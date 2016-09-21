Editor's Note - Gala Photos: We want to feature your recent gala and special event photos! Please send your top photo, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com.

Phipps Houses withdraws controversial rezoning application in Queens: The developer behind a controversial affordable housing project in Queens has agreed to pull its rezoning application from the City Council after months of intense community opposition, sources told POLITICO New York. The decision by Phipps Houses marks the second high-profile loss in as many months for Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is pursuing an aggressive plan to expand below-market-rate housing in the five boroughs.

City blames lack of affordable housing for record number of homeless New Yorkers: The number of New Yorkers living in homeless shelters reached an all-time high over the weekend, a sad milestone that officials blame on a lack of affordable housing and support services for the poor, the Daily News reports. A whopping 59,698 people, roughly the population of upstate White Plains, slept in a shelter in the five boroughs on Sunday night, according to stats released by the Department of Homeless Services.

Video - Three questions with Darren Walker: Ford Foundation president Darren Walker talks with Stanford Social Innovation Review senior editor Michael Slind about what organizations like his can do to address inequality.

Council to examine Young Men’s Initiative, a Bloomberg program & national model: The program was initially funded by a combination of one-time $30 million contributions from Bloomberg Philanthropies and The Open Society Foundation and ongoing support from New York City tax dollars, Gotham Gazette reports. Today, about five years after the launch of the Young Men’s Initiative, the City Council will hold an oversight hearing to examine the status of YMI and its effectiveness nearly three years into the de Blasio administration.

Donald Trump used over $250,000 from charity for business disputes, report says: The Washington Post reported that payments from Mr. Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, helped settle unpaid fines by the town of Palm Beach, Fla., and a lawsuit over a hole in one at a tournament at a Trump golf course. The New York Times reported that the New York attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, who regulates charities in the state, said last week that he was looking into the foundation to see whether it was in compliance with state laws. His office declined to comment about whether it would look into the donations tied to Mr. Trump’s business disputes.

Problems plague vocational rehabilitation: More than 800,000 people with disabilities found eligible for services received no assistance between 2010 and 2014, according to federal data, the Hechinger Report writes. The recommended caseload per vocational rehabilitation counselor is between 80 and 100 clients. But in the Bronx, for example, the average caseload rose to 270 in 2016, up from 222 in 2015. The current New York statewide average is 185, according to state officials.

Six ways to lead a fundraising staff: Nonprofit leaders are aware of the need for effective leadership, but one area in which they can overlook that need is fundraising, the NonProfit Times writes. There are six R’s of fundraising leadership.

In New York City, lawyers make all the difference for immigrant detainees facing deportation: After a pilot year in 2014, the New York City Council publicly funded the New York Immigrant Family Unit Program, PRI reports. The coalition of nonprofit organizations behind the program says it costs taxpayers less to provide immigrants counsel than keeping them behind bars or deporting them. The New York State Assembly funded the same program at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in upstate New York.

50-Foot portrait of John Lennon to rise in Central Park for a day: A sprawling, psychedelic portrait of John Lennon will be displayed Wednesday in Central Park for eight short hours, DNAinfo reports. The 2,500-square-foot painting, will be revealed at noon at the Naumburg Bandshell near Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street and will remain up until 8 p.m. The portrait, depicting a colorful Lennon playing a guitar, is meant to celebrate the International Day of Peace, and pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who advocated for peace in the 1970s and up until his death in 1980. In addition to the painting, Waugh said he plans to donate $5,000 to Peace One Day, a nonprofit organization focused on making Sept. 21 a day of global cease fire and non-violence.

Paleyfest 2016 - Television made in New York: The Paley Center for Media from October 6-19, 2016 welcomes Paleyfest: Made in New York, highlighting some of the most celebrated programs made in the Big Apple. It's the ultimate TV fan festival, featuring lineup of events with casts and creative teams behind some of television's greatest hits with screenings and panels and stars. The Paley Center for Media, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, is a nonprofit concerned with the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms.

University at Buffalo says law school exceeds historic $30 million fundraising goal: The University at Buffalo School of Law is celebrating the success of the most ambitious fundraising campaign in the school's history, announcing that the seven-year "Campaign for UB School of Law" has reached its $30 million goal, according to a press release. The campaign is providing scholarship assistance, faculty support, and programming and facilities improvements at the school, the only public law school in the State University of New York system.

New study reveals high cost of living in the Hudson Valley:

With Hudson Valley residents continuing to buckle under the weight of one of the highest costs of living in the nation, Reclaim New York released a study that gives area residents the most sobering look yet at the region's impact on the financial future of every resident. Reclaim's Hudson Valley Affordability Crisis report shows that across virtually all income levels, residents in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Dutchess Counties are struggling to save for the future and achieve financial stability. The report, for the first time in the region, details the cost of government for residents down to the zip-code level.





Association of Professional Volunteer Administrators announces Oct. 20 workshop:

The Association of Professional Volunteers Administrators, a Long Island based organization that promotes professionalism and leadership in the field of volunteer administration, announced their next workshop “By the Book: Creating or Revising Your Volunteer Handbook.” This workshop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, at F.R.E.E., 120 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge, from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm. Registration (which includes continental breakfast) is $20 for APVA members, $27 for non-members.





Communities of Color Nonprofit Stabilization Fund accepting applications for 2017: The CCNSF is accepting applications for 2017 with an application deadline of Sept. 30. It is the program's third round, having successfully awarded nearly 80 grants last year. The purpose of the CCNSF capacity-building program is to help organizations identify and address their most pressing organizational needs. The fund aims to build the capacity of NYC nonprofits by ensuring that organizations led by people of color are best equipped to meet the needs of the community.The grants are made available to community-based organizations with budgets of up to $2 million.

* Responding to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments that audits of spending by programs including Start-Up NY were “dead wrong,” New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli defended his office’s work and reaffirmed his independence from the governor, City & State reports.

* A correction officer at Rikers Island pleaded guilty to helping cover up the fatal 2012 beating of a 52-year-old inmate who had kidney problems and walked with a cane, admitting that he conspired with other officers to thwart the investigation, the Times reports.

* Among the troubling statistics for Rochester in a new report was the rising concentration of poverty in city neighborhoods and the expanding number of census tracts where the poverty rate stood at 40 percent or higher, the Democrat & Chronicle writes.

Crown Heights will help decide how to spend $100,000 in community grant money: For the second year in a row, the Brooklyn Community Foundation will be donating $100,000 to projects impacting Crown Heights and it wants residents to pitch it ideas, Patch writes. The Foundation, which supports philanthropic ventures throughout the borough, will host the first to two community visioning sessions this Sunday, Sep. 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, located at 145 Brooklyn Ave.

Bed-Stuy farm growing fish in a barrel: Nonprofit Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation is looking to launch an Urban Aqua Farm this fall, using aquaponics to breed freshwater fish and grow vegetables for the borough’s residents, DNAinfo reports. Harvests from the Urban Aqua Farms would supplement the food provided from the organization’s food pantry, which feeds 19,000 people a year, organizers said.

United Way holds unique event to raise money for nonprofits: The Watertown Daily Times reports that a fundraising event, Over the Edge for Northern New York, in which dozens of individuals who secured pledges strapped on harnesses and descended the side of a building, will net an estimated $25,000 for the United Way of Northern New York once expenses incurred to hold the event are paid.

Gallop NYC seeks volunteers for Pelham Bay Park therapeutic riding program: A local riding organization that helps children with autism and disabilities is looking for volunteers so that it can expand its service into Pelham Bay Park, the Bronx Times writes. Gallop NYC teaches riders, children with developmental disabilities, especially autism, to ride horses, according to the non-profit’s James Wilson, director of operations.

Don’t forget to submit your nomination for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. If a colleague, client or employer has had a major impact on one of this year's top causes though good work or philanthropy, nominate them for this great honor today by clicking here. The opportunity to submit your nominations will officially close Friday, September 30th at 6 pm.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. - “The Capitol Pressroom” features Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy, New York Public Interest Research Group Executive Director Blair Horner, Bruce Gyory of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, and others, WCNY.

1 p.m. - The New York City Council Committee on Juvenile Justice holds a public oversight hearing on family engagement for New York City's detained and placed youth, Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

2 p.m. - The New York Civil Liberties Union and Legal Services of Central New York announces lawsuit, 221 S. Warren St., first floor, Syracuse.

3 p.m. - NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill, hosted by Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, visits Queens Library’s Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, Queens.

8 p.m. - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at Vocal-NY 2016 Annual Gala, Roulette, 509 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn.

