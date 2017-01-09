NYN Media Insights Podcast: #15andfunding coalition members on the minimum wage increase

Aimée Simpierre on Jan 05, 2017

New York Nonprofit Media’s most popular stories of 2016

Aimée Simpierre on Jan 06, 2017

Nonprofit Corporation Law Amendments Ease Requirements on NY Nonprofits

Sean Delany and Laura Abel on Jan 04, 2017
Front-Line Hero: Noelene Smith, The Baby Institute

Michelle Arnot on Dec 13, 2016

Thirty million is the number of words a child should be exposed to by the age of three to help guarantee future success for the average child entering pre-K. Research shows that without that exposure,…

Survey says: It’s time to make sustainability a priority

Hope Goldstein on Dec 27, 2016

A national survey of nonprofit leaders and executives undertaken by our accounting, tax and advisory firm has validated what many of you probably already know – nonprofits nationwide are struggling to…

Workmen's Circle: Engaging young Jewish students in social issues

Dan Rosenblum on Dec 15, 2016

On a recent Sunday morning in a small office-turned-classroom, three 11-year-olds preparing for a trip to Ellis Island interpreted the political undertones in a century-old political cartoon about…

A new law is poised to make governance easier for nonprofit organizations throughout New York state while improving board oversight in key areas including finance, handling conflicts of interest and w…

