Brendan Arniel (right) and Jeanette Fairhurst (left) have joined the board of directors at Tarrytown-based The Mental Health Association of Westchester. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Tony Award-winning performer Bebe Neuwirth, known for her role on Frasier, will be honored at the National Dance Institute’s 42nd annual gala on Monday, April 30, according to a press release. The annual Manhattan event aims to raise about $1.5 million and will honor Neuwirth for her support of dance and arts education. Three-time Tony winner Terrence Mann will emcee the event, which will also honor Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate.

The Chinese-American Planning Council had some good budget news to share in an April 3 statement on the recently-passed $168.3 billion state budget. The statement highlighted developments in the budget that affect nonprofits including:

Adult Literacy, After-School, Summer Youth Employment Program, Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities, and Pre-Kindergarten: Increases were made to all of these key programs that support our community members and their families.

Settlement House Program: $2.5 million was restored to support Settlement Houses.

Liberty Defense Project: $10 million was restored to ensure that all immigrants have access to quality legal counsel.

Home Stability Support: $15 million in funding was included for the rental assistance subsidy program that will help ensure that people are able to remain in their homes.

Invest in Skills NY: $175 million will support strategic regional efforts to meet businesses' short-term workforce needs, improve regional talent pipelines, expand apprenticeships, and address the long-term needs of expanding industries, as well as improve the economic security of underrepresented groups.

Home Care: The state passed a provision to limit the number of contracts that managed long term care entities can have with licensed home care agencies beginning in October 2018.

SCO Family of Services’ Karen Abreu-Rosano became the most recent person inducted into the Women in Human Services Hall of Fame on April 3. The assistant executive director of foster care programs was introduced by state Senator Leroy Comrie at a ceremony at the Capitol in Albany on March 13, according to a press release. The distinction honors the work of Abreu-Rosano, who oversees more than 300 casework and clinical staff as well as 400 foster homes.

Brendan Arniel and Jeanette Fairhurst have joined the board of directors at The Mental Health Association of Westchester based in Tarrytown. Arniel is an assistant vice president at Pickwick Capital Partners, where he works on mergers and acquisitions. Fairhurst is an associate director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals where she works on “therapeutic antibodies,” according to the press release.

Andrew Yang, the founder of the New York City-based nonprofit Venture for America – which connects recent college graduates with high-tech jobs – is running for 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination. The entrepreneur stopped by WNYC's The Brian Lehrer Show to discuss his presidential campaign and why it centers on the issue of a universal basic income. Providing every American adult between 18 and 64 years old with a basic income of $1,000 per month is the only way to avoid the instability associated with the job losses resulting from industrial automation, according to Yang. Listen here.