Here’s a recap of all of the community announcements New York Nonprofit Media has shared over the past week (September 13 -19, 2017) with news from United Neighborhood Houses, NYS OASAS and Food Bank for New York City:





* The Institute for Community Living is one of three national recipients of the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ’s 2017 Recognition of Excellence in Wellness awards. Winners of the award were selected by a committee of national experts for their exemplary wellness efforts and meaningful work to improve cardiovascular health outcomes for individuals with mental and/or substance use disorders. ICL is proud to be recognized for its commitment to whole person wellness and selected as an organization that is “effectively working to address the increased rates of chronic illness and premature death experienced by people in recovery from behavioral health disorders.”

* Math for America announced that it has awarded over 300 four-year fellowships to mathematics and science teachers across New York City. These teachers join a community of more than 1,000 MƒA fellows, who are highly accomplished, full-time classroom teachers in a New York City public school. Each year, MƒA awards stipends to its teachers totaling over $15 million and $600,000 towards travel to conferences and purchases of classroom materials. MƒA is privately funded, with most of its support provided by the Simons Foundation. During 2013-2017, MƒA invested approximately $110 million in its NYC fellowships as well as advocating for similar fellowship programs across the country. MƒA plans to invest even more in NYC over the next five years – an investment of more than $225 million in math and science teachers over a decade.

* The NYC Leadership Academy was awarded a $1.3 million grant to expand its impact by bringing gold-standard leadership services and tools to school districts across the nation. The philanthropic foundation’s grant is an extension of a previous generous grant that supported development of the Leadership Academy’s Virtual Learning Platform to include a Coaching Service, a Principal Onboarding Institute, and two video-based Equity Simulations. NYC Leadership Academy has been a leader in creating responsive, sustainable strategies for strengthening leadership pipelines, improving school leadership practice, and helping state and local districts move toward their strategic goals. The grant will allow the Leadership Academy to develop services and tools that are cost-effective, flexible, and sustainable. Aspiring and current school leaders will have access to in-person, blended, and online learning opportunities designed to meet each participant’s schedule and unique set of objectives, as well as a community of like-minded professionals committed to student achievement.

* The New York City Department of Homeless Services, CAMBA and The Rogosin Institute dedicated a new computer lab at The Flagstone Family Center in Brownsville. It’s the second computer lab created by Rogosin in a CAMBA homeless shelter. The new computer lab will help people at Flagstone with schoolwork, skill development, general learning, resume building and job seeking. Rogosin, a nonprofit treatment, research, education and prevention institute focusing on kidney disease with eight integrative care centers in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, donated 14 Apple computers and a printer. Rogosin is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine.

* Enterprise Community Partners screened a video created by public housing residents to educate other NYCHA residents about the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, a federal program that New York City is beginning to use to fund large-scale repairs and modernization efforts for its aging public housing developments. This “by residents, for residents” effort shows how RAD can improve public housing, how residents can take an active role in the process, and how they can better advocate for themselves and their homes. During the Sept. 12 screening, Lolita Miller, a resident of the first NYCHA development to be renovated through RAD (Ocean Bay), spoke speak about her experiences with the program.

* John B. Huttlinger, Jr., CPA of Lake Placid, New York is the 2017 recipient of the 14th annual Michael H. Urbach, CPA Community Builders Award. The New York Council of Nonprofits, Inc. and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants co- sponsor the award, which recognizes exemplary achievements of a certified public accountant who serves in leadership positions on charitable organizations’ boards of directors. A native of Lake Placid, New York, Huttlinger is deeply respected and effective as a board member for several significant Lake Placid-area community organizations. He co-founded the Adirondack Film Society in 2000 as a locally based, community oriented charity, which has a regional and national reach.

* New York City Deputy Mayor, Richard Buery, and New York Giants Safety, Landon Collins, will preside as over 2,500 New Yorkers participate in the third annual RBC Race for the Kids, a family day of athletic challenges to raise funds benefitting Youth INC and six other New York City charities. Youth INC and title sponsor RBC Capital Markets are teaming up to raise money to benefit NYC kids. Youth INC’s mission is to improve the lives of young people through a unique venture philanthropy model that helps more than 70 NYC youth-serving nonprofits – at no cost to them – impact over 150,000 kids each year.

* United Neighborhood Houses released the report “Aging in the Shadows: An Update on Social Isolation Among Older Adults in NYC”. The original Aging in the Shadows report was published in 2005. The new report shows that more than 10 years later, many of the issues reported over a decade ago still persist. The health risks of isolation are similar to smoking cigarettes and greater than obesity, and the number of adults age 60 and older encompasses 31 percent of New York City’s population. Social isolation is a public health issue which shortens lifespans and decreases quality of life. Aging in the Shadows identifies new risk factors for social isolation, features new data on older adults in New York City, and provides recommendations for action to alleviate isolation and promote community engagement and connection in NYC. To download a copy visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/AgingintheShadows/23ss9b/95036287

* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services announced that nearly 1 million dollars has been awarded to 10 providers to add Family Support Navigators throughout the state. Family Support Navigators help families struggling with substance use disorders understand the progression of addiction and how to navigate insurance and treatment systems. The program is funded by OASAS. Expanding Family Support Navigator services builds on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s multi-pronged approach to combatting the opioid epidemic that is damaging communities across New York State. Family Support Navigators help people and their families better understand the progression of addiction, provide guidance on how to navigate insurance issues and offer information on how to access treatment services.

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, the only provider of comprehensive civil legal services to those that cannot afford an attorney in the seven counties of the lower and mid-Hudson Valley, was awarded a 15,000 dollar grant through the New York State Legislature thanks to the assistance of New York State Assemblymember Shelley Mayer representing Assembly District 90. This grant will enable LSHV to expand its Yonkers City Housing Court intake program to assist more low-income tenants facing wrongful evictions. When a family faces eviction and isn’t able to afford an attorney, free legal services can help them avoid losing their home. When successful, LSHV attorneys are able to intervene at critical moments and secure a favorable outcomes on behalf of our clients by providing legal advice, counsel, and representation in unwarranted eviction cases.

* Generac Power Systems will donate $25,000 to Food Bank For New York City while hosting a food drive to support hurricane preparedness and resiliency as part of National Preparedness Month and Food Bank’s Go Orange To End Hunger initiative. Food Bank For New York City is working with its network of sister food banks across the country to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as the 1.5 million New Yorkers who rely on their programs and services. Needed items include monetary donations, bottled water, snack foods, pop-top ready-to-eat items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

* Teach For America-New York's Junior Board invites you to its Back To School Bash (formerly Fall Fling). Party with a purpose at PHD Downtown with 350-plus young professionals representing our city's next generation of philanthropists. Join us to support great teachers and great neighborhood schools in communities across New York City. Tickets are $200. Premium sponsorships and VIP packages are available. In-kind sponsorships welcome. Please email backtoschool@teachforamerica.org for more information about sponsorships and packages.