August 3rd - 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Hebrew Union College

1 West 4th Street

Background

There are 30+ million millennial employees in today’s workforce. Like no other previous group, this generation of instant response and information future leaders will have a profound impact on the workplace of tomorrow. Investing in your human capital now will help you set a blueprint for a successful workforce of the future, while at the same time investing in yourself and your professional growth will help steer your own successful path.

Nonprofit HRCon

Recruiting, engaging and retaining top talent is crucial for any nonprofit to succeed. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth.

Panel discussions will be as follows:

· Creating an innovative work environment.

· Evolving communication techniques in the digital age

· Biggest challenges and best solutions in building your senior management teams.

· Best practices for the recruitment and retention of board leaders

· Organizational Effectiveness

· Human Resource and Leadership Transition Challenges

· The importance of lifelong learning

Audience

Executive leadership from New York’s nonprofits including Executive Directors, CEOs, Directors of HR, Talent Managers, Recruitment Managers, COOs, and CFOs. Other participants will include graduate schools and certificate program deans and development officers, career and technical educators, government and agency officials, economic development professionals, and other community-based organizations and service providers.

For any questions at all please contact Lissa Blake at lblake@cityandstateny.com or call 646 517 2741