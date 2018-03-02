A board membership at Save the Children is the latest title for Jeremy Kohomban, executive director at The Children’s Village. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Jeremy Kohomban, president of The Children’s Village, has been elected to Save the Children’s Board of Trustees, according to a press release. Kohomban joined The Children’s Village in 2005 and previously served as senior vice president of Easter Seals New York. He also currently chairs the Human Services Council and co-chairs the national Children Need Amazing Parents campaign.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, a Jewish humanitarian assistance organization, has named Donna Marino as a senior development officer for the New York City area. She most recently served as senior development officer at NYU Langone Medical Center, after years of working at various Fortune 100 companies, according to a press release.

Jennifer John is the new executive director of The Sylvia Center, which helps young people and families improve their nutritional habits. John previously worked for the last eight years as deputy executive director at Literacy Inc., when, according to a press release, she oversaw the expansion of that nonprofit’s budget from $650,000 to $3.1 million at a time when the organization was taking a leading role in New York City’s expanded literacy services.

Noya Fields Family Charitable Foundation plans to establish a new program that will provide renewable energy grants for not-for-profit organizations, according to a press release. The goal is to help educational and cultural institutions enjoy the same advantages as other entities that qualify for federal tax incentives. “Our schools and educational institutions are those who can benefit most from the cost savings afforded by solar and wind, but the least able to leverage government incentives,’ Noya Fields Family Funds co-founder Ken Fields said in a press release.