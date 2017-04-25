The Children’s Aid Society responds to a recent New York Post article about Deputy Mayor Richard Buery’s 2014 arrival at City Hall coinciding with a windfall for the Children’s Aid Society, where he served the previous five years as president and CEO:

For 164 years, Children’s Aid has been serving NYC kids with compassion and integrity. We are part of the fabric of our great city and have been a high-quality provider of its services for decades.

Throughout multiple administrations, when the city launches new anti-poverty initiatives, Children’s Aid responds. We join other nonprofits in applying for funding, which the city rigorously reviews. And oftentimes we are awarded funding – because our programs work. That is exactly what happened as Mayor Bill de Blasio launched several new initiatives in the wake of his election designed to improve the well-being of the children and families living in communities struggling with persistent poverty. Perhaps the most successful initiative thus far is the massive universal pre-K expansion.

When children enter our pre-k program, only 35% are reaching their developmental milestones. When they leave, more than 95% are meeting or exceeding developmental expectations and ready for kindergarten success. So when the city sought out providers for UPK in 2014, we were awarded 210 seats, less than 1% of the 32,000 new seats.

We are a mission-driven, results-oriented nonprofit organization that exists to help children succeed and thrive. And we will always be proud to serve young people and their families—and the city when it calls for experience and expertise.

Phoebe C. Boyer, President and CEO

The Children’s Aid Society