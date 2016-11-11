View all of the photos here.

New York Nonprofit Media held it’s first Cause Awards breakfast at the Capital Grille on November 2. The awards recognized 26 organizations and leaders from across the human services sector.

The Cause Awards are designed to help identify nonprofits who are making the most of those moments where the spotlight of concern becomes focused on causes they have been addressing for years - or even more than a century. It is a moment to recognize those who have “moved the needle” on issues from homelessness to food justice that drew the public’s attention over the past year. Winners were selected from among nominations submitted by their colleagues.

After brief opening remarks, NYN Media’s Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum introduced invited speakers Ralph da Costa Nunez, president and CEO of the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James. Nunez addressed the pressing homelessness crisis in New York City and shared his vision for community-based resource centers that would locate services to help homeless individuals maintain stable housing within the communities where they currently live. He also talked of “triaging” the shelter system so that families who have become homeless because of sudden crises such as the loss of a job or an unexpected illness, young mothers who need additional skills to become financially independent and chronically homeless individuals who may struggle with substance abuse or mental illness – are served separately and appropriately.

James began by quickly prefacing her comments with the statement that she knows the city does not pay fast enough and nonprofit workers need and deserve raises. Then she shared stories of individuals she was able to use the power of her office to help – including immigrants who had fallen prey to slumlords – and noted that it was nonprofit organizations, among them some of the Cause Award honorees, who helped identify these individuals in need and bring their plight to her attention.

President of the Board Alice Tisch made brief remarks on behalf of Cause Award Distinguished Honoree, the Jewish Board, in which she thanked her organization’s staff for their great work.

