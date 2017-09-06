TOP NEWS:

* New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez was arrested last night, along with several others, during protests in Foley Square against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program,the New York Post reports.

* The Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program could strip thousands of New Yorkers of their health insurance, a consequence unique to New York that could focus the debate in Albany when the Legislature returns in January, Politico New York reports.

* The Arab-American Association of New York’s treasurer, Khader El-Yateem, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the City Council seat which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and parts of Bensonhurst, the Village Voice writes.

* As performing arts organizations rely on philanthropy more than ever, the importance of fundraising calls has only grown for many organizations but cultural telemarketers now face the difficulty of reaching prospects in an era of cellphones, caller ID and growing impatience with annoying interruptions, the New York Times reports.

* When BoardSource surveyed over 1,750 executives within the industry, it found that 90% all nonprofit CEOs are white, as are 84% of board members, Fast Company writes.

* Brooklyn City Council Incumbent Inez Barron is looking to defend her role against challenger Mawuli K. Hormeku, a nonprofit chief who says he's a leader, not a politician, News 12 reports.

* Young tech workers have increasingly noticed the wide-open opportunity to bring disruption to outdated social programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food stamps, Wired Magazine reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Recognizing that negative childhood experiences can affect a person’s health long into adulthood, New York City’s public hospital system is expanding its mental health programs for children and adolescents, the New York Times writes.

* New York hospitals and health care organizations have been donating more than mere funds to the health care workers affected by Hurricane Harvey, and have been providing their expertise to assist in the recovery of the Texas health system, the Jewish Voice writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed days of speculation that the Trump administration would end DACA in six months, leaving Congress to come up with a legislative solution to replace it, the New York Times reports.

* The Cooler Heads Coalition, an umbrella group of tax-exempt public charities and other nonprofit organizations is in the vanguard of efforts to cast doubt on the gravity of climate change and thwart government efforts to address it, the Chicago Tribune writes.

Some corporate leaders have taken public stands against Trump and resigned from advisory boards, but evangelicals have been conspicuous in their choice to stay put, according to the Washington Post.

IN DEPTH:

* To look at pay for executives of big nonprofits nationwide, The Chronicle of Philanthropy examined Internal Revenue Service data for more than 500 organizations that raised 35 million dollars or more from individuals, foundations, and corporations in 2014.

* The latest Nonprofit Employment Practices Survey found that though nonprofit organizations are still growing their workforces at a rate that outpaces for-profit companies, the hiring gap between the two sectors has narrowed by about 11 percent, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Local, state and federal employment laws are changing frequently, and technology and social issues are constantly evolving and impacting today’s workforce, writes The Business Journals, which offers nine issues worth watching.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Deputy Commissioner of the Genesee County Department of Social Services said the most prevalent reason children enter the system is substance abuse and/or mental health issues involving the caretakers or children; or extreme acting out by the children that compromises the safety of the family members or community, The Daily News Online reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Care for the Homeless appointed George Nashak as its Executive Director. Many know Nashak as the current Executive Vice President of HELP USA and the former Deputy Commissioner for Adult Services for the New York City Department of Homeless Services. As Executive Vice President of HELP USA, Nashak oversees the operations of the organization’s 100 million dollar portfolio of housing and supportive services for homeless people. Before joining HELP in 2012, he spent eight years at DHS, first as Assistant Commissioner for Housing and Program Planning, working on the New York/New York III Agreement and other permanent housing initiatives for homeless clients. Then, as Deputy Commissioner for Adult Services, he was responsible for the single adult shelter system, street homelessness services, and the re-housing of homeless adults.

* The New York State Independent Living Council, Inc. announced the creation of the NYS Disability Rights Hall of Fame. NYSILC will induct 3-5 peers who have made achievements in the area(s) of improving public policy and programs/services, advancing new knowledge and/or concepts, eliminating barriers, and promoting a positive image for people with disabilities. In October, look for details about the inductee nomination process. The first Annual NYS Disability Rights Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony and Dinner on April 26, 2018 from 5:30-8:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy, NY.

* Elizabeth Grossman, Esq. has joined Lenox Hill Neighborhood House as its Legal Advocacy Director. Lenox Hill Neighborhood House is a 123-year-old settlement house widely recognized as one of New York’s premier human services providers, serving 15,000 in need each year through a wide array of effective and integrated services. She is an accomplished litigator and distinguished supervisor and manager, devoting her entire legal career to social justice and public service. She arrives at the Neighborhood House from Disability Rights New York, a statewide legal services and advocacy organization, where, since 2014, she has helped to lead the state's efforts to ensure equal access for people with disabilities in employment, public accommodations, prisons and medical institutions.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, the Democratic leader of the state’s fifth largest city, is term-limited and she’s pondering whether her next step should be taking on Gov. Andrew Cuomo rather than simply avoiding him, Politico New York writes.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wishes he hadn’t promised last year to provide a “stunning number” of examples of donors who didn’t get what they requested from City Hall – a drawn out affair that ended with the publication of a short op-ed that lacked specifics, the Post writes.

* A planned debate between New York City Council candidates Francisco Moya and Hiram Monserrate was abruptly canceled Tuesday amid concerns over the original venue, a Baptist church run by the pastor who presided over Monserrate’s marriage, DNAinfo writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “There are approximately 42,000 DACA recipients in New York,” via Politico New York.