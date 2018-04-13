The 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40 brought together nonprofit leaders from across New York on April 12. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40 awards brought together people from throughout the New York nonprofit sector – and naturally that meant lots of photos. Here’s a Twitter moment put together for the event featuring messages of congratulations as well as plenty of snapshots and selfies of the award recipients.

Robin Hood Foundation leader, entrepreneur and author Wes Moore is staying busy this month. He will be the keynote speaker at the Cleveland Foundation Fifth Biennial African-American Philanthropy Summit on Saturday, April 28.

Appointees to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s charter revision commission include several representatives from the nonprofit sector, according to a press release from the Mayor’s Office. The commission will review the City Charter, including an examination of New York City’s campaign finance system, enhancing voter participation, and improving the electoral process, among other issues identified by the public in a series of hearings. Those from the nonprofit sector include.

Angela Fernandez, executive director of Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights

Sharon Greenberger, president of the YMCA of Greater New York

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project

Mendy Mirocznik, president of C.O.J.O of Staten Island

Annetta Seecharran, executive director of Chhaya Community Development Corporation, previously led South Asian Youth Action and has served as director of policy for United Neighborhood Houses.

City Health Works will expand its network of health coaches and clinicians through a $2 million grant. The money came from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and will help the Harlem-based organization “bridge the gap between the doctor’s office and the everyday lives of patients diagnosed with life-threatening chronic illnesses,” according to a press release from the trust.

The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services has received a $1.59 million contract with the New York City Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration, according to the City Record. The money will fund emergency residential facilities for victims of domestic violence. Housing Conservation Coordinators meanwhile landed a $455,000 contract with Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration for the provision of legal services for the working poor, according to the City Record.

The New York City-based charity Delivering Good (formerly known as K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers) has five new members on its board, according to a press release.