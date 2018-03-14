The New York State Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors, lawmakers, law enforcement and others urged the state to increase funding for opioid addiction treatment in prisons and jails across New York at a March 13 rally in Albany.

The Nathan Cummings Foundation is doubling down on its mission. A press release details that the New York City organization is moving to align “100 percent” of its nearly half-billion dollar endowment with its mission to create “a more just, vibrant, sustainable and democratic society” – in other words: fighting income inequality and climate change. “American foundations collectively have trillions in assets but often only use the legally required 5 percent on their missions through grantmaking. This move asks the question of what is possible if foundations begin using the other 95 percent,” the press release states.

Budget season advocacy continues today with another rally in Albany. Citizens’ Committee for Children and the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy are rallying families, lawmakers and child welfare advocates outside the Senate Chambers to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to cap and cut child welfare services reimbursements to New York City, including child protective services and preventative services. The rally was scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to a press release.

New York City-based FJC, which manages one of the nation's largest donor-advised funds, has announced the election of James Rothkopf to its board of directors. He is a certified public accountant and a senior financial and operating executive with 25 years experience at major philanthropic organizations, according to a press release. Recent positions were as chief financial officer at organizations such as American Friends of Hebrew University, Hadassah, and UJA Federation.