Jane Rembert-Wigfall, Christopher Cabanillas, and Jeremiah Frei-Pearson are new board members at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Liz Vladeck, NYC deputy commissioner of the Office of Labor Policy & Standards, and Marrisa Senteno, enforcement program manager at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, appeared on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show on March 29 to discuss a new report about the issues facing paid care workers and their employers. Domestic workers from the Alliance outlined some of these same issues earlier this year in an NYN Media story about how the #MeToo movement had been overlooking their plight.

The New York State Network for Youth Success, families and after-school organizations went to Albany on March 28 to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature to restore funding to the Advantage After School Program to $22.3 million. The proposed executive budget reduced funding for the program to $17.3 million, the advocates said in a statement, causing more than 3,600 students to lose access to after-school care. A budget deal is expected today. “The State Budget must reflect a strong commitment to the promise of our children,” Bernie Kimberg, chief operating officer at Westchester Jewish Community Services, said in the statement. “We are counting on the governor and the state legislature to restore $5 million to ensure that Advantage After School Programs – like those in Mount Vernon, Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry and Peekskill – are able to continue to serve students and their families.”

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has three new members of its board of directors, according to a press release. Christopher Cabanillas is the founder and principal of the law firm Cabanillas & Associates, which has offices throughout the Tri-state Area. Jeremiah Frei-Pearson is a founding partner of the law firm Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber in White Plains. Jane Rembert-Wigfall has worked for the past 16 years in the Mount Vernon City School District as a lead educator for multiple elementary schools in general education and special needs classes. She is a resident of Mount Vernon.

Mount Sinai Hospital has scored two new contracts with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The Manhattan-based health provider received a $212,100 contract for “comprehensive primary and preventative care for students (sic) enrolled educational complex,” according to the City Record. A second contract awarded $145,312 to “increase access to contraception (LARCS) provider training patient counseling and care,” according to the City Record.