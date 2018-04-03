Nonprofit Cents Ability planned to commemorate Financial Literacy Month by ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ on April 3. (Illustration by Zach Williams with Shutterstock image)

The Phillips Charitable Foundation, a Maryland-based organization, is awarding grants of up to $2,500 to small community-based organizations. Applicants must provide direct services in the New York City area (or Annapolis, M.D. or Pittsburgh, Penn.), demonstrate strong fiscal and managerial health, and benefit groups within the U.S. More information on the grants can be found here.

Nonprofit nerds have lots to read in the Human Services Council’s Newsletter on Value-based Care. The latest edition has a long list of links to updates on state and local agencies, training opportunities and online resources.

April is Financial Literacy Month and nonprofit Cents Ability is marking the occasion by ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ on April 3, according to a press release. The Manhattan-based nonprofit is dedicated to providing high school students with financial literacy education.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is looking to grant up to seven awards of up to $678,000 each for up to five years, according to a new posting on its website. The money would fund for up to five years serious mental illness programs. The Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention is accepting applications for between $450,000 and $1 million in grants for improving youth outcomes in confinement and while under community supervision, according to a new post on Grants.gov.