Conference Recap: On social media engagement and cyber security

Aimée Simpierre on Dec 28, 2016

Election results stoking your charitable giving? Remember local nonprofits

Michelle Gadot on Dec 28, 2016

Survey says: It’s time to make sustainability a priority

Hope Goldstein on Dec 27, 2016
Front-Line Hero: Noelene Smith, The Baby Institute

Michelle Arnot on Dec 13, 2016

Thirty million is the number of words a child should be exposed to by the age of three to help guarantee future success for the average child entering pre-K. Research shows that without that exposure,…

A national survey of nonprofit leaders and executives undertaken by our accounting, tax and advisory firm has validated what many of you probably already know – nonprofits nationwide are struggling to…

Workmen's Circle: Engaging young Jewish students in social issues

Dan Rosenblum on Dec 15, 2016

On a recent Sunday morning in a small office-turned-classroom, three 11-year-olds preparing for a trip to Ellis Island interpreted the political undertones in a century-old political cartoon about…

Successful management practices from the Excellence Awards selection committee

Anat Gerstein on Dec 12, 2016

In this piece, I join seven of my fellow New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards selection committee members to share management advice.  This is the tenth anniversary of the awards progr…

