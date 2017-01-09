Thirty million is the number of words a child should be exposed to by the age of three to help guarantee future success for the average child entering pre-K. Research shows that without that exposure,…Read More!
A national survey of nonprofit leaders and executives undertaken by our accounting, tax and advisory firm has validated what many of you probably already know – nonprofits nationwide are struggling to…Read More!
On a recent Sunday morning in a small office-turned-classroom, three 11-year-olds preparing for a trip to Ellis Island interpreted the political undertones in a century-old political cartoon about…Read More!
Volunteerism brings people together to address the city’s needs and unites communities throughout New York City.
Volunteerism also benefits the volunteer: the Corporation for National and Community Ser…Read More!