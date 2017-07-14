The New York Women’s Foundation Announces $2.4 Million in Grants to Address Needs of Women and Families in New York City

Awards 37 organizations working to advance economic security and justice for women and families across NYC

New York (July 14, 2017) – The New York Women’s Foundation (The Foundation) announced a total of $2,400,000 in grants awarded to 37 organizations working to promote economic security and justice for women and families throughout New York City. Building on The Foundation’s history of success, these investments show strategic growth and continue to strengthen their position as the premier women’s fund in the United States.

The grants address a range of issues across The Foundation’s core focus areas of Economic Security, Anti-Violence & Safety, Health, Sexual Rights, and Reproductive Justice. In addition to focus areas by issue, they also transverse strategies integral to long-lasting change, including individual transformation, community engagement, mobilization, and systemic change.

Through key investment strategies, The Foundation is working to strengthen efforts that support girls, young women, and gender fluid youth of color to achieve their full potential to accelerate a shift towards gender and racial equity; deepen support of emerging community organizations, invest in programs and incentives to bring women’s leadership to the forefront of our political process; and focus on asset-building in underserved communities that promotes economic and social wellbeing that is driven by solutions sourced from within those neighborhoods.

Taken together, these grants address a continuum of complex needs faced by women, girls and families living at or below the poverty level. In 2016, The New York Women’s Foundation distributed a total of $7.6 million including $250,000 in capacity building and technical assistance grants, and $2.11 million as the administrator of The NYC Fund for Women and Girls in NYC. Since 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation has distributed over $58 million to over 350 organizations working to meet the needs of women and families across New York City.

Partnership Place-Informed –PWP

BOCNet Women's Economic Growth Initiative - $70,000

College and Community Fellowship Academic Support Program – Career Education and Enhancement Program - $70,000

Grace Outreach HSE, College and Career Programs - $70,000

Hot Bread Kitchen Bakers in Training - $70,000

Per Scholas (NY) Women In Tech - $70,000

Sanctuary for Families Economic Empowerment Program - $70,000

STRIVE/East Harlem Employment Services Women's Empowerment Initiative - $70,000

Violence Intervention Program Economic Empowerment Services - $70,000

WHEDCo Home-Based Childcare Training Institute - $70,000

Early Investment/Economic Security

African Communities Together General Operating Support - $60,000

African Refuge General Operating Support - $60,000

Brandworkers General Operating Support - $60,000

Business Center for New Americans Program-Specific Support: Asset Building and Microenterprise Development for Low Income Women - $60,000

Center for Frontline Retail General Operating Support - $60,000

Footsteps General Operating Support - $70,000

Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison Program Specific Support: Taconic Women's Correctional Facility College Program - $70,000

Latinas on the Verge of Excellence (LOVE Mentoring) General Operating Support -$60,000

Latino Justice PRLDEF Program Specific Support: Latin@s at Work [LAW) - $60,000

Mekong NYC General Operating Support - $60,000

Movement for Justice in El Barrio General Operating Support - $70,000o

New York Paid Leave Coalition General Operating Support - $60,000

New York State Tenants & Neighbors General Operating Support - $60,000

PowHer NY General Operating Support - $60,000

The Soledad O'Brien & Brad Raymond Foundation - General 0perating Support - $70,000

United Community Centers Program Specific Support: East New York Farms! Addressing Food Justice with Older Adults - $70,000

Anti-violence & safety

Black Women’s Blueprint General Operating - $60,000

Girl Be Heard General Operating Support - $70,000

Justice Committee General Operating Support - $60,000

Mixteca Organization General Operating Support - $60,000

Queer Detainee Empowerment Project General Operating Support - $60,000

Rise Magazine General Operating Support - $60,000

Sexual Health Innovations Program Specific Support: Callisto - $60,000

EARLY INVESTMENT: HEALTH, SEXUAL RIGHTS, & REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

Pride Center of Staten Island Program Specific Support: GrrrlPower - $60,000

YWCA OF NYC Program Specific Support: Girls IGNITE Grantmaking (GIG) Initiative - $80,000

INCREASING WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP IN THE POLITICAL PROCESS

IGNITE Program Specific Support: Igniting the next generation of women political leaders - $60,000

New American Leaders Project Program Specific Support: New American Women Leaders - $60,000

About The New York Women’s Foundation

The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women and families by uniting a cross-cultural alliance that ignites action and invests in bold, community-led solutions across the city.