Karen Pilner and John Rock have joined the Board of Directors at the Carmel-based CoveCare Center in Putnam County. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America is throwing around $1 million to nonprofits to celebrate its 100th anniversary. A press release details that 100 individuals in the nonprofit world will receive the money through grants honoring the difference they make. Information on nominations can be found here. Selections will be announced in October 2018.

Karen Pilner and John Rock have joined the Board of Directors at the Carmel-based CoveCare Center in Putnam County. They both bring a lot of experience, according to a press release. Rock retired after 30 years with the local Office of Mental Health and is president of the board at Mental Health Association in Putnam County. Pilner, a retired psychiatric nurse practitioner, has worked and volunteered in mental health for more than 46 years and is a past president and current vice president at Mental Health Association in Putnam County.

New York State Health Foundation is showing what the nonprofit Center for Court Innovation did with a Healthy Neighborhoods Fund grant. This includes a video Q & A posted to the foundation’s website where Bronwyn Starr, program officer at the foundation talks about an initiative in the Near Westside neighborhood of Syracuse with Leah Russell, senior associate at Center for Court Innovation.