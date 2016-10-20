The Vera Institute of Justice, whose mission includes building and improving justice systems, rebranded its website to take advantage of "the fierce urgency of now" stoked by the nation’s current focus on criminal justice reform. President and Director Nicholas Turner joined us in the CEO Corner to talk about that rebranding as well as the current discussion around racism and criminality, and what makes New York’s justice system unique.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more. To recommend a candidate for our CEO Corner, contact Dan Rosenblum at drosenblum@nynmedia.com.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel. You can also listen to our podcast via the embedded player above, using Stitcher on your web browser, or via your podcast app on iPhone and Android. Search for NYN Media Insights.