Are you being paid enough?

This piece is the first in a series of infographics breaking down numbers from the 2016 GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report, to look at how much top executives at New York-based nonprofits are earning.

Guidestar defines a CEO as an organization’s chief executive officer, executive director or other top official. “Non-CEO’s” include senior level financial, marketing, development, administrative and human resources staffers.

Salary information is drawn from 2014 Form 990s from all groups under the 501(c) designation of the Internal Revenue Service, including 501(c)(3), (4) and others. The data represents organizations with budgets from $0 to over $5 million dollars.

As a point of comparison related to the services delivered by nonprofits across this size spectrum, one organization with a $152,000 budget served 10 college students from the foster care system along with 20 domestic violence survivors, and their children.

Another with a $1.7 million budget works with 50 community partners to serve 1,000 youth every year through 55 public-facing projects.

An organization with a budget of nearly $260 million had a staff of more than 1,900 people working at 27 locations to handle more than 300,000 cases yearly.

In upcoming articles we’ll look at executive pay within various sub-sectors of nonprofits and examine the gender gap.