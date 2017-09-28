FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The Affordable Care Act has benefited New York enormously, bringing the state’s uninsured rate to an all-time low of just 6 percent, which is why New York Republicans must resist the repeal and replace effort, Elisabeth Benjamin of the Community Service Society of New York writes in NY Slant.

* If you missed the latest news from MercyFirst, Services for the UnderServed, Union Settlement and more, here’s a recap of all of the NYN Buzz announcements NYN Media has shared over the past week (September 20 -26).

* Cecilia Conrad, managing director at the MacArthur Foundation, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly that there are many lessons directors have learned through their approach to giving away $100 million, and data she gathered is a rich repository of creative, thoughtful and impactful ideas.

* A federal judge said Visiting Nurse Service of New York, which calls itself the largest U.S. nonprofit home health care agency, must face much of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid and failing to provide patients with care prescribed by doctors, Reuters writes.

* A former employee of a Jamestown nonprofit has been charged with using a company credit card to make personal purchases while he was employed as a maintenance worker with the organization, WIVB reports.

* An estimated 70,000 transgender youth lack secure housing, and Rolling Stone Magazine shows what life on the streets is like for six of them.

* The New York Foundation for the Arts received a two-year grant from the Ford Foundation to expand its Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program, which over the past ten years has worked to provide mentorship and community support to immigrant artists based in New York City, ArtNews reports.

* A Brooklyn federal judge criticized a U.S. Justice Department lawyer for refusing to explain the Trump administration’s decision to keep the impending Oct. 5 deadline for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients to renew their status, the New York Post writes. Also see NYN Media’s story covering how nonprofits are rushing to meet the deadline.

* At a recent hearing, New York City Council members discussed the effectiveness of NYPD responses to “emotionally disturbed person” calls, the slow pace of implementation for new NYPD crisis intervention training, and the tragic outcomes of several recent interactions between officers and emotionally disturbed individuals, Gotham Gazette writes. Also, see NYN Media’s story on New York City’s challenges implementing the crisis intervention training model.

* New York lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike, say they are looking for bipartisan solutions now that the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has collapsed, the Times Union writes.

* President Donald Trump plans to cap refugee admissions at 45,000 over the next year, setting a historically low limit on the number of people who can resettle in the United States after fleeing persecution in their own countries, the New York Times reports.

* Reps. Brian Higgins and Tom Reed went to the White House to discuss tax reform with President Donald Trump, but the two lawmakers said the meeting focused more on the president’s passion for tax reform rather than on the elimination of the state and local tax deduction,The Buffalo News writes.

* Nonprofit organizations may be prime cyber-attack targets, as most collect and store sensitive data like emails, social security numbers, billing information and more but nonprofits are often hesitant to make cybersecurity a priority due to the investment of time and resources, NonProfit Pro writes.

* A new charitable foundation focused on young people, seniors and first responders in the Thousand Islands region, was announced by the Northern New York Community Foundation, Watertown Daily Times writes.

* Gowanus by Design, a nonprofit company whose mission is to construct sustainable developments to quell concerns in the neighborhood about contamination from the Gowanus Canal, is developing a new building at 280 Bond St., New York YIMBY writes.

* Historic Albany Foundation’s efforts to restore Albany's oldest building and someday transform it into a tourist attraction are ramping up especially after the building next door was demolished after becoming unsafe, WAMC reports.

* The Westchester Community Foundation, one of the largest funders of nonprofits in Westchester, New York, has announced the formation of the Institute for Strong Nonprofits, to support nonprofits in Westchester County through convenings, workshops, and leadership development. One of the first initiatives by the Institute is the CEO Learning Lab, which will provide leaders of Westchester nonprofit organizations a professional development opportunity focused on identifying the tools and leadership strengths needed for advancing their organizations toward greater impact and sustainability. Up to eight nonprofit leaders will participate in the inaugural class of the CEO Learning Lab, which will begin in December. Applications and more details are available at the Foundation’s website:www.wcf-ny.org.

* Long-time New York-based philanthropists Jack and Shirley Silver have made a $20 million legacy gift to UJA-Federation of New York through their foundation. The gift will be used to help fulfill the objective of UJA’s new Jewish Day Camp Centennial Signature Initiative, which has been established to revitalize the infrastructure of the Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, the largest Jewish Day Camp System in North America. It is the largest legacy commitment gift that a donor has made known to UJA during their lifetime. When the Silver gift is realized, UJA-Federation can use it to support programming or capital projects, increase an endowment for operating support for the camps and facilities, or repay advanced costs for the project. HKC was purchased in the 1950s by UJA-Federation leaders and today houses 12 separate day camps on 505 acres of rustic land on three separate sites in Long Island, Rockland County and Staten Island.

The competitive round of funding that includes 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits has been released. This is a major source of funds to develop supportive housing to meet New York State’s commitment to build 6,000 units of supportive housing over five years. That commitment is demonstrated by an increase in the supportive housing set aside for LIHTC, from $4 million to $5 million out of an estimated total of $28 million. Supportive housing projects not ready for the early round may apply before the regular deadline of December 5, 2017. To read the full RFP and access other resources on HCR’s website please click here. Information is also available on the Supportive Housing Network of New York’s website here.

* New York Wheel CEO Rich Marin said that the developer has yet to finalize an agreement with a potential new contractor, raising doubts about the status of the project, as major work has been stalled since the original contractor was fired in May, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* After nearly four years of taking flak from the press and some incredulous New York City residents for avoiding the High Line, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the venue with a group of young students on Tuesday, although the trip was devoid of policy announcements, The New York Times writes.

* After some 26,000 people voted in the Buffalo primary on Sept. 12, reports filed to the New York Board of Elections revealed that Mayor Byron Brown’s winning campaign spent about $75 for each vote cast for him in the three-way race, The Buffalo News writes.

Sept. 27 -- Teach For America – New York's Junior Board invites you to Back To School Bash.

POINT OF INTEREST: “There are now more than 350,000 transgender people under the age of 25 in the United States, the majority in the largest cities of New York, California, Florida and Texas – and an estimated 20 percent of them lack secure housing, though many service providers believe that figure is low,” via Rolling Stone.