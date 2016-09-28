Editor’s Note: It’s the final week to submit your nomination for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. If a colleague, client or employer has had a major impact on one of this year's top causes though good work or philanthropy, nominate them for this great honor today by clicking here. The opportunity to submit your nominations will officially close Friday, September 30th at 6 pm.

NYN Media Reports - Elder abuse in the home is on the rise: An increasing number of elderly New Yorkers are being exploited financially, state officials report, indicating that this group may also be suffering increasing rates of other forms of abuse. Nonprofit leaders describe elder abuse prevention efforts as decades behind domestic violence or child abuse prevention efforts, even though abuse of the elderly is more prevalent.

Foundation collecting donations for FDNY chief Michael Fahy killed in explosion: After an FDNY battalion chief was killed directing operations at the scene of a suspected gas leak in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, the FDNY Foundation, the official nonprofit of the FDNY, set up a donation page online to raise funds for the family, Lohud.com reports. Anyone interested in donating can visit their website and select the "Chief Michael J. Fahy Children's Educational Fund" option on the page.

Advocates urge legislative leaders to agree on $2 billion for affordable housing: Affordable housing advocates and stakeholders on Tuesday sent letters to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and both state legislative leaders urging them to meet and sign a finalized memorandum of understanding to release 2 billion dollars in funding for affordable housing, City & State writes.

Homeless shelter opponents pick the wrong target: Giselle Routhier, policy director at the Coalition for the Homeless, writes in City Limits that rather than demanding that the city site shelters anywhere but in their backyards, protesters should direct their passion toward urging our elected leaders to provide the only proven solution to homelessness: decent, affordable housing.

Jewish philanthropist Leon Cooperman accused of insider trading: A major Jewish philanthropist and his massive hedge fund are facing insider trading charges, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced, The Forward writes. Cooperman is a major donor to Hunter College, the Robin Hood Foundation, and to Columbia University’s business school, where he serves on the board of overseers.



Lawsuits filed to block new overtime regulations: Two legal challenges to the U.S. Labor Department’s revised overtime rule under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) have been filed in federal court, one by a coalition of 21 states and the other by a group of business interests including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. The two lawsuits both seek to reverse the rule changes. There are similarities in the plaintiffs’ legal reasoning, but there are also differences.

Yonkers, county at odds over homeless shelters: Yonkers is raising alarms over the safety and maintenance of two homeless shelters downtown while the county claims city officials have manufactured a crisis, The Journal News reports. On Thursday city officials condemned the shelter, which has operated without a city-issued temporary residence permit since 2014. In turn, the county sought and received a restraining order against the city, which a judge agreed to extend on Tuesday.

City to pay over death of mentally ill inmate at Rikers Island: New York City has agreed to pay $5.75 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from the 2013 death of a mentally ill inmate who was found naked and covered in urine and feces after being locked in a cell at Rikers Island for six days, the New York Times reports.

Philanthropist J. Spencer Standish dies: J. Spencer Standish, who led Albany International Corp. during a period of tremendous growth and matched his business success with philanthropy across the Capital Region, died, the Times Union writes. In 2003, Standish and his wife, Patricia, created the Standish Family Fund at the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region with a gift of $4.6 million. Since then, the fund has granted more than 2.5 million dollars to nonprofit organizations.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches fundraiser at iconic Manhattan theatre:Broadway World writes that Lin-Manuel Miranda continues his longstanding support of movies at the United Palace in Washington Heights with a 100,000 dollar donation for a new DCP projection system that will produce a Hollywood-quality image. He will debut the new projector onOctober 16 with a screening of the original Mary Poppins, which he will introduce. The classic 1964 Disney movie has been selected because later this year Lin-Manuel Miranda is temporarily relocating to London to begin shooting Mary Poppins Returns.

ASTEP receives Equity Foundation’s Paul Robeson Award:Artists Striving To End Poverty, a nonprofit organization founded by Broadway musical director, conductor, orchestrator, and musician Mary-Mitchell Campbell, has been named the recipient of the 2016 Paul Robeson Citation Award presented by the Actors Equity Foundation, according to Broadway World.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Attorney Stuart Katz gifts $1 million to CCNY: Thanks to a gift from attorney and distinguished alumnus Stuart Z. Katz, The City College of New York is establishing a new endowed professorship in the Division of Humanities and the Arts. The gift will be administered by The City College Fund.

Frank Pindiak named Executive Director of St. Catherine's Center for Children:

The Board of Directors of St. Catherine's Center for Children announced the selection of Frank Pindiak, Jr. as the agency's new executive director. Pindiak, who has three decades of experience in the field of human services, has served as St. Catherine's Interim Executive Director since mid-July. He holds a degree in Criminal Justice from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Master's in Public Administration from the State University of New York at Brockport. He has worked at St. Catherine's since 1988, serving as a residential child care coordinator, director of homeless programs, and utilization and compliance manager.





Unique People Services elects new board chair:

Bronx-based nonprofit Unique People Services appointed Crystal E. Jackson to lead its Board of Directors. Jackson is a recent recipient of The Network Journal’s 40 Under-Forty Achievement Award. As the senior vice president, Nonprofit Financial Services Group at Citi, she has been instrumental in providing creative financial solutions to help nonprofit organizations, like UPS, thrive and succeed. Prior to joining Citi, she served as a Vice President in the Not-For-Profit Group at JPMorgan Chase. Prior to leading the UPS Board of Directors, Jackson served on the Board as an Audit Committee member for two years. She’s also the former Chair of UPS’ Real Estate Committee. Her work has been vital in overseeing supportive housing and other initiatives, touching the lives of hundreds of New Yorkers in need.





Community Health Center in the Bronx adopts innovative plan to improve health care services for patients with disabilities:

Union Community Health Center and Bronx Independent Living Services unveiled a comprehensive plan to provide accessible health care for patients with disabilities in the Bronx. The Bronx is New York City’s most medically underserved borough and people with disabilities especially feel the brunt of its inadequate health care options. By prioritizing patients with disabilities, UCHC is a model for community health centers in underserved areas across the country. This unique collaboration between a healthcare provider and the disability community provides an accessibility roadmap for other community health centers. The far-reaching plan settles a 2015 lawsuit and is the result of productive negotiations between UCHC, BILS, Disability Rights Advocates, and three Bronx residents with disabilities: Brett Eisenberg, Rodolfo Diaz, and Antonia Ayala.

Building Healthier Communities: Environment, Energy and the Role of Women

When it comes to environmental issues that affect their families, women are often the driving forces of change. A new analysis of data presented by bipartisan pollsters Celinda Lake and Vince Breglio will examine the potential of women to make clean energy a reality in our communities and for the country. Join The New York Women’s Foundation and Civil Society Institute to discuss on September 29.

Director of Ambulatory Services, Postgraduate Center for Mental Health

Director of Ambulatory Services is responsible for the oversight of 2 Article 31 Mental Health Clinics, a PROS Program, 3 ACT Teams and a Care and Case Management Program operating in four boroughs. Director of Ambulatory Services supervises the Managers of each program and works with the Chief Operating Officer to ensure programs remain in compliance with external regulatory requirements, as well as PCMH polices and procedures. Director of Ambulatory Services is required to travel to all programs weekly and is on-call 24/7. Position requires an LCSW with a minimum of 10 years experience working with the seriously mentally ill. Candidate must have in depth knowledge of shifting landscape of service delivery system. Ideal candidate possesses strong supervisory skills, business acumen with financial management skills and in depth knowledge of billing, excellent verbal and written communication skills, as well as analytic and computer skills.





Regional Director for Residential Services, Postgraduate Center for Mental Health

Regional Director is responsible for the oversight of 4 OMH Licensed Housing sites in Manhattan, a Congregate Permanent Housing site in Manhattan and a 500 bed Scatter Site Housing Program with offices in the Bronx and Brooklyn. Supervises the Managers of each program and works with the Director of Residential Services to ensure programs remain in compliance with external regulatory requirements, as well as PCMH polices and procedures. Regional Director is required to travel to all sites weekly and is on-call 24/7.





Vice President for Quality Improvement, Compliance and Training/Privacy Officer, The Bridge

Overseeing all aspects of the agency’s Corporate Compliance Program including, developing and revising policies and procedures, conducting and certifying annual assessments of The Bridge’s compliance activities; conducting Medicaid and regulatory audits to ensure compliance with billing and program operation standards; collaborating with other departments to devise and monitor recommendations and performance improvement plans that result from investigations; identifying potential areas of compliance vulnerability and risk and developing/implementing corrective action plans; establishing and providing direction and management of the compliance Hotline; working with the Human Resources Department to ensure that all staff receive regulatory required training program; ensuring proper reporting of incidents to regulatory agencies, e.g., the Justice Center, OMH, OASAS, and DHS.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the selection of the team of Related Companies, Vornado Realty and Skanska AB for a fast-tracked, $1.6 billion plan to renovate Penn Station and add a train hall in the nearby Farley Building, The New York Times reports.

* Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said state legislators deserve a pay raise regardless of whether they take action to strengthen ethics laws and that the salaries should be determined by economic factors, the Daily News reports.

*The Post writes that this year’s Path to Possible March organized by charter school proponents comes as charter schools mark the milestone of teaching 10 percent of New York City public school kids, showing truly equal educational opportunity is in reach.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

New York Women’s Foundation; Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York City; Green-Wood Cemetery





Upcoming galas and events:

Sept. 28 -- The Asian American Arts Alliance will host its 34th Annual Benefit Gala, honoring opera soprano Hei-Kyung Hong.

Sept. 29 -- Women's City Club of New York hosts From Inequality to Equality: Polices and Programs that Work

Sept. 29 -- The Bridge will host a Masquerade Party at the Angel Oresanz Foundation.

Oct. 5 -- St. Christopher’s hosts 19th Annual Golf & Tennis Classic to raise Funds for New Facility at All-Female Campus

Oct. 13 -- American Liver Foundation 2016 Honors Gala

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Bronxville School Foundation Adds New Board Members: Celebrating its 25th year, the foundation started the new school year with six new board members, along with a new slate of officers for the upcoming year, Patch reports. The nonprofit organization has given more than $8 million in grants to the Bronxville School to enhance the quality of education by funding new curriculum, technology, faculty training, facilities projects and special materials and equipment.

Bayside has a new playground thanks to local volunteers and community organizations: Volunteers from Samuel Field Y and Disney Citizenship joined organizers from KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing children with safe spaces to play, to construct a brand-new playground at the Bay Terrace Samuel Field Y on Sept. 23, according to QNS.com.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

1 p.m. – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres and others address the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s proposed rule that could increase rents for Section 8 households, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

3:30 p.m. – De Blasio, joined by Public Advocate James, holds public hearings for and signs legislation related to increasing accountability and access for MWBEs, pedestrian control signals, requiring the police department to report on domestic violence and hate crime statistics, and other measures, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. - Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council Inc. 40th Anniversary Gala, Tribeca Rooftop Three Sixty, 10 Desbrosses St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at FUREE's Voter Education Workshop, Gowanus Community Center, 244 Bond Street, Brooklyn.

