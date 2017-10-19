A child's bicycle stays chained to the street pole in the Rockaway area after Hurricane Sandy (FashionStock.com / Shutterstock.com)

Almost five years ago Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast leaving devastation that took dozens of lives and wrecked neighborhoods across the New York area. While levels of government have worked to rebuild neighborhoods - to varying degrees of success - it was the work of nonprofits that helped stabilize the lives of tens of thousands of New Yorkers. We spoke with leaders to hear about their work, and what they’re hoping to see emerge.

Lisa Hines-Johnson is the COO of Food Bank for New York City, which distributes 62 million free meals every year. Kimberly George is the Executive Director of Rebuilding Together NYC, which preserves affordable housing and helps repair homes. And Emary Aronson is the chief program officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, which provided $82 million to groups across the tri-state area. We also heard from Darren Bloch of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC on how the government-linked foundation helped restore communities.

New York Nonprofit Media regularly interviews nonprofit leaders to discuss their professional experience, lessons learned, perspectives on the industry and more.

