New York Nonprofit Media, the go-to source for news by and about the state’s nonprofit sector, has launched a new section of its website titled Knowledge that presents original content on operations topics as a resource for the community.

From podcasts about keeping your nonprofit’s board engaged with their mission to articles about maximizing your special events, over the years New York Nonprofit Media has worked with the top minds in the sector to produce content that is both useful and actionable. The Knowledge page is an effort to present this information in a format that will serve as a valuable resource for nonprofit leaders and their staff members.

The Knowledge page lists NYN Media’s original content in an “encyclopaedic” fashion - arranged under topics such as “governance,” “branding,” and “fundraising and events.” As new, relevant content is generated, it will be added in; new topics may also appear. This page is designed to be a resource that can be referred to on a regular basis and serve as a free source of educational information about running your nonprofit. You'll find a link to the page on the main navigation bar at the top of our website.





Please feel free to peruse and bookmark this page and share it with your colleagues. If there’s a topic that you think is missing or one you feel deserves further exploration, feel free to contact NYN Media here.

