student poverty when crunching its school funding formula in an attempt to more equitably distribute aid, the Times Union reports.

100 Gates Project wraps up with Katz's Deli mural: New York City street artist L’Amour Supreme has unveiled the final piece of urban art that culminates a project that began two years ago - the 100th mural of the 100 Gates Project, New York Business Journal writes. With the help of local nonprofit Lower East Side Partnership, the two-year project teamed local artists such as Gemma Gene and Kim Sillen.

Regents approve regs to expand college ‘distance education’: The state Board of Regents unanimously approved new regulations that would help colleges and universities in New York more easily offer their online courses across state lines, a measure that likely will expand the state’s virtual higher education market, Newsday writes.

BRC receives national recognition for innovation:

On Sept. 12th, The Drucker Institute announced that the Bowery Residents’ Committee, Inc. which provides housing and services to homeless individuals, is a finalist in The Drucker Prize competition, recognizing the nonprofit organization that is deemed to best meet Peter Drucker’s definition of innovation. BRC is one of only 10 finalists, selected from 50 semi-finalists and 495 overall competitors nationwide. The winner will be announced Sept. In 2015, BRC was named a winner of the NY Nonprofit Excellence Award.

Sen. Gillibrand selects the New York Foundling as Angels in Adoption honoree

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has nominated 147-year-old child welfare nonprofit The New York Foundling as a 2016 Angels in Adoption honoree for their outstanding advocacy and programming related to adoption and foster care issues. The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, which orchestrates the Angels in Adoption Program, will honor The New York Foundling at an awards ceremony on Sept. 20, and gala on Sept. 21, in Washington, D.C.





Brooklyn Community Foundation to host “Neighborhood Visioning Sessions” to steer investment in Crown Heights:

Launched in Crown Heights in 2015, Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Neighborhood Strength initiative advances the leadership of residents and relies on their expertise to identify top challenges and guide funding toward sustainable and effective local solutions. The Foundation selected Crown Heights as the first neighborhood in the model initiative; in 2016 it will expand its efforts to Sunset Park. Last year the Foundation awarded $100,000 to 11 projects in Crown Heights submitted by neighborhood nonprofits, community groups, and residents.

Chief Executive Officer, MHA of Westchester

The Mental Health Association of Westchester seeks candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer. MHA Westchester, voted “A Best Place to Work in the Hudson Valley” is a leading community-based not-for-profit organization committed to recovery-focused behavioral health services. MHA maintains a prominent presence in the transformation of NY State’s Healthcare system, the peer recovery movement and the building of new integrated care models. The position of CEO is an exciting opportunity to lead a strong organization through evolving alliances and partnerships designed to create the integrated health care system of the future.

Conference Producer, City & State

We are seeking a highly motivated and driven professional to develop and research senior-level strategic business conferences. You will be responsible for programming, building and growing ongoing awards ceremonies and educational conferences. Your primary responsibilities include: conducting in-depth, research and analysis of key industries; identifying and examining industry trends and issues; identifying and recruiting industry leaders to the speaker faculty; working with our sponsorship and marketing teams to drive revenue growth; and managing the execution of your events onsite

Individualized Care Coordinator, Saint Dominic's Home

The Individualized Care Coordinator is responsible for engaging the child and family in a partnership of shared decision-making and service plan implementation throughout their enrollment in the HCBS Waiver. The ICC ensures and coordinates a comprehensive set of supports, resources and strategies for each child and family. The ICC works closely with outpatient clinics, day treatment programs and other providers to assure that Waiver services and clinical treatment modalities augment each other for optimal outcomes for children and families. The client to ICC ratio is 6 to 1.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer demanded that de Blasio’s administration turn over the disciplinary records of the cop who killed Eric Garner and called the mayor’s decision to appeal a related court decision a mistake, the Daily News reports.

*The Daily News writes that de Blasio isn’t going to keep his campaign promise to have all kids reading at grade level by second grade, even after scores made leaps this year when children were given unlimited time to take the test.

* New York City informed Verizon it hasn’t made meaningful progress since last summer and that it was in default of an agreement to build Fios cable connections across the city, the Journal reports.

Harlem school gets $35K in new instruments from VH1's Save The Music:VH1’s Save The Music Foundation, the longstanding nonprofit that funds music education programs in public schools across the country, brought a Julliard-trained cellist to perform and donated $35,000 to gift dozens of violins, cellos and violas to Harlem’s Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change music program, according to DNAinfo.

Coffee and a cause - How Coffeed stands out by giving back: Coffeed Roasters is a Queens-based chain of 15 espresso bars that has donated more than half-a-million dollars to charity since its founding in 2012, New York Business Journal reports. Each Coffeed Roasters outlet, which donates between 3 to 10 percent of its gross revenue, selects a local charity to endorse.

11:30 a.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray delivers remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference: “Health: Creating A Pipeline to Health Care Professions,” Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 150A, 801 Mt. Vernon Plaza N.W., Washington, D.C.

12 p.m. - New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, AARP and Transportation Alternatives call for passage of pedestrian safety bill, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer holds a media call to call on the U.S. Department of Education to implement new rules that would notify students if their institute of higher learning is at risk of closing.

1:30 p.m. – McCray discusses ThriveNYC at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference Health and Wellness Luncheon, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 206, 801 Mt. Vernon Plaza N.W., Washington, D.C.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James presents an award at the Our Town Downtown 2016 DOTTY Awards, NYC Fired Museum, 278 Spring St., Manhattan.

