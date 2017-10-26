It’s a place for the dead, but one nonprofit is keeping Green-Wood Cemetery very much alive. As one of Brooklyn’s oldest cemeteries, it’s the burial place of Civil War soldiers, 10 New York City mayors and several dozen victims of the September 11th attacks. But in recent years, it has also been the site of cultural events such as art exhibits, historical reenactments, book readings and more. Last year at least 200,000 people visited the cemetery. Its president, Richard Moylan, joins us to talk about his 45 years there, where he began as a landscaper. He also shares how the $15 million institution turned to arts programming to repurpose itself as it faced the grave challenge of running out of room for new burials.

