Jennifer Geiling is the executive director of the New York City Nonprofit Resiliency Committee. (Illustration by Zach Williams/ NYN Media)

The Nonprofit Resiliency Committee was launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio in September, 2016 to help improve collaboration and communication between the city and human services nonprofits. We invited Jennifer Geiling, associate director of the Mayor's Office of Contract Services and executive director of the resiliency committee, to join us to talk about the committee’s work.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate, contact reporter Zach Williams at zwilliams@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.