Thirty million is the number of words a child should be exposed to by the age of three to help guarantee future success for the average child entering pre-K. Research shows that without that exposure,…Read More!
In October 1984, New York City police officers were sent to the apartment of Eleanor Bumpurs, a 66-year-old African-American woman who had lived in a Bronx New York City Housing Authority unit for ove…Read More!
On a recent Sunday morning in a small office-turned-classroom, three 11-year-olds preparing for a trip to Ellis Island interpreted the political undertones in a century-old political cartoon about…Read More!
Under the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new financial reporting standards for nonprofits released on August 18, 2016, nonprofit organizations are required to provide enhanced disclosures abou…Read More!