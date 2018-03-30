Jennifer March is the executive director of Citizens Committee for Children of New York.

Change takes time, but childhood does not last forever. A tool like Citizens Committee for Children of New York’s annual ranking of how each community district is addressing children’s well-being is useful to help child welfare nonprofits press their most high-priority needs. CCC’s executive director Jennifer March joins us to walk through the trends identified in this year’s report – and talk about why change has been so slow to come to some neighborhoods.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate, contact reporter Zach Williams at zwilliams@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.