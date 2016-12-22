In this segment we are at the board table with William F. Gorin, Senior Counsel at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and President of the Board of Directors of Sanctuary for Families which provides survivors of gender violence supports such as clinical, and legal services and assistance with shelter. We talk about their board’s culture, how their five newest board members were selected and what will be done to keep those board members informed and engaged with the mission.

