Thirty million is the number of words a child should be exposed to by the age of three to help guarantee future success for the average child entering pre-K. Research shows that without that exposure,…Read More!
Damaging information made public in a pending youthful offender case can derail a teenager’s potential for life, but a simple legislative fix could help keep young people on track. That’s why Youth R…Read More!
On a recent Sunday morning in a small office-turned-classroom, three 11-year-olds preparing for a trip to Ellis Island interpreted the political undertones in a century-old political cartoon about…Read More!
Under the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new financial reporting standards for nonprofits released on August 18, 2016, nonprofit organizations are required to provide enhanced disclosures abou…Read More!