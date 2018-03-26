New York State Attorney General announced on March 23 the prison sentence of a man who was convicted of stealing from a Bronx nonprofit. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media

The New York Women’s Foundation and Ms. Foundation for Women joined members of Prosperity Together to announce the results from the second year of a collective five-year, $100 million effort to help low-income women and their families. In two years, the nonpartisan partnership of 32 public U.S. women’s foundations across 26 states and Washington, D.C., invested $29,251,072 for a total of $58,421,499 – 58 percent of its five-year, $100 million commitment, according to a press release. Collectively last year, partners supported 1,022 nonprofit organizations across the country.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced on March 23 that a Long Island man would serve at least two years in prison for stealing from a Medicaid-funded charity. John Cornachio, 63, of Oyster Bay, was convicted last month of grand larceny for taking $800,000 from Narco Freedom Inc., a former substance abuse treatment provider in the Bronx, according to a press release. He did this by holding a no-show job at the organization, Schneiderman said in a statement.

Staten Island Mental Health Society has won a $325,000 contract with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, according to the City Record. The money will fund child care services. The Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration meanwhile announced that it intends to renew a contract with the Manhattan-based Barrier Free Living for non-residential domestic violence services.