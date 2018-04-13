BDO’s nonprofit accounting experts Carla DeMartini and Lee Klump. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

Are those contract dollars you just received an exchange transaction or a contribution? BDO’s nonprofit accounting experts Carla DeMartini and Lee Klump joined us to talk about attempts by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to settle that question and resolve other discrepancies related to how revenue is classified. They also lay out a seven-step plan detailing what you’ll need to do to make sure you’re in compliance.

