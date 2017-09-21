FROM NYN MEDIA:

* If you missed the latest news from the United Neighborhood Houses, NYS OASAS and Food Bank for New York City, here’s a recap of all of the NYN Buzz announcements NYN Media has shared over the past week (September 13 -19).

TOP NEWS:

* A New York-based education reform nonprofit funneled nearly 2.5 million dollars to a related group in Massachusetts, according to new disclosures unearthed as part of a legal settlement, The Intercept writes.

* According to a new report by Casey Family Programs and the National Implementation Research Network, the Administration for Children’s Services’ “pioneering” decision six years ago to incorporate evidence-based models into its prevention programs has made it a national leader, City Limits writes.

* New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and three members of Congress were arrested protesting outside Trump Tower on Tuesday for protections for young immigrants threatened by an order from President Donald Trump, the Daily News reports.

* Chirlane McCray, who has written of being a lesbian when she fell for future Mayor Bill de Blasio, unveiled a citywide ­LGBTQ support initiative and recalled her own challenges, the New York Post writes.

* Business Insider spent the day and night with a man who lives in a community of about a dozen homeless mechanics who live out of their vehicles and try to get work when they can.

* Online screening tests are putting young job seekers at a disadvantage, according to a report released today by JobsFirstNYC, a New York City-based nonprofit that advocates for out-of-school and out-of-work young people, MarketWatch reports.

* Approximately 60 percent of institutions of higher education statewide are not fully compliant with a state law designed to protect students against sexual assault on school campuses, according to a preliminary report, Politico New York writes.

* New data for 2016 released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows continued healthy gains in median family incomes and significant drops in poverty, especially childhood poverty, in New York City James A. Parrott writes for the Center for New York City Affairs.

* One of the chief goals of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a federal welfare program, is to reduce dependency, so it makes tremendous sense that a new state law will allow TANF recipients to meet work requirements by completing a course in financial literacy and personal finance, the Journal News writes in an editorial.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Cuomo warned that New York is about to take a “frightening” hit from federal health care cuts, as the state is set to lose $2.6 billion in cuts under the existing Affordable Care Act that take effect next month, and the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare would cost the state 19 billion dollars, the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The charity formerly known as the Eric Trump Foundation apparently held a secret event at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, even though the Eric Trump Foundation remains under investigation by the office of the New York state attorney general, Forbes reports.

* The Trump administration is making it more difficult for skilled foreigners to work in the United States, challenging visa applications more often than at nearly any point in the Obama era, Reuters reports.

* Department of Homeland Security officials have warned the White House that they may have trouble processing 50,000 refugees next year, putting additional pressure on Trump to lower the cap on refugees entering the U.S. to the lowest point in decades, Politico writes.

IN DEPTH:

* When gauging your nonprofit’s success, it’s necessary to study metrics and see how they change over time and there are several worthy measurements that can tell you how your nonprofit stacks up, NonProfit Pro writes.

After Bill and Hillary Clinton announced the end of their signature conference during last year’s presidential campaign, Michael R. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and billionaire, has stepped unto the breach, the New York Times writes.

* More than a quarter of ultra-net-worth “family offices” are now putting money into social and environmental areas–and that number is rising, Fast Company writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Angry Crown Heights residents filed into the latest in a seemingly endless string of public hearings about the future of a vacant armory, this time before the City Planning Commission, Patch reports.

* Volunteers at Emergency Rights have been gathering donations to send to Puerto Rico and other areas recently hit hard by hurricanes such as Irma, News 12 reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* MercyFirst welcomed Second Lady Karen Pence to its Syosset campus to see the work of its Art Therapy Department. She viewed the art exhibit, previously on display at the United Nations in June 2017, Hope Holds No Borders: Children’s Art of Compassion and Inclusion. After viewing the artwork, Pence participated in an art activity created by the youth. The image of a cardinal, representing the state bird of Pence’s home state of Indiana was painted alongside MercyFirst’s dove logo. Pence then joined Eileen McGann, Director of the Arts and Creative Therapies, in an art therapy experiential and reviewed a case summary to explore how our program positively impacts the MercyFirst youth. The visit concluded with Pence being led on a tour of the campus, including the recently created meditation labyrinth garden. Pence presented MercyFirst with a watercolor of the Capitol building that she painted herself. See a White House readout of her trip.

* Services for the UnderServed hosted its annual Luncheon to celebrate the harvest of its eight urban farms, which every year engage over 500 New Yorkers impacted by homelessness, poverty, addiction, and disability in New York City. Through their work on the urban farms and gardens, urban farmers gain employable skills, generate income, build self-esteem, and enjoy the nourishing health benefits of fresh, organic produce. At this festive event, the urban farmers shared their successful growing season through a meal, prepared and served by them, made from produce they grew on the farms.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Dammann Fund is accepting applications from Mental Health, Teen Pregnancy organizations. Established in 1946, the Dammann Fund is committed to using its resources for the support of qualified charitable organizations operating programs in New York City, southwestern Connecticut, and Charlottesville, Virginia, with a focus on mental illness or teen parenthood. Mental Health grants support programs that foster living or independent living for the mentally ill. Teen Parenthood grants support programs that enable development of parenting skills in young parents. Three-year grant amounts are determined on a project-by-project basis. Grants are not made to individuals and they are not made for capital or annual campaigns, endowments, loans, conferences or travel. See the Dammann Fund Foundation for complete program guidelines, information about previous grant recipients, and application instructions.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office has filed an appeal in state Supreme Court asking that a decision to suppress key evidence in its case against political operative Steve Pigeon be overturned, City & State reports.

* Progressive politicians jumping on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” bandwagon should be careful what they wish for, Bill Hammond of the Empire Center for Public Policy writes, especially if they represent New York.

* De Blasio went to House of Yes, a Brooklyn nightclub, on Tuesday night to sign a bill creating a new city agency, the Office of Nightlife, which is supposed to oversee clubs and cabarets, the New York Post writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “In fiscal year 2017, some 9,000 families began receiving preventive services through ACS, and a daily average of 23,000 children were in the programs,” via City Limits.