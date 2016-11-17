If the election results portend anything, it’s that those who advocate with and on behalf of the most vulnerable may be in for a fight under a Trump administration. In this podcast we look at strategies for civic engagement and tackling discrimination. In the first segment of our podcast, we're joined by Carmelyn P. Malalis, Chair and Commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights which is the office that enforces New York City’s Human Rights Law. We talk with the commissioner about how her office is responding to increasing tensions following the Presidential elections and has become more aggressive about fighting on behalf of those who experience discrimination.

In the second segment, we talk with Council member Carlos Menchaca who represents the 38th district in Brooklyn. A strong advocate for civic engagement, the council member talks about the value of participatory budgeting and the values that inform his stances which have included sitting during the pledge of allegiance to protest racial inequities and working to create a more equitable process for developing waterfront areas in his district. This segment was recorded before the election.

If you don't see our podcast on iTunes, it should appear once you subscribe to the NYN Media Insights channel.